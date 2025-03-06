Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

Q4 comparable store sales growth of 6%, versus guidance of 0% to 2%

Q4 net income was $261 million, and diluted EPS was $4.02

FY24 total sales growth of 11% and comparable store sales growth of 4%

FY24 net income was $504 million, and diluted EPS was $7.80

Excluding expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases: Q4 Adjusted EBIT margin increased 10 basis points Q4 Adjusted EPS increased 12% to $4.13, versus guidance of $3.55 to $3.75 FY24 Adjusted EBIT margin of 7.2%, an increase of 100 basis points versus FY23 FY24 Adjusted EPS of $8.35, an increase of 34% versus FY23



BURLINGTON, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025. The prior year’s period included the 14 weeks and 53 weeks ended February 3, 2024. For purposes of comparison, all metrics in the bullets above and certain metrics below are compared to the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 27, 2024.

Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our strong performance in the fourth quarter. Comparable store sales increased 6%. This growth was driven by deliberate strategies that were well executed by our merchants, supply chain and stores teams. The fourth quarter demonstrated the merits of Burlington 2.0 and the strength of our off-price business model.”

Mr. O’Sullivan continued, “We also saw very strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBIT Margin was 60 basis points above the high end of our guidance, while Adjusted EPS increased 12% versus the fourth quarter last year. This performance was driven by ahead of plan sales, an increase in gross margin, and better than expected progress in our supply chain initiatives.”

Mr. O’Sullivan went on, “Taking 2024 as a whole, total sales increased 11%, comparable store sales increased 4%, and Adjusted EBIT Margin increased 100 basis points. We opened 101 net new stores in 2024 and relocated 31 of our older oversized locations. We are very pleased with all these metrics. They represent significant progress towards our longer-term financial goals.”

Mr. O’Sullivan concluded, “The outlook for 2025 is very uncertain and we will plan and manage our business accordingly. That said, this is the kind of environment where the off-price model is at its best. We will manage our business cautiously and flexibly and be ready to react to whatever happens externally. This approach served us well in 2024 and we hope for the same in 2025.”

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Total sales increased 5% compared to the 14-week period last year to $3,272 million. On a 13-week basis, total sales increased 10%, while comparable store sales increased 6%.

increased 5% compared to the 14-week period last year to $3,272 million. On a 13-week basis, total sales increased 10%, while comparable store sales increased 6%. Gross margin was $1,404 million in the fourth quarter vs. $1,333 million for the 14-week period last year. On a 13-week basis, gross margin expanded by 30 basis points to 42.9%, freight improved by 20 basis points, and merchandise margin increased by 10 basis points.

was $1,404 million in the fourth quarter vs. $1,333 million for the 14-week period last year. On a 13-week basis, gross margin expanded by 30 basis points to 42.9%, freight improved by 20 basis points, and merchandise margin increased by 10 basis points. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $217 million vs. $210 million in last year’s 14-week period. Product sourcing costs were flat as a percentage of net sales compared to the 13-week period last year. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.

which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $217 million vs. $210 million in last year’s 14-week period. Product sourcing costs were flat as a percentage of net sales compared to the 13-week period last year. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs. SG&A was $965 million in the fourth quarter vs. $931 million for the 14-week period last year. Adjusted SG&A was 22.8% as a percentage of net sales vs. 22.7% for the 13-week period last year.

was $965 million in the fourth quarter vs. $931 million for the 14-week period last year. was 22.8% as a percentage of net sales vs. 22.7% for the 13-week period last year. The effective tax rate was 25.0% vs. 27.5% in last year’s 14-week period. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 24.9% vs. 25.7% in the 13-week period last year.

was 25.0% vs. 27.5% in last year’s 14-week period. was 24.9% vs. 25.7% in the 13-week period last year. Net income was $261 million, or $4.02 per share vs. $227 million, or $3.53 per share for the 14-week period last year. Adjusted Net Income was $267 million, or $4.13 per share, vs. $238 million, or $3.69 per share for the 13-week period last year, excluding $4 million of expenses in each period, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases.

was $261 million, or $4.02 per share vs. $227 million, or $3.53 per share for the 14-week period last year. was $267 million, or $4.13 per share, vs. $238 million, or $3.69 per share for the 13-week period last year, excluding $4 million of expenses in each period, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 64.8 million during the quarter compared with 64.4 million during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023.

amounted to 64.8 million during the quarter compared with 64.4 million during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $456 million vs. $412 million in the 13-week period last year, excluding $5 million and $6 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 10 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $364 million vs. $330 million in the 13-week period last year, excluding $5 million and $6 million of expenses, respectively, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 10 basis points as a percentage of sales.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Total sales increased 9% compared to the 53-week period last year. Net income increased 48% to $504 million, or $7.80 per share vs. $5.23 in the 53-week period last year.

