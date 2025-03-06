Vopak announces change in the composition of the Supervisory Board



Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 6th March 2025



Vopak announces that Lucrèce Foufopoulos - De Ridder has decided to step down as member of the Supervisory Board of Vopak as per the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 April 2025, following her decision to accept another board position.



The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board would like to thank Lucrèce Foufopoulos - De Ridder for her contribution to Vopak during her tenure. The Supervisory Board is in the process to find a replacement for the vacant position in the Supervisory Board.



About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand.For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO₂, battery energy storage, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks – paving the way to a more sustainable future.



Vopak is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com



For more information please contact

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication, e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations, e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com

