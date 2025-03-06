Stobox Joins Qatar Financial Center Digital Assets Lab

Doha, Qatar, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stobox , one of the leading global tokenization platforms, became a member of Qatar Financial Center Lab – the most prestigious and recognized Digital Asset Association in the MENA region. The goal of this partnership is to boost tokenization in the country.

Qatar is a country where tokens can legally proclaim property rights on real-world assets, which is very promising in terms of tokenization and global economic development. As Stobox works across the world, it will transmit Qatar’s success and experience in tokenization to other countries.

Qatar and Stobox already have an impressive success story behind tokenizing the largest shrimp farm in the world. Now, they pursue the tokenization of various types of assets within the eyesight. It will secure a significant financial outcome for the Qatar economy, accelerating its GDP growth.

Qatar pursues the ambition to lead the tokenization across the MENA region. There are a number of reasons behind MENA’s future success in tokenization. The success of tokenization is closely tied to the expansion of its underlying assets, and MENA’s economy is thriving across multiple sectors ripe for tokenization. Real estate, aquaculture, food production, energy, and renewables are all experiencing impressive growth. Tokenization can provide these industries with more liquidity, fractional ownership, and increased global investor participation, further accelerating their expansion.

“We identify three major pillars driving Real-World Asset tokenization growth in Qatar. First, the country offers a diverse array of valuable assets and business opportunities. Second, there is a well-developed investment and financial ecosystem with substantial capital available for tokenization. Third, regulatory authorities are actively supporting tokenization initiatives, creating a favorable environment for long-term growth. We value Qatar’s Financial Center stance on tokenization and aim to make the country a bedrock for all the future success of tokenization across the world.” – said Ross Shemeliak, COO and Co-Founder of Stobox.

About Stobox

Stobox is a licensed and regulated tokenization provider building financial markets for small and medium businesses. Stobox provides an all-in-one solution for tokenizing, investing, and trading RWA and operates in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States. Since its inception in 2018, the company has tokenized over $500M in assets across finance, mining, energy, and real estate.

For more information, please visit https://www.stobox.io/

