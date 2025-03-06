Smart Share Global Limited Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

POIs1 operated through network partner model reached 96.8% as of the end of the third quarter of 2024
Cumulative registered users2 reached 430.2 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2024

SHANGHAI, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM) (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

  • As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s services were available in 1,274 thousand POIs, compared with 1,267 thousand as of June 30, 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s available-for-use power banks3 were 9.5 million.
  • As of September 30, 2024, cumulative registered users reached 430.2 million, with 13.1 million newly registered users acquired during the quarter.
  • Mobile device charging orders4 for the third quarter of 2024 was 148.1 million, compared with 176.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.
  • As of September 30, 2024, 96.8% of POIs were operated under our network partner model, compared with 89.2% as of June 30, 2024.
  • During the third quarter of 2024, the Company successfully completed its transition to the network partners model, accompanied by a retrospective review of the network partner model throughout the transition period.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024
Revenues were RMB490.8 million (US$69.9 million5) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 20.0% decrease from the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues generated under the direct model as part of the Company’s overall strategy of shifting towards the network partner model.

  • Mobile device charging revenues, which consist of revenues generated under both the direct and network partner models, decreased by 34.8% to RMB367.9 million (US$52.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB564.2 million in the same period of 2023.
    • Revenues generated under the network partner model, comprising of (i) mobile device charging solution fees, which increased by 12.2% year-over-year to RMB65.9 million, and (ii) power bank, cabinet and other related sales, which increased by 10.3% year-over-year to RMB243.9 million, increased by 10.7% to RMB309.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB280.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the number of POIs operated under the network partner model as part of the Company’s overall strategy of shifting towards the network partner model.
    • Revenues generated under the direct model, comprising of mobile device charging service fees of RMB57.1 million and power bank sales of RMB0.9 million, decreased by 79.6% to RMB58.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB284.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of POIs operated under the direct model as part of the Company’s overall strategy of shifting towards the network partner model.
  • Other revenues, which primarily comprise of revenues from new business initiatives and advertising services, increased by 149.4% to RMB122.9 million (US$17.5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB49.3 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to new business initiatives.

Cost of revenues increased by 38.5% to RMB298.4 million (US$42.5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB215.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in cost in association with the increase in new business initiatives and cost of cabinet sold.

Research and development expenses decreased by 15.8% to RMB20.0 million (US$2.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB23.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 51.8% to RMB142.6 million (US$20.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB296.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in incentive fees paid to location partners under the direct model and personnel related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 10.0% to RMB41.6 million (US$5.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB37.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in reserve for doubtful accounts in relation to the increasing contribution of the network partner model.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million), compared to an income from operations of RMB33.4 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million), compared to a net income of RMB49.0 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million), compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB54.2 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million), compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB49.0 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3.0 billion (US$432.0 million). 

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
The table below sets forth the breakdown of mobile device charging revenue components based on the latest classification for the periods indicated:

 2023Q3 2024Q2 2024Q3
 thousands RMB thousands RMB thousands RMB
      
Mobile device charging:     
Network Partner Model279,960 292,505 309,837
Mobile device charging solution58,759 61,508 65,935
Power bank, cabinet and other related sales221,201 230,997 243,902
Direct Model284,233 118,105 58,048
Mobile device charging service278,099 115,863 57,113
Power bank sales6,134 2,242 935
Total mobile device charging564,193 410,610 367,885
      

CORRECTIONS OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In connection with the preparation of its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company discovered prior period errors in the accrual for tax surcharges and related interest expenses, accruals for commissions to location partners and related balances, the impairment of prepayments to location partners and the expected credit losses on deposits to location partners and accounts receivable due from network partners. Accordingly, the Company determined to disclose the correction of previously announced interim financial information and previously issued financial statements for the related errors in this current report on Form 6-K. None of the errors had a material impact on previously issued annual financial statements filed on Form 20-F. The section “Corrections of Previously Announced Interim Financial Information and Previously Issued Financial Statements” sets forth the specific corrections made to previously announced interim financial information and previously issued financial statements.

