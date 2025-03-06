State of the US Craft Beers Industry 2025

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Craft Beer in the U.S. (19th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 19th edition of the Craft Beer industry report, published annually, contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

The report is an essential resource for the Craft Beer industry covering the most important trends for the busy executive, including detailed data on craft beer sales and consumption; state consumption trends; the most popular craft beer styles; the number and type of craft breweries; distribution, packaging, and pricing trends; beer expenditures by demographic groups, and craft beer market shares.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as competition from other alcoholic beverages, health trends, nonalcoholic craft beer, environmental issues, rising costs; and the lingering impact of the pandemic.

Key Report Benefits:

Valuable Data

Insightful Analysis

Forecasts to Help Plan

Save Time and Money

Reasonably Priced

Key Topics Covered:

Written Analysis

Drivers of Industry Growth

Millennials and Gen Z Key to Future Success as Gen X Increases Craft Beer Consumption

Strategic Partnerships, Brewery Expansions, and Consolidation

Organic Beer Sales

Greener Practices Save Money and Help Boost Demand

Craft Beer Sales Trends

Craft Beer Sales by State

Top Craft Beer Styles

Aluminum Can Supply and Tariffs Impact Craft Beer Production and Prices

Per Capita Consumption

Number, Location, and Composition of Craft Beer Breweries

Leading Craft Beer Breweries

Distribution Trends and Top Brands

Producer and Consumer Prices for Beer

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Beer

Economic Trends and the Pandemic's Impact on Craft Beer Sales

Craft Breweries Diversify Through RTD Cocktails, Spirits, Hard Seltzer, and Non-Alcohol Beer

Export Markets Provide More Opportunities for Craft Brewers

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Craft Beer Companies

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables

Dollar and Volume Sales of Craft Beer in the U.S., 2010-2029

Average Price Per Gallon of Craft Beer Sold in the U.S., 2010-2029

Volume Sales of Craft Beer in the U.S., by State, 2024

Market Shares for the Top 15 Styles of Craft Beer, 2023 and 2024

Total Volume Sales of Beer in the U.S., 2010-2028

Volume Sales of Beer in the U.S., Domestic vs. Imported, 2010-2028

Volume Sales of Beer in the U.S., by State, 2024

Volume Sales of Craft Beer in the U.S., as a Percentage of Total Beer Sales, 2010-2028

Per Capita Consumption of Craft Beer in the U.S., 2010-2028

Per Capita Consumption of Craft Beer in the U.S., by State, 2024

Per Capita Consumption of All Beer in the U.S., 2010-2028

Per Capita Consumption of All Beer in the U.S., by State, 2024

Number of Craft Beer Breweries in the U.S., 2010-2028

Number of Craft Beer Breweries in the U.S., by State, 2024

Number of Craft Beer Breweries in the U.S., by Type of Brewer, 2023, 2024, and 2029

Craft Beer Market Shares in the U.S., by Type of Brewer, 2023, 2024, and 2029

Ranking of the Top 30 Craft Beer Brewers in the U.S., Based on 2023 Volume Sales

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 5 Brands of Craft Beer, 2024

U.S. Dollar and Unit Sales for the Top 10 Brands of Craft Beer, 2023

U.S. Dollar Sales for the Top 10 Brands of Non-Alcohol Beer, 2023-2024

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Beer, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Beer, Canned vs. Bottled, 2010-2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Beer in Barrels and Kegs, 2010-2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Beer, At Home vs. Away From Home, 2010-2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Beer, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Beer At Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Beer Away From Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Graphs

Dollar Sales of Craft Beer in the U.S., 2019-2029

Volume Sales of Craft Beer in the U.S., 2019-2029

Average Price Per Gallon of Craft Beer Sold in the U.S., 2019-2029

Market Shares for the Top 10 Styles of Craft Beer, 2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbjxyt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.