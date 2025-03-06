Vestaron Receives Second Round of Emergency Use Authorizations for SPEAR LEP to Combat Crop Pest in Italy, Greece, and Cyprus

Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italy, Greece, and Cyprus have for the second time granted farmers emergency access to Vestaron’s novel bioinsecticide SPEAR® LEP to help protect high-value tomato crops from devastating infestations of tomato leafminer (Tuta absoluta). This follows initial emergency use authorizations (EAU) for SPEAR LEP in 2024 by governments in all three countries as growers in the EU face tight restrictions on the use of traditional chemical products. Vestaron is working with grower groups in several additional countries to secure EUAs to help meet their crop protection needs.

Tomato leafminer infestation causes significant yield losses (up to 100 percent) in tomato and other crops. Growers in these three countries will again have access to the world-first biological insecticide with its novel mode of action for 120 days. SPEAR LEP delivers precision-targeted control of lepidopteran pests, including tomato leafminer, armyworm, codling moth, European grapevine moth, and other caterpillar species, while maintaining a low toxicity profile for mammals, vertebrates, pollinators, and other beneficial insects. Similar EUAs were granted last year in all three countries reflecting Vestaron’s unique ability to address critical crop protection challenges as insect resistance to traditional chemical products is rising along with demands for environmentally sound solutions.

“Achieving a second series of emergency use authorizations underscores Vestaron’s position as a world leader in the development and commercialization of desperately needed novel solutions to help growers sustainably protect our food crops,” said Juan Estupinan, Vestaron CEO and President. “Our proprietary technology platform is harnessing the power of peptides to produce a robust pipeline of highly effective tools that will shape the next era of crop protection. We continue to work with the European Commission toward full approval of our ready-now solution and prepare for the rollout of additional bioinsectcide active ingredients in the near future.”

In studies conducted in Italy and other European countries, SPEAR LEP demonstrates efficacy against the target pest under both open-field and protected conditions, including in populations that may be resistant to other commonly used insecticides. In 2023 Vestaron became the first US company to receive the European Bee Award, given by the European Landowners’ Organization (ELO) in the category of Technological Solutions to Reduce Farming Operations Impact on Pollinators.

“ELO welcomes the proactive steps taken by Italy, Greece, and Cyprus to support tomato growers in addressing urgent pest challenges. However, emergency authorizations remain a short-term solution and highlight the broader need for a more predictable and efficient regulatory framework for biocontrol products across the EU. European farmers must have timely access to innovative, sustainable solutions for all crops, and not just under emergency conditions. We look forward to working with regulators and stakeholders to ensure a more enabling environment that accelerates access to these essential tools.” said Dr. Jurgen Tack, Secretary-General of the European Landowners’ Organization

SPEAR LEP has been in use in the US since 2020, with subsequent approvals in Mexico and Canada, and it has been submitted for full approval in Europe. Based on naturally occurring peptides found in spider venom and produced using natural fermentation, SPEAR LEP has a unique mode of action (IRAC group 32) with no known resistance or cross-resistance with other synthetic pesticides, while presenting minimal risk to people, pollinators and beneficials as determined by USA EPA and Canadian PMRA regulatory approvals.