ABOUT SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is a leading provider of mobile device charging service in China with an extensive network of partners powered by its own advanced service platform. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its shared power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 13,000 network partners and 9.5 million power banks in 1,274,000 POIs across more than 2,100 counties and county-level districts in China.

CONTACT US
Investor Relations
Hansen Shi
ir@enmonster.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Energy Monster’s strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of technological advancements on the pricing of and demand for its services; competition in the mobile device charging service industry; Chinese governmental policies and regulations affecting the mobile device charging service industry; changes in its revenues, costs or expenditures; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP adjusted net income in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measure does not reflect all items of expenses that affect its operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, the Company’s non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling its non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, which should be considered when evaluating performance. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.


Smart Share Global Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
       
  December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024
RMBRMBUS$
   
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 588,644  256,963  36,617 
Restricted cash 173,246  114,291  16,286 
Short-term investments 2,541,889  2,640,281  376,237 
Accounts receivable, net 268,743  338,646  48,257 
Inventory 106,530  162,508  23,157 
Prepayments and other current assets 339,251  401,626  57,232 
       
Total current assets 4,018,303  3,914,315  557,786 
       
Non-current assets:      
Long-term restricted cash 20,000  20,000  2,850 
Property, equipment and software, net 322,806  190,720  27,177 
Right-of-use assets, net 16,353  9,010  1,284 
Other non-current assets 20,469  6,759  963 
Deferred tax assets, net 22,165  1,252  178 
       
Total non-current assets 401,793  227,741  32,452 
       
Total assets 4,420,096  4,142,056  590,238 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts and notes payable 767,669  577,508  82,295 
Salary and welfare payable 143,653  133,204  18,981 
Taxes payable 230,763  207,414  29,556 
Current portion of lease liabilities 7,399  3,585  511 
Accruals and other current liabilities 336,959  352,341  50,209 
       
Total current liabilities 1,486,443  1,274,052  181,552 
       
Non-current liabilities:      
Non-current lease liabilities 7,641  5,090  725 
Amounts due to related parties-non-current 1,000  1,000  142 
Other non-current liabilities 195,585  215,780  30,748 
       
Total non-current liabilities 204,226  221,870  31,615 
       
Total liabilities 1,690,669  1,495,922  213,167 
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Ordinary shares 347  347  49 
Treasury stock (5,549) (45,964) (6,549)
Additional paid-in capital 11,791,570  11,748,257  1,674,113 
Statutory reserves 16,593  16,593  2,364 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 182,824  168,951  24,075 
Accumulated deficit (9,256,358) (9,242,050) (1,316,981)
       
Total shareholders' equity 2,729,427  2,646,134  377,071 
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,420,096  4,142,056  590,238 
       


Smart Share Global Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)
(In thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
             
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2023 2024 2023 2024
  RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
        As corrected*    
Revenues:            
Mobile device charging 564,193  367,885  52,423  2,403,516  1,156,571  164,810 
Others 49,273  122,898  17,513  68,511  194,341  27,693 
             
Total revenues 613,466  490,783  69,936  2,472,027  1,350,912  192,503 
             
Cost of revenues (215,461) (298,396) (42,521) (1,014,390) (685,733) (97,716)
Research and development expenses (23,799) (20,042) (2,856) (63,894) (60,528) (8,625)
Sales and marketing expenses (295,990) (142,614) (20,322) (1,258,883) (523,545) (74,605)
General and administrative expenses (37,777) (41,563) (5,923) (96,535) (108,511) (15,463)
Other operating (loss)/income (7,023) 6,763  964  (17,033) (4,030) (574)
             
Income/(loss) from operations 33,416  (5,069) (722) 21,292  (31,435) (4,480)
             
Interest and investment income 32,160  27,919  3,978  86,450  87,262  12,435 
Interest expense to third parties -  -  -  (4,228) -  - 
Foreign exchange loss, net 4,299  5,700  812  (8,210) 2,597  370 
Other (loss)/income, net (16) 19  3  (27) 87  12 
             
