Kaltura to Host 2025 Investor Event

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it will host its 2025 Investor Event on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The event will feature executive presentations outlining the Company's business, strategic vision, product innovation, and financial performance, and showcasing Kaltura’s AI-infused Video Experiences platform.

The day's session will include presentations from key members of Kaltura’s leadership team including Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO Ron Yekutiel, Chief Product & Engineering Officer Einav Azaria, Chief Revenue Officer Liad Eshkar, Chief Customer Officer Natan Israeli, and Chief Financial Officer John Doherty. In addition to presentations from management, the event will feature a customer panel discussion and question-and-answer sessions.

The Investor Event will commence at 9:30 am ET and conclude at approximately 12:30 pm ET. A live webcast of the presentations will be hosted on the Kaltura platform. To register please visit Kaltura’s investor relations website at https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events , In addition, a replay will be available following the event.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment, and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

