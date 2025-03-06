The Chefs’ Warehouse to Host Investor Day on March 13, 2025

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada, today announced it will host an Investor Day in New York on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The event will feature a presentation and a question and answer session with Chefs’ executive management team.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude by 11:30 a.m. ET. The event will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/. A replay will be available shortly after the event.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 88,000 products to more than 50,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415