Income before income tax expense 69,859  28,569  4,071  95,277  58,511  8,337 
             
Income tax expense (20,849) (24,323) (3,466) (20,231) (44,203) (6,299)
             
Net income 49,010  4,246  605  75,046  14,308  2,038 
             
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Smart Share Global Limited 49,010  4,246  605  75,046  14,308  2,038 
             
Other comprehensive (loss)/income            
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax (12,332) (22,136) (3,154) 38,090  (13,873) (1,977)
             
Total comprehensive income/(loss) 36,678  (17,890) (2,549) 113,136  435  61 
             
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Smart Share Global Limited 36,678  (17,890) (2,549) 113,136  435  61 
             
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share            
- basic 520,075,932  507,084,501  507,084,501  519,795,778  512,825,904  512,825,904 
- diluted 520,075,932  512,101,780  512,101,780  519,795,778  517,894,151  517,894,151 
             
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders            
- basic 0.09  0.01  0.00  0.14  0.03  0.00 
- diluted 0.09  0.01  0.00  0.14  0.03  0.00 
             
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders            
- basic 0.19  0.02  0.00  0.29  0.06  0.01 
- diluted 0.19  0.02  0.00  0.29  0.06  0.01 
             
*The corrections as detailed in the section “Corrections of Previously Announced Interim Financial Information and Previously Issued Financial Statements” were material to the previously announced unaudited consolidated financial information of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
                   

Corrections of Previously Announced Interim Financial Information and Previously Issued Financial Statements

In connection with the preparation of its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company discovered prior period errors in the accrual for tax surcharges and related interest expenses, accruals for commissions to location partners and related balances, the impairment of prepayments to location partners and the expected credit losses on deposits to location partners and accounts receivable due from network partners. Accordingly, the Company determined to disclose the correction of previously announced interim financial information and previously issued financial statements for the related errors in this current report on Form 6-K. None of the errors had a material impact on previously issued annual financial statements filed on Form 20-F.

The Company is still in the process of assessing the control implications in connection with the identified errors. The Company has previously concluded that it had two material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, including (i) the Company’s lack of sufficient competent financial reporting and accounting personnel with appropriate understanding of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP, to address complex U.S. GAAP technical accounting issues and to prepare and review its consolidated financial statements, including disclosure notes, in accordance with U.S. GAAP and financial reporting requirements set forth by the SEC, and (ii) the Company’s lack of period end financial closing policies and procedures for preparation of consolidated financial statements, including disclosure notes, which are in compliance with U.S. GAAP and the SEC’s reporting and disclosure requirements. As a result of the errors identified, the Company could identify additional material weaknesses as part of finalizing its analysis related to its annual report process.

The Company assessed the effects of the corrections in previously announced interim financial information and previously issued financial statements for the prior periods affected and determined that they were material to the unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and the unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, where the corrected amounts are labelled as “As corrected” in the following tables, but are not material to any of the other prior interim financial information or annual financial statements of the Company, where the corrected amounts are labelled as “As revised” in the following tables.

The following tables present the aggregated impact of the corrections to the financial information for the prior periods. The previously issued consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and 2023 and for the years then ended will be revised when they are presented in the Company’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024.


 Year ended December 31, 2021  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As revised Error #
   (Amounts in thousands of RMB) 
        
Sales and marketing expenses(2,950,972) (3,457) (2,954,429) 2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses(118,973) (1,847) (120,820) 3>
Loss from operations(108,999) (5,304) (114,303)  
Loss before income tax expense(124,615) (5,304) (129,919)  
Net loss(124,615) (5,304) (129,919)  
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders(4,958,370) (5,304) (4,963,674)  
Total comprehensive loss(274,882) (5,304) (280,186)  
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders       
- basic and diluted(12.20) (0.01) (12.21)  
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders       
- basic and diluted(24.40) (0.02) (24.42)  
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)(93,904) (5,304) (99,208)  
        


 Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended September 30, 2022 Three months ended December 31, 2022  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised Error #
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
                          
Cost of revenues(127,553) (398) (127,951) (162,869) (3,885) (166,754) (125,548) (6,545) (132,093) (140,953) (5,484) (146,437) 1>
Sales and marketing expenses(659,679) (919) (660,598) (664,918) (2,318) (667,236) (752,534) (325) (752,859) (635,199) 760  (634,439) 2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses(27,376) (145) (27,521) (28,458) (199) (28,657) (29,421) (212) (29,633) (27,148) (812) (27,960) 3>
Other operating income/(loss)5,277  -  5,277  (1,565) (821) (2,386) 19,846  (1,287) 18,559  (10,682) (796) (11,478) 1>
Loss from operations(99,316) (1,462) (100,778) (191,028) (7,223) (198,251) (96,974) (8,369) (105,343) (233,927) (6,332) (240,259)  
Loss before income tax expense(96,411) (1,462) (97,873) (184,527) (7,223) (191,750) (95,754) (8,369) (104,123) (220,072) (6,332) (226,404)  
Income tax expense-  365  365  -  1,131  1,131  -  1,372  1,372  (114,476) 1,005  (113,471) All
Net loss(96,411) (1,097) (97,508) (184,527) (6,092) (190,619) (95,754) (6,997) (102,751) (334,548) (5,327) (339,875)  
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders(96,411) (1,097) (97,508) (184,527) (6,092) (190,619) (95,754) (6,997) (102,751) (334,548) (5,327) (339,875)  
Total comprehensive loss(102,246) (1,097) (103,343) (108,881) (6,092) (114,973) (21,459) (6,997) (28,456) (366,282) (5,327) (371,609)  
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                         
- basic and diluted(0.20) 0.01  (0.19) (0.36) (0.01) (0.37) (0.18) (0.02) (0.20) (0.64) (0.02) (0.66)  
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                         
- basic and diluted(0.40) 0.02  (0.38) (0.72) (0.02) (0.74) (0.36) (0.04) (0.40) (1.28) (0.03) (1.31)  
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)(89,695) (1,097) (90,792) (177,491) (6,092) (183,583) (88,638) (6,997) (95,635) (327,171) (5,327) (332,498)  
                          


 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2022  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised Error #
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
                    
Cost of revenues(290,422) (4,283) (294,705) (415,970) (10,828) (426,798) (556,923) (16,312) (573,235) 1>
Sales and marketing expenses(1,324,597) (3,237) (1,327,834) (2,077,131) (3,562) (2,080,693) (2,712,330) (2,802) (2,715,132) 2>,  3>
General and administrative expenses(55,834) (344) (56,178) (85,255) (556) (85,811) (112,403) (1,368) (113,771) 3>
Other operating income3,712  (821) 2,891  23,558  (2,108) 21,450  12,876  (2,904) 9,972  1>
Loss from operations(290,344) (8,685) (299,029) (387,318) (17,054) (404,372) (621,245) (23,386) (644,631)  
Loss before income tax expense(280,938) (8,685) (289,623) (376,692) (17,054) (393,746) (596,764) (23,386) (620,150)  
Income tax expense-  1,496  1,496  -  2,868  2,868  (114,476) 3,873  (110,603) All
Net loss(280,938) (7,189) (288,127) (376,692) (14,186) (390,878) (711,240) (19,513) (730,753)  
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders(280,938) (7,189) (288,127) (376,692) (14,186) (390,878) (711,240) (19,513) (730,753)  
Total comprehensive loss(211,127) (7,189) (218,316) (232,586) (14,186) (246,772) (598,868) (19,513) (618,381)  
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                   
- basic and diluted(0.54) (0.02) (0.56) (0.73) (0.02) (0.75) (1.37) (0.04) (1.41)  
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                   
- basic and diluted(1.08) (0.04) (1.12) (1.46) (0.04) (1.50) (2.74) (0.08) (2.82)  
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)(267,186) (7,189) (274,375) (355,824) (14,186) (370,010) (682,995) (19,513) (702,508)  
                    


