Signing Day Sports to Prioritize Strategic Focus on Technology and Customer Growth Opportunities while Simultaneously Exploring Potential Merger and Acquisition Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced the termination of its previously announced stock purchase agreement (“Purchase Agreement”) to acquire 99.13% of the issued and outstanding capital stock and aggregate voting power of Dear Cashmere Group Holding Company (OTC:DRCR), doing business as Swifty Global. The Company, in consultation with its legal counsel and board of directors, had determined that the parties to the Purchase Agreement would not be able to satisfy or waive certain material conditions to the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement within the foreseeable future, and that the termination should be effected in consequence of this determination.

As a result, the board of directors is working closely with the management team to refine the Company’s strategy, explore potential merger and acquisition opportunities, and assess additional financing options.

Signing Day Sports will continue to prioritize its strategic focus on technology and customer growth opportunities. The Company remains confident in its long-term potential to deliver greater customer value through an expanded range of services, including recruiting webinars, app-related features such as the coaches' contact list, and potential new strategic transactions to enhance its existing combined model. Signing Day Sports is committed to expanding its customer base and broadening its geographic reach.

"As the athletic recruiting industry continues to evolve, we are committed to achieving growth and success by prioritizing the needs of our customers and their families," said Daniel Nelson, CEO of Signing Day Sports. "The proposed transaction that we determined to terminate nonetheless highlighted the significant value created by our talented employees, and our team is now more energized than ever to execute our strategy. I am incredibly proud of their focus and determination throughout this process."

"We look forward to engaging with our customers, partners, and the financial community to share our vision for the future success of Signing Day Sports. Our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value through a focused strategic approach, disciplined capital allocation, and consistent execution remains stronger than ever."

For additional information, please refer to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on March 4, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Signing Day Sports, Inc.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports.

