Tyson Ventures Calls Startups to Apply for Tyson Demo Day 2025

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), has announced the call for applications for the fourth annual Tyson Demo Day. Tyson Demo Day 2025 will focus on advancing artificial intelligence in food technology, emphasizing consumer and customer brand engagement, innovation in research and development, and reimagining product development processes. This year’s event will take place on July 9, 2025, in-person in Northwest Arkansas.

“This year, we’re spotlighting the transformative potential of AI to enhance how we connect with customers and consumers, design innovative products, and deliver exceptional experiences,” said Doug Kulka, Tyson Foods chief information and technology officer.

Startups with AI-driven solutions in areas that focus on customers and consumers are invited to apply. These spaces could include areas such as customer insights, consumer feedback integration, advanced product and packaging concepts and visuals, efficiencies in R&D, customer and consumer personalization, and analytics for innovation.

Selected startups will have the opportunity to pitch their innovations at Tyson Demo Day, held at the Tyson Foods World Headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Participants could also gain access to mentorship from Tyson Foods leaders, pilot and testing, opportunities for commercial partnerships, and media and press recognition.

Interested startups and entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply online by May 2, 2025. For more information and to submit an application, visit the Tyson Ventures website.

Stay up to date on Tyson Demo Day 2025 by following the Tyson Ventures LinkedIn profile.

ABOUT TYSON VENTURES

Tyson Ventures is the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Tyson Ventures aims to be the strategic partner of disruptive innovators transforming the food industry and providing sustainable nutrition to a growing global population. Tyson Ventures focuses investments in three strategic areas – emerging proteins, enabling technologies, and innovations that empower people, protect our planet and cultivate smart, responsible agriculture.

Media Contact: Katie Bullock | 479-530-2615