  Three months ended March 31, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended December 31, 2023  
  As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
                           
Cost of revenues (127,389) (1,355) (128,744) (668,547) (1,638) (670,185) (214,817) (644) (215,461) (198,711) 6,910  (191,801) 1>
Sales and marketing expenses (665,274) (1,253) (666,527) (295,150) (1,216) (296,366) (298,216) 2,226  (295,990) (248,792) 1,075  (247,717) 2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses (26,771) (450) (27,221) (31,117) (420) (31,537) (37,094) (683) (37,777) (30,546) (955) (31,501) 3>
Other operating income/(loss) 2,268  (2,305) (37) (8,703) (1,270) (9,973) (5,532) (1,491) (7,023) (13,860) 4,985  (8,875) 1>
(Loss)/income from operations (15,775) (5,363) (21,138) 13,558  (4,544) 9,014  34,008  (592) 33,416  (32,856) 12,015  (20,841)  
Income before income tax expense 10,810  (5,363) 5,447  24,515  (4,544) 19,971  70,451  (592) 69,859  2,986  12,015  15,001   
Income tax expense -  227  227  -  391  391  (20,442) (407) (20,849) (579) (724) (1,303) All
Net income 10,810  (5,136) 5,674  24,515  (4,153) 20,362  50,009  (999) 49,010  2,407  11,291  13,698   
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 10,810  (5,136) 5,674  24,515  (4,153) 20,362  50,009  (999) 49,010  2,407  11,291  13,698   
Total comprehensive (loss)/income (7,257) (5,136) (12,393) 93,004  (4,153) 88,851  37,677  (999) 36,678  (16,787) 11,291  (5,496)  
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                          
- basic and diluted 0.02  (0.01) 0.01  0.05  (0.01) 0.04  0.10  (0.01) 0.09  0.00  0.03  0.03   
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                          
- basic and diluted 0.04  (0.02) 0.02  0.10  (0.02) 0.08  0.20  (0.01) 0.19  0.00  0.05  0.05   
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 17,095  (5,136) 11,959  30,055  (4,153) 25,902  55,214  (999) 54,215  5,716  11,291  17,007   



 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2023  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As revised Error #
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
                    
Cost of revenues(795,936) (2,993) (798,929) (1,010,753) (3,637) (1,014,390) (1,209,464) 3,273  (1,206,191) 1>
Sales and marketing expenses(960,424) (2,469) (962,893) (1,258,640) (243) (1,258,883) (1,507,432) 832  (1,506,600) 2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses(57,888) (870) (58,758) (94,982) (1,553) (96,535) (125,528) (2,508) (128,036) 3>
Other operating loss(6,435) (3,575) (10,010) (11,967) (5,066) (17,033) (25,827) (81) (25,908) 1>
(Loss)/income from operations(2,217) (9,907) (12,124) 31,791  (10,499) 21,292  (1,065) 1,516  451   
Income before income tax expense35,325  (9,907) 25,418  105,776  (10,499) 95,277  108,762  1,516  110,278   
Income tax expense-  618  618  (20,442) 211  (20,231) (21,021) (513) (21,534) All
Net income35,325  (9,289) 26,036  85,334  (10,288) 75,046  87,741  1,003  88,744   
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders35,325  (9,289) 26,036  85,334  (10,288) 75,046  87,741  1,003  88,744   
Total comprehensive income85,747  (9,289) 76,458  123,424  (10,288) 113,136  106,637  1,003  107,640   
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                   
- basic and diluted0.07  (0.02) 0.05  0.16  (0.02) 0.14  0.17  0.00  0.17   
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                   
- basic and diluted0.14  (0.04) 0.10  0.32  (0.03) 0.29  0.34  0.00  0.34   
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)47,150  (9,289) 37,861  102,364  (10,288) 92,076  108,080  1,003  109,083   
                    
 Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2024  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* Error #
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
                    
