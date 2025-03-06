Tindeco Financial Services AG Awarded “Best Wealth Management Automation Solution” by Global Private Banker

ZUG, Switzerland, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tindeco Financial Services AG, located at Gotthardstrasse 20, 6300 Zug, Switzerland, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the “Best Wealth Management Automation Solution” award by Global Private Banker. This prestigious accolade recognizes Tindeco’s revolutionary end-to-end technology that is transforming the way asset and wealth managers operate.

Tindeco’s innovative platform empowers wealth and asset managers to design, test, implement, and run systematic investment strategies on a highly automated basis. The solution delivers three key benefits:

Unparalleled Scalability: Scale businesses to previously unimaginable levels, eliminating costs and enabling growth without additional expenses.

Scale businesses to previously unimaginable levels, eliminating costs and enabling growth without additional expenses. Custom Investment Solutions at Scale: Automation delivers highly customizable, value-added strategies, democratizing access to bespoke portfolios.

Automation delivers highly customizable, value-added strategies, democratizing access to bespoke portfolios. Rapid Innovation with Tindeco Strategy Designer: A unique no-code, drag-and-drop interface integrates analytics, data, and calculation engines from Tindeco and its partner ecosystem, allowing swift development and deployment of systematic strategies that can be supported by our AI Co-pilot.



Moreover, managers can choose which steps or workflows to automate while tailoring other processes for their custom requirements, maintaining hands-on control where oversight is desired.

Tindeco’s platform also incorporates a robust compliance rules engine to ensure portfolios remain compliant, with automated rebalancing when rules are breached. Its Order Management System (OMS) can send orders to FIX venues or integrate with existing systems, providing connectivity without replacing current infrastructure.

About Tindeco Financial Services AG

Tindeco Financial Services AG is a technology firm offering disruptive technology to transform the asset and wealth management industries. Founded in 2010 by seasoned investment professionals from banks, asset managers, and quantitative trading firms, Tindeco has developed a cloud‑based platform that empowers managers to rapidly design, test, and deploy custom investment strategies at scale and manage them on a highly automated basis.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Tindeco has been recognized as one of the world’s 100 most innovative WealthTech companies (FinTech Global, 2020-2024).

Media Contact:

Samuel Mueller

Chief of Staff

Tindeco Financial Services AG

Gotthardstrasse 20, 6300 Zug, Switzerland

info@tindecofs.com

For more information, please visit www.tindecofs.com