On a 52-week basis, total sales increased 11% compared to the same period last year. Excluding approximately $16 million and $18 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, Adjusted EBIT increased 28%, or $165 million, to $761 million, Adjusted Net Income increased 33%, or $135 million, to $540 million, and Adjusted EPS was $8.35 vs. $6.24, an increase of 34%.

Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,251 million vs. $1,088 million at Fiscal 2023 year-end, a 15% increase, while comparable store inventories decreased 3% compared to the end of Fiscal 2023. Reserve inventory was 46% of total inventory at the end of Fiscal 2024 compared to 39% at the end Fiscal 2023. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and that will be sent to stores in future months or next season.

Liquidity and Debt

The Company ended the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 with $1,822 million in liquidity, comprised of $995 million in unrestricted cash and $827 million in availability on its ABL facility.

The Company ended the fourth quarter with $1,711 million in outstanding total debt, including $1,239 million on its Term Loan facility, $453 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on its ABL facility.

Common Stock Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 218,443 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $61 million. As of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, the Company had $263 million remaining on its current share repurchase program authorization.

Outlook

For Fiscal Year 2025 (the 52-weeks ending January 31, 2026), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 6% to 8% on top of the 11% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2%, on top of the 4% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025;

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $950 million;

To open approximately 100 net new stores;

Depreciation and amortization to be approximately $385 million;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase in the range of 0 to 30 basis points versus the 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025; excludes $13 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 vs. $16 million in Fiscal 2024;

Net interest expense to be approximately $57 million;

An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 25%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $8.70 to $9.30, as compared to $8.35 of Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $10 million, net of tax, of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 vs. $12 million in Fiscal 2024. This assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 65 million shares.

For the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 (the 13-weeks ending May 3, 2025), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales will be flattish versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2024;

Adjusted EBIT margin to decrease 50 to 90 basis points versus the first quarter of Fiscal 2024; excludes approximately $6 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases vs. the same amount in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024;

An effective tax rate of approximately 23%; and

Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.30 to $1.45, as compared to $1.42 in Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $4 million, net of tax, related to bankruptcy acquired leases anticipated in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 vs. the same amount in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company’s operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted EBIT Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2024 net sales of $10.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 1,108 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024, in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 3, February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (14 Weeks) (53 Weeks) REVENUES: Net sales $ 3,272,058 $ 3,121,061 $ 10,616,743 $ 9,708,973 Other revenue 4,998 5,297 18,080 18,494 Total revenue 3,277,056 3,126,358 10,634,823 9,727,467 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of sales 1,868,283 1,788,399 6,025,272 5,584,060 Selling, general and administrative expenses 964,668 930,579 3,546,967 3,288,315 Costs related to debt amendments — — 4,553 97 Depreciation and amortization 91,481 87,315 347,575 307,064 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 1,667 — 12,921 6,367 Other income - net (15,034 ) (13,333 ) (48,213 ) (40,882 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,412 38,274 Interest expense 18,522 19,829 69,522 78,399 Total costs and expenses 2,929,587 2,812,789 9,960,009 9,261,694 Income before income tax expense 347,469 313,569 674,814 465,773 Income tax expense 86,702 86,111 171,175 126,124 Net income $ 260,767 $ 227,458 $ 503,639 $ 339,649 Diluted net income per common share $ 4.02 $ 3.53 $ 7.80 $ 5.23 Weighted average common shares - diluted 64,814 64,425 64,595 64,917





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands) February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 994,698 $ 925,359 Accounts receivable—net 88,079 74,361 Merchandise inventories 1,250,775 1,087,841 Assets held for disposal 32,193 23,299 Prepaid and other current assets 263,058 216,164 Total current assets 2,628,803 2,327,024 Property and equipment—net 2,369,720 1,880,325 Operating lease assets 3,386,852 3,132,768 Goodwill and intangible assets—net 285,064 285,064 Deferred tax assets 2,248 2,436 Other assets 97,726 79,223 Total assets $ 8,770,413 $ 7,706,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,038,148 $ 956,350 Current operating lease liabilities 406,891 411,395 Other current liabilities 656,581 647,338 Current maturities of long term debt 170,891 13,703 Total current liabilities 2,272,511 2,028,786 Long term debt 1,539,918 1,394,942 Long term operating lease liabilities 3,253,825 2,984,794 Other liabilities 74,402 73,793 Deferred tax liabilities 259,261 227,593 Stockholders' equity 1,370,496 996,932 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,770,413 $ 7,706,840