Cost of revenues(167,737) -  (167,737) (219,600) -  (219,600) (387,337) -  (387,337) 1>
Sales and marketing expenses(204,494) 2,082  (202,412) (180,949) 2,430  (178,519) (385,443) 4,512  (380,931) 2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses(26,584) (986) (27,570) (39,450) 72  (39,378) (66,034) (914) (66,948) 3>
Other operating loss(1,474) (593) (2,067) (8,133) (593) (8,726) (9,607) (1,186) (10,793) 1>
Loss from operations(22,757) 503  (22,254) (6,021) 1,909  (4,112) (28,778) 2,412  (26,366)  
Income before income tax expense7,339  503  7,842  20,191  1,909  22,100  27,530  2,412  29,942   
Income tax expense(7,688) (354) (8,042) (11,013) (825) (11,838) (18,701) (1,179) (19,880) All
Net (loss)/income(349) 149  (200) 9,178  1,084  10,262  8,829  1,233  10,062   
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders(349) 149  (200) 9,178  1,084  10,262  8,829  1,233  10,062   
Total comprehensive income2,013  149  2,162  15,079  1,084  16,163  17,092  1,233  18,325   
Net (loss)/ income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                   
- basic and diluted(0.00) 0.00  (0.00) 0.02  0.00  0.02  0.02  0.00  0.02   
Net (loss)/ income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                   
- basic and diluted(0.00) 0.00  (0.00) 0.04  0.00  0.04  0.03  0.01  0.04   
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)3,834  149  3,983  15,212  1,084  16,296  19,046  1,233  20,279   
                    
 As of March 31, 2022 As of June 30, 2022 As of September 30, 2022  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised Error #
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
                    
Accounts receivable, net11,616  -  11,616  16,729  -  16,729  13,862  -  13,862  3>
Prepayments and other current assets396,431  5,399  401,830  408,906  2,406  411,312  365,891  (51) 365,840  2>, 3>
Total current assets3,158,544  5,399  3,163,943  3,296,072  2,406  3,298,478  3,473,368  (51) 3,473,317   
Deferred tax assets-  -  -  -  -  -  -  -  -   
Other non-current assets143,384  (317) 143,067  114,696  (317) 114,379  75,356  (319) 75,037  3>
Total non-current assets1,085,178  (317) 1,084,861  1,011,567  (317) 1,011,250  970,140  (319) 969,821   
Total assets4,243,722  5,082  4,248,804  4,307,639  2,089  4,309,728  4,443,508  (370) 4,443,138   
Accounts and notes payable533,924  11,866  545,790  691,115  11,391  702,506  796,380  9,469  805,849  2>
Tax payable8,373  33  8,406  33,048  3,607  36,655  93,077  10,067  103,144  All
Current Liabilities992,753  11,899  1,004,652  1,176,270  14,998  1,191,268  1,336,208  19,536  1,355,744   
Total liabilities1,120,470  11,899  1,132,369  1,290,251  14,998  1,305,249  1,441,126  19,536  1,460,662   
Accumulated deficit(8,704,399) (6,817) (8,711,216) (8,888,927) (12,909) (8,901,836) (8,984,680) (19,906) (9,004,586) All
Total shareholders' equity3,123,252  (6,817) 3,116,435  3,017,388  (12,909) 3,004,479  3,002,382  (19,906) 2,982,476   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity4,243,722  5,082  4,248,804  4,307,639  2,089  4,309,728  4,443,508  (370) 4,443,138   
                    
                    
 As of March 31, 2023 As of June 30, 2023 As of September 30, 2023  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* Error #
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
                    
