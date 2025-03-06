Stocktwits Announces 2025 Cashtag Awards Nominees and eToro as Title Partner





NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Awards celebrate the best people and products shaping the future of trading and investing.

Stocktwits, the leading social platform for investors and traders, is excited to announce the nominees for the highly anticipated 2025 Cashtag Awards and eToro, the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn, as the event’s inaugural Title Partner. The annual awards celebrate the individuals, products, and platforms shaping the future of digital finance and trading.

Award winners will be decided by the passionate Stocktwits community of 10 million registered users and a panel of industry leaders will serve as tiebreakers. Voting on category winners begins today at Stocktwits.com or on the Stocktwits app. Winners will be honored at the 2025 Cashtag Awards Presented by eToro event on April 30, 2025, at The Stand in New York City, with a live stream available for Stocktwits’ global audience. The event will honor the best in financial content, market analysis, and retail investing, reinforcing Stocktwits' role as the premier platform for real-time financial conversations.

"At Stocktwits, we’re proud to celebrate the visionaries and platforms shaping the future of finance," said Howard Lindzon, Founder and CEO of Stocktwits. "With eToro as our globally respected Title Partner, we’re taking the Cashtag Awards to new heights by bringing together the investing community for an unforgettable celebration of innovation in the financial world."

Co-founder and CEO of eToro, Yoni Assia, commented: “eToro’s vision is a world where everyone can trade and invest. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. This latest collaboration with Stocktwits celebrates the growth of retail investing and the power of community.”

eToro shares Stocktwits’ mission of empowering retail investors through community-driven insights and innovative tools. For more information, to purchase tickets, and to follow the event, users can visit https://cashtag.stocktwits.com .

The award categories and nominees for the 2025 Cashtag Awards are as follows:

Cashtag of the Year



Honoring the stock or ticker symbol that captivated the online investing community through unparalleled engagement, remarkable company performance, or both. As the signature award, it highlights the fusion of market impact and social media resonance, showcasing the power of digital discourse.

$NVDA

$PLTR

$TSLA

$MSTR





Cashtag Legend Award



Awarded to an individual whose groundbreaking contributions have permanently shaped the investing landscape. This honoree embodies innovation, thought leadership, and the profound impact on how investors engage with the markets. Reserved for someone whose influence will be remembered for generations to come.

Vlad Tenev

Brian Armstrong





Stocktwits Community Member of the Year



Awarded to the member who exemplifies what it means to be a cornerstone of the Stocktwits community. This person fosters connection, shares invaluable insights, and elevates discussions to empower fellow traders and investors.

G Paisa

DonCorleone77

Microm

Professor





Financial Content Creator of the Year



Honoring the individual, podcast, or live show that sets the gold standard for financial content. This award celebrates exceptional storytelling, insightful market analysis, and actionable advice delivered through engaging and accessible formats. The winner demonstrates an unparalleled ability to educate, entertain, and inspire investors while elevating the conversation around the financial world.

Josh Brown and Michael Batnick

Austin Hankwitz and Robert Croak

Shay Boloor

Charlie Bilello





Crypto Investor of the Year



Awarded to the individual whose insights, strategies, and community engagement have made the most significant impact on the cryptocurrency space. This influencer represents the forefront of innovation, education, and leadership in the fast-evolving world of crypto.

Joe McCann

Raoul Pal

Michael Saylor

Chris Dixon





Investing Product of the Year



Recognizing the trading software that provides unparalleled tools, analytics, and user experience. This award highlights the platform that empowers traders to execute their strategies with precision, speed, and confidence.

TradingView

Quartr

Koyfin

MarketSurge





Best AI Financial Product



This award recognizes the most innovative and impactful AI-driven financial product that is revolutionizing how investors, traders, and institutions navigate the markets. The winner leverages artificial intelligence to enhance decision-making, optimize trading strategies, improve risk management, or unlock new insights from financial data. Whether through predictive analytics, automation, or next-generation research tools, this award celebrates the product that best showcases AI’s potential to reshape the financial landscape.

Finchat

Perplexity

Fintool

ChatGPT





Best Retail Brokerage



Awarded to the brokerage that provides the best overall experience for retail investors. The winner excels in offering a seamless trading platform and cutting-edge tools. Whether through innovative features, educational resources, or superior execution, this brokerage empowers traders of all levels to succeed in today’s markets.

Robinhood

eToro

WeBull

Moomoo





Market Newsletter of the Year



This award recognizes the market newsletter that delivers the most insightful, timely, and engaging content to investors and traders. The winner demonstrates excellence in market analysis, actionable insights, and a unique perspective that helps readers navigate financial trends with confidence. Whether through deep dives into economic forces, stock market breakdowns, or expert commentary, this award honors the go-to newsletter that investors trust.

Bloomberg Money Stuff

Daily Rip

Opening Bell Daily

Kobeissi Letter





Chartist of the Year



Honoring the technical analyst who demonstrated exceptional skill in reading and interpreting charts. The winner of this award uses their expertise to uncover trends, predict movements, and provide valuable insights that guide others in navigating the markets.

Helene Meisler

Dr. Stoxx

J.C. Parets

Larry Thompson





Best Educational Content Creator



Awarded to the individual or organization that has provided the most valuable, engaging, and accessible educational content for traders and investors. This winner demonstrates a commitment to demystifying the markets and empowering audiences with knowledge that drives better decision-making.

Brad Freeman

Bob Elliott

Wolf Financial

Brian Shannon





Best New ETF



Awarding the ETF that made the most significant impact on the market or filled an innovative niche. The winner demonstrates exceptional performance, unique positioning, and alignment with current investor interests, representing the cutting edge of fund innovation.

iShares Bitcoin Trust - $IBIT

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF - $MSTU

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF - $MSTY

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF - $GRNY





Best Trade of the Year



Recognizing the single most exceptional trade of the year, this award celebrates strategic brilliance, impeccable timing, and a bold vision that led to outstanding returns. The winner exemplifies mastery of market dynamics and risk-taking that redefines success.

ACInvestorBlog - PLTR Long since $20

Splicinglass - ASTS Bull, +800% since messages

TheHonestAbe - RKLB Bull since $5 average

GPaisa - APP Bull, up 400% in 8 months





About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, users visit stocktwits.com .

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Contact

Michael O'Connor

moconnor@stocktwits.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4298eee2-6797-4fbf-b657-399ae3aca92e