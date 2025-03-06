Carbon Black Global Market Overview 2024-2030: Surging Demand in Plastics, Inks, and Coatings Industry

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Carbon Black is projected to reach US$34.9 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$24.5 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.1%

This market research report on Carbon Black analyzes the global and regional markets based on type, grade, application and end-use sector for the period 2021-2030 with projection from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

A major instrumental factor in driving demand for Carbon Black includes the growing number of automobiles being produced, more so in the emerging economies. This directly translates into a greater demand for tires and other non-tire rubber products, such as gaskets, seals conveyor belts, shoe soles, mats, roofing, hoses and cables, all of which rely on Carbon Black as a reinforcing agent. The use of Carbon Black as a pigment in plastics and printing inks & toners, as also in paints & coatings, has also grown considerably, thereby stimulating demand for the material.

Developments in technology have facilitated in producing high-performance Carbon Blacks capable of addressing the most rigorous standards mandated by modern applications, as in the case of conductive materials for electronics and high-durability coatings for industrial use. The fluffy structure and excellent conductivity of Thermal Black, for example, make the material ideal for use as battery electrodes in lithium-ion batteries and conductive polymers. Acetylene Black's wide usage in conductive inks, electrodes and specialized coatings because of having an exceptionally large surface area and electrical conductivity are further instances driving the overall market for Carbon Black.



Carbon Black Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific represents the largest, as also the fastest growing, global market for Carbon Black. The region's automotive sector has been expanding at a phenomenal rate compared to other well-established markets, resulting in greater demand for tires and other rubber products that go into the making of vehicles. For all of these, Carbon Black is a vital material and its greater use is further likely to spur demand in Asia-Pacific. However, strict rules regarding production that can result in the release of harmful emissions can be a cause for deceleration in the market. North America and Europe are expected to be the other fast-growing markets for Carbon Black, owing to the presence of a large industrial base and highly developed automotive sector.



Carbon Black Market Analysis by Type



Among Acetylene Black, Furnace Black and Thermal Black, apart from other types, the global market for Furnace Black is estimated to be the largest, as well as the fastest growing. The widespread utilization of this mass-produced variety of Carbon Black in the tire and rubber industries are the major reasons for its dominance and increased demand. Thermal Black stands at second place in terms of demand for Carbon Black by type, which will also maintain a healthy growth over the analysis period. The UV absorbing properties of this material render it to be widely used in the plastics industry.



Carbon Black Grade Market Analysis by Grade



In terms of grade, the worldwide demand for Carbon Black is dominated by Standard Grade, since this is most extensively used in tires and other rubber-based products, wires and cables for a range of industrial applications. However, the market for Specialty Grade Carbon Black is likely to post a faster growth over the analysis period. This grade, also called pigment black, has negligible quantities of ash, sulfur and other impurities, due to which it has a brighter color and better conductivity, viscosity and UV protection. Virtually every non-rubber application of Carbon Black, such as paints & coatings, plastics and printing inks & toners largely make use of the Specialty Grade, the demand for which are rising and, hence, propelling the market for this variety.



Carbon Black Market Analysis by Application



With an estimated 2024 share of nearly 68%, Tires, by far, form the dominant application for Carbon Black globally, since the material is widely employed as a strengthening agent and a filler in carcasses, inner liners, treads and sidewalls, with different types being used based on specific performance requirements. As regards growth, though, the demand for Carbon Black in Plastics would outpace other application areas because of the material's extensive use for films, conductive packaging, moldings, fibers, semi-conductive cable compounds & pipes in products, such as industrial bags, refuse sacks, stretch wraps, agriculture mulch film & photographic containers. The antistatic and electrical conductivity properties of Carbon Black allow it to form an integral component of conductive plastics.



Carbon Black Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



Automotive & Transportation constitutes the largest end-use sector for Carbon Black, owing to wide use of the material in Tires and other rubber products, such as gaskets, seals and belts used in this area. Fastest growth in demand for Carbon Black is anticipated to be recorded by the Printing & Packaging sector, as the material is much in demand to make high-quality inks and toners that find further application in printing, especially on cartons and other such materials.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 370 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 45+

Key Global Players

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Ampacet Corp

Asahi Carbon Co Ltd

Asbury Carbons, Inc.

Atlas Organic Pvt. Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

Beilum Carbon Chemical Ltd

Birla Carbon

BKT Carbon

Black Bear Carbon BV

Bridgestone Corp

Cabot Corp

China Synthetic Rubber Corp (CSRC)

Continental Carbon Co

DCL Corp

Delta Energy LLC

Denka Co Ltd

Dominion Colour Corp

Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd

Hebei Daguangming Juwuba Carbon Black Co. Ltd

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

Imerys SA

International China Oak Investment Holdings Co Ltd.

International CSRC Investment Holdings Co Ltd

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd

Jinneng Science & Technology Co Ltd

Klean Industries, Inc.

Longxing Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp

Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd.

NNPC Ltd

OCI Co Ltd

Omsk Carbon Group OOO

Orion Engineered Carbons

Philips Carbon Black Limited

PJSC Kremenchug Carbon Black Plant

Pyrolyx AG

Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd

Saudi Basic Industries Corp

Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co Ltd

Shijiazhuang Xinxing Chemical Carbon Co. Ltd

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black Co Ltd

Thai Carbon Black Public Co Ltd (Birla Carbon)

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd.

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Carbon Black Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa

Carbon Black Market by Type

Acetylene Black

Furnace Black

Thermal Black

Other Types (Incl. Channel Black & Lamp Black)

Carbon Black Market by Grade

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Carbon Black Market by Application

Non-Tire Rubber Products

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Printing Inks & Toners

Tires

Other Applications (Primarily Battery Electrodes, Construction, Graphite Manufacturing & Textile Fibers)

Carbon Black Market by End-Use Sector

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Industrial

Printing & Packaging

Other End-Use Sectors

