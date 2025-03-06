Foldable Drone Market Anticipated to Hit US$ 8,202 Million at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global foldable drone market was valued at USD 2,790 million in 2024 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast years of 2025-2035.

The extreme lightweight and small design of foldable drones have caused sales to surge. Folding drones are becoming affordable leading to people who travel frequently or are interested in photography would rather carry them more than often. Foldable drones are preferred by most customers these days because they are becoming more sophisticated and smaller.

However, folding drones have drawbacks like a smaller payload capacity, a less polished appearance, and poor wind stability because of their small size.

The market for foldable drones is expected to be pretty lucrative in the future year considering the above factors. This would be achieved by increasing foldable drones sales through various channels, thus opening up multiple possibilities of direct interaction with the consumer worldwide.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global foldable drone market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3% and be valued at USD 8,202.3 million by 2035

and be valued at by 2035 The market witnessed 3% CAGR for the period of 2020-2024

for the period of 2020-2024 Under end use, consumer/civil folding drone type dominated the market and reached the valuation at USD 2,280.3 million in 2025

in 2025 North America will dominate the market with 6% market share in 2035

market share in 2035 In 2025, media and entertainment accounted for the highest market share of 25.4%, categorized by buyer type.

“Photographers are attracted to purchase and utilize foldable drones because of their affordability,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Foldable Drone Market:

ALPSdrone; Diodon; DJI; EMBENTION; Heliceo; Intellisystem Technologies; ONYXSTAR; Parrot; RIEGL LMS; Yuneek; ONYXSTAR; Other Market Players.

Market Development

Despite having little space for differentiation, the top players in the market have put a lot of effort into creating these innovative items. As the product's dependability, durability, and safety are all being enhanced, the development of foldable drones has produced promising results and continues to advance.

The emphasis on improving client customisation, accessibility, and operational effectiveness while reducing expenses and boosting overall profitability characterizes the current phase of the foldable drone market. Prospective growth rates have grown because to the development of high-efficiency drone motors, and this trend is expected to continue over the next ten years.

Foldable Drone Industry News:

The British Army deployed the Parrot Anafi USA for ISR missions in November 2024. It can be launched in less than a minute thanks to its lightweight construction, which also improves situational awareness when conducting missions. The drone's advanced imaging features, which include infrared imaging and a 32x zoom camera, are crucial for carrying out reconnaissance missions successfully.

The folding, compact DJI Air 3 with a twin camera that can detect obstacles and a stronger battery that can fly for up to 46 minutes was released in October 2024. It is more suited for versatile pros and amateurs.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global foldable drone market, presenting historical market data (2020-2024) and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (four wing, six wing, eight wing), by end use (consumer / civil, commercial, military), by use case / application (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring), by buyer type (agriculture & forestry, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, construction & mining, oil & gas, security & law enforcement, recreational activity), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