Accounts receivable, net17,203  -  17,203  243,068  (29) 243,039  243,771  (524) 243,247  3>
Prepayments and other current assets302,793  (4,234) 298,559  401,716  (6,548) 395,168  349,793  (4,368) 345,425  2>, 3>
Total current assets3,420,919  (4,234) 3,416,685  3,916,080  (6,577) 3,909,503  3,991,784  (4,892) 3,986,892   
Deferred tax assets30,986  3,873  34,859  30,986  3,873  34,859  23,070  3,873  26,943  All
Other non-current assets28,683  (703) 27,980  19,402  (1,058) 18,344  19,630  (1,150) 18,480  3>
Total non-current assets978,630  3,170  981,800  391,352  2,815  394,167  419,466  2,723  422,189   
Total assets4,399,549  (1,064) 4,398,485  4,307,432  (3,762) 4,303,670  4,411,250  (2,169) 4,409,081   
Accounts and notes payable909,320  6,656  915,976  688,213  5,594  693,807  794,811  5,644  800,455  2>
Tax payable169,452  22,649  192,101  262,152  25,166  287,318  215,253  27,708  242,961  All
Current Liabilities1,543,809  29,305  1,573,114  1,382,863  30,760  1,413,623  1,444,630  33,352  1,477,982   
Total liabilities1,766,006  29,305  1,795,311  1,579,012  30,760  1,609,772  1,642,733  33,352  1,676,085   
Accumulated deficit(9,309,059) (30,369) (9,339,428) (9,284,544) (34,522) (9,319,066) (9,234,535) (35,521) (9,270,056) All
Total shareholders' equity2,633,543  (30,369) 2,603,174  2,728,420  (34,522) 2,693,898  2,768,517  (35,521) 2,732,996   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity4,399,549  (1,064) 4,398,485  4,307,432  (3,762) 4,303,670  4,411,250  (2,169) 4,409,081   
                    
 As of December 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2023  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised As Previously Reported Corrections As revised Error #
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
                    
Accounts receivable, net14,881  -  14,881  16,482  -  16,482  269,736  (993) 268,743  3>
Prepayments and other current assets487,540  11,180  498,720  228,672  (2,209) 226,463  345,744  (6,493) 339,251  2>, 3>
Total current assets3,247,732  11,180  3,258,912  3,300,784  (2,209) 3,298,575  4,025,789  (7,486) 4,018,303   
Deferred tax assets-  -  -  30,986  3,873  34,859  18,804  3,361  22,165  All
Other non-current assets164,986  (317) 164,669  35,898  (634) 35,264  21,621  (1,152) 20,469  3>
Total non-current assets1,150,249  (317) 1,149,932  986,857  3,239  990,096  399,584  2,209  401,793   
Total assets4,397,981  10,863  4,408,844  4,287,641  1,030  4,288,671  4,425,373  (5,277) 4,420,096   
Accounts and notes payable551,751  16,583  568,334  810,197  7,048  817,245  764,741  2,928  767,669  2>
Tax payable10,195  -  10,195  147,367  19,215  166,582  214,738  16,025  230,763  All
Current Liabilities1,028,365  16,583  1,044,948  1,422,878  26,263  1,449,141  1,467,490  18,953  1,486,443   
Total liabilities1,165,957  16,583  1,182,540  1,646,336  26,263  1,672,599  1,671,716  18,953  1,690,669   
Accumulated deficit(8,607,989) (5,720) (8,613,709) (9,319,229) (25,233) (9,344,462) (9,232,128) (24,230) (9,256,358) All
Total shareholders' equity3,232,024  (5,720) 3,226,304  2,641,305  (25,233) 2,616,072  2,753,657  (24,230) 2,729,427   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity4,397,981  10,863  4,408,844  4,287,641  1,030  4,288,671  4,425,373  (5,277) 4,420,096   





 As of March 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2024  
 As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* As Previously Reported Corrections As corrected* Error #
 (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 
              
