Amniocentesis Needle Market Set to Surge at 3.2% CAGR, to Reach US$ 239.8 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global amniocentesis needle market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 175.0 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2 % during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

Amniocentesis is an important medical procedure through which prenatal diagnosis is done. The process in which the amniotic fluid surrounds the fetus is removed for the sake of establishing if there exists the presence of any genetic disorders or not and even their health status. The procedure of amniocentesis is done using an amniocentesis needle.

Growth in accessibility and adoption of prenatal tests is believed to aid in the growth of the amniocentesis needle market as a whole. Some of the major driving forces that would influence the sales of amniocentesis needles increasing recommendations by doctors, greater success rate of amniocentesis, greater awareness about congenital disorders, better knowledge about Down's syndrome, an increased population of pregnant women, and increase funding in health-related research and development.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global amniocentesis needle market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach USD 239.8 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 64.8 million growing at a CAGR of 2 % between 2025 to 2035

growing at a CAGR of between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 5% in 2035

in 2035 The type of needles which ranges between 100 mm to 150 mm are estimated to grow at a CAGR OF 3.8% creating an absolute opportunity of USD 34.7 Million between 2025 and 2035.

creating an absolute opportunity of between 2025 and 2035. North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 33.6 million collectively

“Carrying out prenatal test by using amniocentesis needle for detection of genetic disorders” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Amniocentesis Needle Market:

Key players in the amniocentesis needle market are Smiths Medical, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biopsybell Srl, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Laboratoire Ccd, Rocket Medical PLC, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic PLC, RI.MOS. Srl, Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., Tsunami Medical and other prominent players.

Market Development

The amniocentesis needle market globally is very competitive at the local level, and this will have a direct impact on the sales of major companies in the amniocentesis needle marketplace. Major and minor market players will focus on product innovation to enhance their sales potential and will look for organic as well as inorganic growth strategies.

In September 2023, Medtronic introduced a next-generation amniocentesis needle with enhanced safety features, including a thinner gauge and improved echogenicity for better ultrasound visibility. The new design aims to reduce patient discomfort and procedural risks, catering to the growing demand for safer prenatal diagnostic tools.

Amniocentesis Needle Industry News:

CooperSurgical teamed up with a top supplier of ultrasound technology in August 2024 to incorporate cutting-edge imaging features into their amniocentesis needles. By reducing problems and increasing procedural accuracy, our partnership seeks to increase the overall effectiveness of prenatal diagnostics.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global amniocentesis needle market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type (100 to 150mm, larger than 150mm, smaller than 100mm), Procedure (amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, amnioinfusion, cordocentesis), End-Users (hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics and others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