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 (53 Weeks) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 503,639 $ 339,649 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 347,575 307,064 Deferred income taxes 28,637 20,663 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,412 38,274 Non-cash stock compensation expense 87,572 83,948 Non-cash lease expense (9,856 ) (7,724 ) Cash received from landlord allowances 28,872 14,585 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,253 ) (4,464 ) Merchandise inventories (162,934 ) 94,141 Accounts payable 86,505 (21,953 ) Other current assets and liabilities (36,526 ) (3,699 ) Long term assets and liabilities 1,136 3,651 Other operating activities 1,597 4,600 Net cash provided by operating activities 863,376 868,735 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property and equipment (880,384 ) (492,644 ) Lease acquisition costs (11,599 ) (24,640 ) Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale 9,729 13,539 Net cash used in investing activities (882,254 ) (503,745 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long term debt—Term Loan Facility 605,843 — Principal payments on long term debt—Term Loan Facility (302,597 ) (9,614 ) Proceeds from long term debt— 2027 Convertible Note — 297,069 Principal payment on long term debt—2025 Convertible Notes — (386,519 ) Purchase of treasury shares (256,293 ) (243,188 ) Other financing activities 41,264 23,416 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 88,217 (318,836 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 69,339 46,154 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 925,359 879,205 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 994,698 $ 925,359

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company’s Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) costs related to debt amendments; (iv) impairment charges; (v) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (vi) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) costs related to debt amendments; (v) income tax expense; (vi) depreciation and amortization; (vii) net favorable lease costs; (viii) impairment charges; (ix) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (x) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Income) is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) costs related to debt amendments; (v) income tax expense; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) net favorable lease costs; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT Margin (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by net sales.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs and amounts related to certain litigation matters.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (e) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Income), Adjusted EBIT Margin (or Adjusted Operating Margin), Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company’s business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company’s operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company’s calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 3, February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (14 Weeks) (53 Weeks) Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 260,767 $ 227,458 $ 503,639 $ 339,649 Net favorable lease costs (a) 2,230 3,434 11,189 15,263 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) — — 1,412 38,274 Costs related to debt amendments (c) — — 4,553 97 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 1,667 — 12,921 6,367 Litigation matters (d) — — 2,525 1,500 Tax effect (e) (921 ) 4,790 (8,298 ) (7,770 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 263,743 $ 235,682 $ 527,941 $ 393,380 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 64,814 64,425 64,595 64,917 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 4.07 $ 3.66 $ 8.17 $ 6.06

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 3, February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (14 Weeks) (53 Weeks) Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 260,767 $ 227,458 $ 503,639 $ 339,649 Interest expense 18,522 19,829 69,522 78,399 Interest income (10,367 ) (9,733 ) (31,519 ) (24,633 ) Net favorable lease costs (a) 2,230 3,434 11,189 15,263 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) — — 1,412 38,274 Costs related to debt amendments (c) — — 4,553 97 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 1,667 — 12,921 6,367 Litigation matters (d) — — 2,525 1,500 Income tax expense 86,702 86,111 171,175 126,124 Adjusted EBIT 359,521 327,099 745,417 581,040 Depreciation and amortization 91,481 87,315 347,575 307,064 Adjusted EBITDA $ 451,002 $ 414,414 $ 1,092,992 $ 888,104

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 3, February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (14 Weeks) (53 Weeks) Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: SG&A $ 964,668 $ 930,579 $ 3,546,967 $ 3,288,315 Net favorable lease costs (a) (2,230 ) (3,434 ) (11,189 ) (15,263 ) Product sourcing costs (216,801 ) (210,251 ) (800,324 ) (780,286 ) Litigation matters (d) — — (2,525 ) (1,500 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 745,637 $ 716,894 $ 2,732,929 $ 2,491,266

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company’s effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 3, February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (14 Weeks) (53 Weeks) Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis 25.0 % 27.5 % 25.4 % 27.1 % Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (g) (0.1 ) (1.8 ) - (1.7 ) Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 24.9 % 25.7 % 25.4 % 25.4 %

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the prior period Adjusted EPS amounts used in this press release for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 78,514 Net favorable lease costs (a) 2,970 Impairment charges 8,210 Tax effect (e) (2,881 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 86,813 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 64,267 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 1.35

(a) Net favorable lease costs represent the non-cash expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the Merger Transaction. These expenses are recorded in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Fiscal 2024 amount relates to the partial write-off of the original issue discount and deferred debt costs related to the September 2024 extension and upsize of the Term Loan Facility. Fiscal 2023 amount relates to the partial repurchases of the 2025 Convertible Notes and the exchange of a portion of the 2025 Convertible Notes.

(c) Fiscal 2024 amount relates to the September 2024 extension and upsizing of the Term Loan Facility in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2023 amount relates to the Term Loan Facility amendment in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 changing from the Adjusted LIBOR Rate to the Adjusted Term SOFR Rate.

(d) Represents amounts charged for certain litigation matters.

(e) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods, adjusted for the tax effect for the impact of items (a) through (d).

(f) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.

(g) Adjustments for items excluded from Adjusted Net Income. These items have been described in the table above reconciling GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income.