Accounts receivable, net278,690  (1,626) 277,064  300,853  (1,292) 299,561  3>
Prepayments and other current assets380,314  (8,120) 372,194  327,539  (10,115) 317,424  2>, 3>
Total current assets4,047,143  (9,746) 4,037,397  3,968,175  (11,407) 3,956,768   
Deferred tax assets18,804  3,360  22,164  18,804  3,360  22,164  All
Other non-current assets20,081  (1,368) 18,713  16,592  (1,391) 15,201  3>
Total non-current assets354,770  1,992  356,762  304,324  1,969  306,293   
Total assets4,401,913  (7,754) 4,394,159  4,272,499  (9,438) 4,263,061   
Accounts and notes payable726,011  (644) 725,367  699,504  (4,830) 694,674  2>
Tax payable213,999  16,971  230,970  213,000  18,389  231,389  All
Current Liabilities1,494,455  16,327  1,510,782  1,374,535  13,559  1,388,094   
Total liabilities1,702,971  16,327  1,719,298  1,588,426  13,559  1,601,985   
Accumulated deficit(9,232,477) (24,081) (9,256,558) (9,223,299) (22,997) (9,246,296) All
Total shareholders' equity2,698,942  (24,081) 2,674,861  2,684,073  (22,997) 2,661,076   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity4,401,913  (7,754) 4,394,159  4,272,499  (9,438) 4,263,061   
              
* The corrections were material to the unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and the unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
              

Note:

1> Understatements of accrual for tax surcharges and related interest expenses

Upon the final settlement of the Company’s underpaid VAT, which was recorded in prior periods, and surcharges, which was not recorded in prior periods, with the relevant tax authorities for its mobile device charging revenue in 2024, the Company determined that the unrecorded surcharges and interest expenses related to the surcharges should have been recorded in the same prior periods that the provision for underpaid VAT was recorded. As a result, the Company has determined to correct the accrual for tax surcharges and related interest expenses in prior periods such that cost of revenues, other operating loss, tax payable and accumulated deficit are corrected.

2> Misstatements of accruals for commissions to location partners and related balances

The accounts payable balances due to location partners under the direct model contained certain entries in relation to the commissions to location partners that were duplicative or incomplete in prior periods. Certain debit balances in accounts payable should have been reclassified to prepayments and subjected to impairment as of prior period ends. In connection therewith, the Company has determined to correct the commissions paid to locations partners and related balances for certain prior periods such that sales and marketing expenses, accounts and notes payable, prepayments and other current assets and accumulated deficit are corrected.

3> Understatements of impairment of prepayments to location partners and expected credit losses of deposits to location partners and accounts receivable due from network partners

The different risk characteristics of the prepayments to location partners with invalid or expired contracts, the deposits to location partners under the direct model with expired or invalid contracts and the accounts receivable due from network partners that were deregistered or dissolved were inadequately considered in the impairment assessments of such assets as of prior period ends. In connection therewith, the Company has determined to correct the impairment of prepayments to locations partners and the provision for the expected credit losses of deposits to location partners and accounts receivable due from network partners in prior periods such that sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, accounts receivable, net, prepayments and other current assets, other non-current assets and accumulated deficit are corrected.


Smart Share Global Limited
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
            
 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
 2023 2024 2023 2024
 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
       As corrected*    
Net income49,010 4,246 605 75,046 14,308 2,038
Add:           
Share-based compensation5,205 4,979 710 17,030 15,196 2,165
Less:           
Adjusted for tax effects- - - - - -
            
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)54,215 9,225 1,315 92,076 29,504 4,203
            

_____________________________

1 The Company defines number of points of interests, or POIs, as of a certain date as the total number of unique locations whose proprietors (location partners) have entered into contracts with the Company or its network partners on that date and have at least one cabinet assigned to the location.

2 The Company defines cumulative registered users as the total number of users who have agreed to register their mobile phone numbers with the Company via its mini programs since inception, and the number of cumulative registered users of the Company on a certain date is the number of unique mobile phone numbers that have been registered with the Company since inception on that date.

3 The Company defines available-for-use power banks as of a certain date as the number of power banks in circulation on that day.

4 The Company defines mobile device charging orders for a given period as the total number of completed orders placed by registered users of the mobile device charging business under both the direct and network partner models in that given period, without any adjustment for orders that may qualify for discounts or incentives.

5 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2024, which was RMB7.0176 to US$1.0000. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.