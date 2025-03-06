Carl Chaisson Honored with AFCEA Distinguished Young Professional Award at AFCEA WEST 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carl Chaisson, President & CEO of United One Communications, was honored with the AFCEA Distinguished Young Professional Award at AFCEA WEST 2025 on January 28, 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights his outstanding leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to the AFCEA Emerging Leaders program.





Carl Chaisson, President & CEO of United One Communications

The Distinguished Young Professional Award is presented to individuals who demonstrate excellence in four key areas: leadership and guidance within the Emerging Leaders program, superior technical achievement, exceptional service at the local AFCEA chapter or regional level, and mentorship of other Emerging Leaders.

“I am truly honored to have received the Distinguished Young Professional Award from AFCEA International,” said Carl Chaisson. “AFCEA has played a significant role in my professional growth, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to its mission.”

As the Vice President of Web & Technology for AFCEA Central Florida, Carl has been instrumental in driving technology initiatives to enhance member engagement. His leadership extends beyond AFCEA, as he spearheads impactful initiatives through United One Communications, a company dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions for government and defense organizations.

AFCEA WEST is the premier naval conference and exposition co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, bringing together military, government, and industry leaders to discuss critical defense and maritime security issues.

About AFCEA International

AFCEA is an international organization that serves its members by providing a forum for the ethical exchange of information. AFCEA is dedicated to increasing knowledge through the exploration of issues relevant to its members in information technology, communications, and electronics for the defense, homeland security, and intelligence communities.

About United One Communications

United One Communications is an information technology service provider specializing in cybersecurity, systems engineering, network operations, and program management for U.S. government and commercial customers. Learn more at www.getuoc.com .

Media Contact

Carl Chaisson

Email: info@getuoc.com

Phone: 813-278-3020



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f53587b4-50c9-4676-8137-9fff0ccccfec