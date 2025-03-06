Global Food Preservatives Market to Reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Processed Foods | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food preservatives market is poised for steady growth, with an anticipated sales increase of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. This growth trajectory is expected to drive the market's total valuation to USD 6.5 billion by 2035. Increasing consumer preference for packaged and convenience foods, alongside stringent food safety regulations, is fueling demand for preservatives that extend shelf life and maintain product quality.

Food preservatives play a crucial role in food processing by enhancing stability and preventing spoilage. These substances are incorporated in minimal amounts to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and delay degradation. Historically, natural preservatives like salt, sugar, and spices were widely used to extend food longevity. However, with technological advancements, synthetic and natural preservatives are now extensively applied across various food categories, including bakery, dairy, meat, and beverages.

Natural and Synthetic Food Preservatives Industry Insights

While synthetic preservatives like BHA and BHT have been widely used, concerns over potential health risks are shifting consumer preference towards natural alternatives. Natural preservatives, such as rosemary extracts and citrus-based antioxidants, are gaining traction due to their perceived health benefits and effectiveness in maintaining food quality.

Emerging Opportunities in the Food Preservatives Market

The increasing demand for organic and minimally processed foods presents significant opportunities for natural preservative manufacturers. Innovations in extraction technologies and the development of bio-based antimicrobial agents are expected to drive market growth.

Impact of Regulations on the Food Preservatives Industry

Stringent regulations by food safety authorities are influencing the shift towards natural preservatives. Regulatory bodies are scrutinizing synthetic additives more closely, encouraging manufacturers to adopt safer, naturally derived alternatives to meet compliance standards and consumer expectations.

Future Prospects of Natural Food Preservatives in the Market

The trend towards clean-label products is expected to continue, with natural preservatives playing a crucial role in product formulations. Advancements in preservation technologies and consumer education on the benefits of natural additives are likely to further boost market adoption.





“The food preservatives market is evolving rapidly as consumer preferences and regulatory landscapes continue to shift. Companies that prioritize innovation in natural and clean-label preservatives will likely experience sustained growth. Additionally, strategic collaborations and advancements in food technology will play a critical role in shaping the market’s future.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Country-wise Insights on the Food Preservatives Market

What is driving the growth of the food preservatives market in the USA?

The market is growing at a CAGR of 5.0%, driven by the high consumption of processed foods, which make up nearly 70% of the American diet. Demand for natural and clean-label preservatives is rising due to FDA regulations and consumer preference for healthier options.

What factors contribute to the growth of food preservatives in China?

The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.67%, driven by urbanization and increasing consumption of processed food. Additionally, stricter food safety regulations are pushing companies to explore safer alternatives.

Why is the food preservatives market growing in India?

India’s market is growing at a 4.62% CAGR due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased demand for ready-to-eat foods. The country’s diverse cuisine also requires various preservation methods.

How is Germany’s food preservative industry evolving?

Germany's market is driven by strict EU regulations limiting synthetic preservatives, leading to a shift towards natural alternatives like tocopherols (Vitamin E) and rosemary extract.

Brazil

What makes Brazil a key player in the food preservatives industry?

Brazil’s food processing sector accounts for nearly 10% of the country’s GDP. The humid climate necessitates preservatives for shelf life extension, driving market growth.

Recent Developments in the Market

Tate & Lyle expanded its clean-label preservatives portfolio with plant-based solutions.

expanded its clean-label preservatives portfolio with plant-based solutions. IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) launched new antimicrobial solutions to extend the shelf life of dairy products.

launched new antimicrobial solutions to extend the shelf life of dairy products. BASF invested in research to develop bio-based preservatives with enhanced efficacy.

invested in research to develop bio-based preservatives with enhanced efficacy. Corbion partnered with food producers to test natural antimicrobial agents for meat and poultry applications.

Competition Outlook

The food preservatives market remains highly competitive, with key players focusing on research and development to enhance their product offerings. Leading companies, including Kerry Group, Cargill, Corbion, Kemin Industries, and DuPont, are investing in innovation to meet the rising demand for clean-label and sustainable preservatives. Regional players are also emerging with specialized solutions, intensifying market competition.

Key Market Players

Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Group Plc

BASF SE

IFF Nutrition & Biosciences

Lallemand Inc.

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Tate & Lyle

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Celanese Corporation

Corbion N.V.

Galactic S.A.

Segmentation

By Label:

The market is segmented into clean label and conventional preservatives.

By Type:

The market is categorized as synthetic and natural preservatives.

By Function:

The segmentation includes antioxidants, antimicrobial, and others.

By Application:

The market is divided into meat & poultry products, bakery products, dairy products, beverages, snacks, and others.

By Region:

The industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

