Personalized Medicine Market Overview 2024-2025 & 2030: Oncology, Neurology, and Cardiology Lead Expansion, ext-Generation Sequencing and AI Revolutionize Tailored Treatment Approaches

The global Personalized Medicine market size is estimated at US$531.7 billion in 2024 and projected to post a CAGR of 8.5% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$869.9 billion by 2030, driven by several significant factors, such as advancements in genomic technologies, increased public awareness, and supportive government initiatives for personalized healthcare.

This global report on Personalized Medicine analyzes the global and regional markets based on product, technology, application, and end-user for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Technologies such as pharmacogenomics, stem cell therapy, and artificial intelligence, play a vital role in facilitating personalized methods. The scope of personalized medicine broadens into fields like oncology, neurology, cardiology, and immunology, providing tailored solutions for various diseases. This methodology seeks to increase the effectiveness, safety, and speed of recovery in comparison to traditional practices. By utilizing genetic information, personalized medicine minimizes adverse effects and improves patient outcomes, promising a more focused and efficient healthcare approach.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, is driving the demand for customized treatments that address the unique needs of individual patients. Innovations in technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), liquid biopsy, and nanotechnology are revolutionizing personalized medicine by enabling more accurate and effective therapies. Additionally, the growing adoption of personalized medicine in developing countries, particularly in fields like neurology, psychiatry, antiviral, and pulmonary medicine, is creating new opportunities for market growth.

Additionally, an increase in clinical trials, innovations in pharmacogenomics, and the expansion of genetic databases are contributing to the market's growth. As healthcare continues to move toward a more individualized approach, the personalized medicine market is poised for sustained growth, driven by a blend of scientific, technological, and economic factors.



Personalized Medicine Regional Market Analysis



North American personalized medicine market captured the largest share of 38.6% in 2024, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, research support, and a rise in chronic diseases. The United States leads this region due to substantial healthcare expenditures, the adoption of technologies such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and an increasing need for customized treatments. Moreover, government initiatives and a growing patient demographic further enhance the region's market expansion.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030, propelled by an aging population, heightened healthcare demands, and governmental support for personalized medicine efforts. Additionally, increasing healthcare spending, pharmaceutical investments, and the prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer and diabetes are fueling the market's expansion. The reduced clinical trial costs and the growing patient populations in countries such as China and India also significantly bolster growth in this region.



Personalized Medicine Market Analysis by Product



The personalized nutrition and wellness segment dominates the personalized medicine market with an estimated share of 45.9% in 2024, driven by rising consumer interest in customized health solutions and supportive regulatory frameworks. This segment emphasizes the development of personalized dietary regimens tailored to individual genetic profiles and lifestyle choices, targeting chronic illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. The growth is further enhanced by the increase in over-the-counter (OTC) sales and the incorporation of digital health technologies.

In contrast, the personalized medicine therapeutics segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030, driven by breakthroughs in genomics and decreasing sequencing costs, which promote broader use of precision medical treatments. This swift expansion in therapeutics is also propelled by innovations in genomic therapies and biopharmaceuticals, particularly for cancer and other intricate conditions.



Personalized Medicine Market Analysis by Technology



Pharmacogenomics technology is the largest segment in the personalized medicine market with a 30.2% market share in 2024, due to its capability to customize drug treatments based on individual genetic profiles, thereby minimizing adverse drug reactions and optimizing treatment plans in fields such as oncology, cardiology, and psychiatry. The incorporation of next-generation sequencing (NGS) further boosts its efficacy by facilitating thorough genetic analysis for personalized care. This approach guarantees that patients receive the appropriate medication at the correct dosage, improving outcomes and reducing the trial-and-error process in selecting therapies.

Meanwhile, the "other technologies" segment encompasses AI, machine learning (ML), metabolomics, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, liquid biopsy, and nanotechnology, projected to witness rapid growth with a CAGR of 11% during the analysis period 2024-2030. Technological advancements, especially in AI and ML, improve the data analysis for tailored therapies, while liquid biopsy and nanotechnology provide non-invasive methods for disease detection and drug administration. Such innovations are revolutionizing healthcare by offering more precise and effective treatment alternatives.



Personalized Medicine Market Analysis by Application



Oncology segment leads the personalized medicine application market with a 40.2% estimated share in 2024, driven by increasing cancer incidences associated with lifestyle choices such as unhealthy diets, smoking, and lack of physical activity. The growing need for customized therapies, including immunotherapies and genomic analysis, is driving this leadership.

Progress in early cancer detection via molecular diagnostics further enhances market growth. In contrast, the immunology and autoimmune diseases segment is experiencing the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030, driven by increasing autoimmune disorder prevalence and advancements in personalized immunotherapies like biologics and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Improved precision diagnostics, biomarker identification, and increased R&D investment further propel its growth.



Personalized Medicine Market Analysis by End-User



The hospital segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the personalized medicine end-user market, accounting for 45.9% in 2024. Hospitals are pivotal in this transformation, as they incorporate genomic diagnostics and targeted therapies to tailor treatments. This movement toward personalized medicine within hospital environments promotes innovation, enhances patient outcomes, and accelerates market expansion.

In contrast, the diagnostic center segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The rising implementation of AI and genetic technologies, coupled with the increase of multi-specialty centers, is fueling the demand for personalized medicines in diagnostics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 341 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $531.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $869.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 25+

Key Global Players

Personalized Medicine Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Personalized Medicine Market by Product

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

Personalized Medical Care

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness

Personalized Medicine Market by Technology

Pharmacogenomics

Point-of-Care Testing

Stem Cell Therapy

Pharmacoproteomics

Pharmacogenetics

Other Technologies (Including Metabolomics, Pharmacodynamics, Pharmacokinetics, AI, ML, Liquid Biopsy, Nanotechnology, and others)

Personalized Medicine Market by Application

Oncology

Antiviral (Infectious Diseases)

Immunology and Autoimmune Diseases

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Psychiatry

Other Applications (Including Diabetes, Genetic Disorders, Coagulation and Blood Transfusion Safety, Respiratory Diseases, and others)

Personalized Medicine Market by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Other End-Users (Including Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, and others)

