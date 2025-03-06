Carbon Black Global Market Overview 2024-2030: Surging Demand in Plastics, Inks, and Coatings Industry

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Carbon Black is projected to reach US$34.9 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$24.5 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.1%
This market research report on Carbon Black analyzes the global and regional markets based on type, grade, application and end-use sector for the period 2021-2030 with projection from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
A major instrumental factor in driving demand for Carbon Black includes the growing number of automobiles being produced, more so in the emerging economies. This directly translates into a greater demand for tires and other non-tire rubber products, such as gaskets, seals conveyor belts, shoe soles, mats, roofing, hoses and cables, all of which rely on Carbon Black as a reinforcing agent. The use of Carbon Black as a pigment in plastics and printing inks & toners, as also in paints & coatings, has also grown considerably, thereby stimulating demand for the material.
Developments in technology have facilitated in producing high-performance Carbon Blacks capable of addressing the most rigorous standards mandated by modern applications, as in the case of conductive materials for electronics and high-durability coatings for industrial use. The fluffy structure and excellent conductivity of Thermal Black, for example, make the material ideal for use as battery electrodes in lithium-ion batteries and conductive polymers. Acetylene Black's wide usage in conductive inks, electrodes and specialized coatings because of having an exceptionally large surface area and electrical conductivity are further instances driving the overall market for Carbon Black.
Carbon Black Regional Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific represents the largest, as also the fastest growing, global market for Carbon Black. The region's automotive sector has been expanding at a phenomenal rate compared to other well-established markets, resulting in greater demand for tires and other rubber products that go into the making of vehicles. For all of these, Carbon Black is a vital material and its greater use is further likely to spur demand in Asia-Pacific. However, strict rules regarding production that can result in the release of harmful emissions can be a cause for deceleration in the market. North America and Europe are expected to be the other fast-growing markets for Carbon Black, owing to the presence of a large industrial base and highly developed automotive sector.
Carbon Black Market Analysis by Type
Among Acetylene Black, Furnace Black and Thermal Black, apart from other types, the global market for Furnace Black is estimated to be the largest, as well as the fastest growing. The widespread utilization of this mass-produced variety of Carbon Black in the tire and rubber industries are the major reasons for its dominance and increased demand. Thermal Black stands at second place in terms of demand for Carbon Black by type, which will also maintain a healthy growth over the analysis period. The UV absorbing properties of this material render it to be widely used in the plastics industry.
Carbon Black Grade Market Analysis by Grade
In terms of grade, the worldwide demand for Carbon Black is dominated by Standard Grade, since this is most extensively used in tires and other rubber-based products, wires and cables for a range of industrial applications. However, the market for Specialty Grade Carbon Black is likely to post a faster growth over the analysis period. This grade, also called pigment black, has negligible quantities of ash, sulfur and other impurities, due to which it has a brighter color and better conductivity, viscosity and UV protection. Virtually every non-rubber application of Carbon Black, such as paints & coatings, plastics and printing inks & toners largely make use of the Specialty Grade, the demand for which are rising and, hence, propelling the market for this variety.
Carbon Black Market Analysis by Application
With an estimated 2024 share of nearly 68%, Tires, by far, form the dominant application for Carbon Black globally, since the material is widely employed as a strengthening agent and a filler in carcasses, inner liners, treads and sidewalls, with different types being used based on specific performance requirements. As regards growth, though, the demand for Carbon Black in Plastics would outpace other application areas because of the material's extensive use for films, conductive packaging, moldings, fibers, semi-conductive cable compounds & pipes in products, such as industrial bags, refuse sacks, stretch wraps, agriculture mulch film & photographic containers. The antistatic and electrical conductivity properties of Carbon Black allow it to form an integral component of conductive plastics.
Carbon Black Market Analysis by End-Use Sector
Automotive & Transportation constitutes the largest end-use sector for Carbon Black, owing to wide use of the material in Tires and other rubber products, such as gaskets, seals and belts used in this area. Fastest growth in demand for Carbon Black is anticipated to be recorded by the Printing & Packaging sector, as the material is much in demand to make high-quality inks and toners that find further application in printing, especially on cartons and other such materials.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|370
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$24.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023
- Base Year: 2024
- Forecast Period: 2024-2030
- Units: Value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 45+
Key Global Players
- Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
- Ampacet Corp
- Asahi Carbon Co Ltd
- Asbury Carbons, Inc.
- Atlas Organic Pvt. Ltd.
- Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)
- Beilum Carbon Chemical Ltd
- Birla Carbon
- BKT Carbon
- Black Bear Carbon BV
- Bridgestone Corp
- Cabot Corp
- China Synthetic Rubber Corp (CSRC)
- Continental Carbon Co
- DCL Corp
- Delta Energy LLC
- Denka Co Ltd
- Dominion Colour Corp
- Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd
- Hebei Daguangming Juwuba Carbon Black Co. Ltd
- Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited
- Imerys SA
- International China Oak Investment Holdings Co Ltd.
- International CSRC Investment Holdings Co Ltd
- Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd
- Jinneng Science & Technology Co Ltd
- Klean Industries, Inc.
- Longxing Chemical Group
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp
- Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd.
- NNPC Ltd
- OCI Co Ltd
- Omsk Carbon Group OOO
- Orion Engineered Carbons
- Philips Carbon Black Limited
- PJSC Kremenchug Carbon Black Plant
- Pyrolyx AG
- Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp
- Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co Ltd
- Shijiazhuang Xinxing Chemical Carbon Co. Ltd
- Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.
- Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black Co Ltd
- Thai Carbon Black Public Co Ltd (Birla Carbon)
- Tokai Carbon Co Ltd.
- Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
Carbon Black Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa
Carbon Black Market by Type
- Acetylene Black
- Furnace Black
- Thermal Black
- Other Types (Incl. Channel Black & Lamp Black)
Carbon Black Market by Grade
- Standard Grade
- Specialty Grade
Carbon Black Market by Application
- Non-Tire Rubber Products
- Paints & Coatings
- Plastics
- Printing Inks & Toners
- Tires
- Other Applications (Primarily Battery Electrodes, Construction, Graphite Manufacturing & Textile Fibers)
Carbon Black Market by End-Use Sector
- Automotive & Transportation
- Building & Construction
- Industrial
- Printing & Packaging
- Other End-Use Sectors
