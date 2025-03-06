United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Growth Dynamics Databook 2025: 10% CAGR Forecast During 2025-2029, with Market Set to Reach $3.30 Billion by 2029

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a data-centric analysis of market opportunities, risks, consumer segments (retail & corporate), product categories, and store formats in the UAE gift card industry. The report covers digital & e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographics, and retailer market shares. The report includes insights into consumer behavior, retail spending, and end-market dynamics, with 100+ KPIs in value and volume terms.

Market Insights

The gift card market in the UAE is projected to grow 11.5% YoY to $2.24B in 2025.

From 2020-2024, the market saw a 12.8% CAGR, and it's forecasted to grow at 10.2% CAGR (2025-2029), reaching $3.30B by 2029.

Key Insights



The UAE's gift card market is transforming significantly, shaped by the rapid adoption of digital solutions, corporate integration, and strategic partnerships. The increasing preference for e-gift cards, driven by the expansion of e-commerce and a digitally inclined consumer base, indicates that digitalization will remain a dominant force. Additionally, businesses are leveraging gift cards as flexible incentive tools, strengthening their role in employee engagement and customer loyalty programs.



Looking ahead, market consolidation through strategic collaborations and acquisitions will define the competitive landscape, with key players expanding their offerings and refining their value propositions. As the industry matures, companies must prioritize innovation, regulatory compliance, and enhanced security measures to sustain growth. Those proactively adapting to evolving consumer and corporate demands will be best positioned to capitalize on the expanding UAE gift card sector.



Accelerated Growth in Digital Gift Cards

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing a significant shift towards digital gift cards, propelled by the country's advanced digital infrastructure and high smartphone penetration. Consumers are increasingly favoring e-gift cards for their convenience and instant delivery. Major retailers, such as Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket, have expanded their digital gift card offerings to cater to this demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of online shopping and contactless payments, making digital gift cards a preferred choice for consumers. Additionally, the UAE's young, tech-savvy population, with a median age of 33, is inclined toward digital solutions.

Integration of Gift Cards into Corporate Incentive Programs

Businesses in the UAE are increasingly incorporating gift cards into their employee reward and customer loyalty programs. Companies like Emirates Airlines and Etisalat have adopted gift cards as incentive strategies to boost engagement and satisfaction.

The need for flexible and customizable reward solutions has led corporations to prefer gift cards over traditional incentives. Gift cards' versatility allows businesses to tailor rewards to individual preferences, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of their incentive programs.

The use of gift cards in corporate settings is anticipated to grow, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of the UAE's gift card market. As companies seek innovative ways to motivate employees and retain customers, the demand for corporate gift card solutions is expected to rise.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Consolidation

The UAE gift card market is experiencing increased activity in partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, Majid Al Futtaim Group, the operator of Carrefour in the region, has been expanding its gift card offerings through various collaborations.

The drive to enhance market share and diversify product portfolios has led companies to pursue strategic alliances. By partnering with fintech firms and other retailers, companies aim to leverage shared expertise and resources to offer more comprehensive gift card solutions.

This trend is expected to continue, leading to a more consolidated market with a few key players dominating the landscape. Such consolidation may result in more standardized offerings and better consumer value propositions.

Competitive Landscape of the United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market



Current Market Dynamics

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) gift card market is experiencing significant growth, driven by digital transformation and increasing consumer demand for convenient gifting options.

This expansion is attributed to the country's advanced digital infrastructure and tech-savvy population, which have led to a significant shift towards digital gift cards. Both retail and corporate segments are contributing to this growth, with businesses increasingly incorporating gift cards into employee rewards and customer loyalty programs.

Key Players and Market Share

Prominent retailers such as Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket dominate the UAE gift card landscape, offering a range of closed-loop cards specific to their stores. In recent years, new entrants have introduced innovative products, including digital and multi-brand gift cards, catering to tech-savvy consumers and diversifying the market offerings. For instance, FNP.ae, a leading online gifting solutions provider, partnered with Merit Incentives to launch its gift card service in the UAE, expanding its product offerings in the region.

Additionally, YouGotaGift, a prominent digital gift card marketplace, collaborated with Carrefour to distribute its multi-brand gift cards at all Carrefour outlets in the UAE. This partnership aims to enhance YouGotaGift's distribution network, allowing Carrefour to incorporate these gift cards into various customer and employee programs.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

The competitive intensity in the UAE gift card market is anticipated to increase, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. Established players are expected to enhance their digital offerings, while new entrants may introduce innovative solutions such as cryptocurrency-based gift cards. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are likely to continue as companies seek to expand their market share and diversify their product portfolios.

As the market evolves, stakeholders must navigate these dynamics to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address potential challenges. The emphasis on digitalization, strategic collaborations, and consumer protection will be central to shaping the future landscape of gift cards in the UAE.

Regulatory Changes

The UAE has implemented regulatory measures to enhance transparency and security in the gift card sector in the past year. The Central Bank of the UAE issued the Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes Regulation, establishing a licensing regime for payment service providers and setting conditions for operating card schemes. These regulations aim to ensure digital payment services' safety, soundness, and interoperability, fostering innovation while protecting consumer interests.

These regulatory frameworks are designed to prevent harmful economic or social effects of cartels and other restraints of competition, ensuring a fair and competitive market environment.

Companies Featured

Carrefour

Lulu Hypermarket

Amazon.ae

Spinneys

Dubai Duty Free

Virgin Megastore

Sharaf DG

IKEA

Choithrams

Mall Gift Cards

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.24 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.3 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of gift card industry in United Arab Emirates through 100+ tables and 280+ charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

United Arab Emirates Total Spend on Gifts

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

United Arab Emirates Digital Gift Card Market Size

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

United Arab Emirates Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

