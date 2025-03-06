The Cheez-It® Escape Opens Its Doors for the Ultimate Cheezy Getaway

Mississauga, ON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheese-obsessed Canadians now have even more reason to be grate-ful! The Cheez-It® brand is offering a one-of-a-kind, FREE getaway that goes beyond the irresistible crunch of Cheez-It® crackers—it’s a crave-worthy retreat. Canadians go to extreme lengths to satisfy their Cheez-It® cravings, and this exclusive experience lets them fully live out their obsession, surrounded by endless snacks, bold flavours, and playful surprises, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Prince Edward County (PEC) at the Cheez-It® Escape.

Hosted at the stylish Drake Motor Inn, this experience blends indulgence with comfort, offering guests a unique escape that celebrates their love for the ultimate crunchy snack. With Canadians increasingly seeking spontaneous, out-of-the-box adventures, Cheez-It® is delivering the ultimate unexpected getaway—turning snack-time obsession into an unforgettable travel experience.

Located in the heart of PEC, one of Canada’s most sought-after travel hotspots, a destination known for its scenic beauty and unforgettable experiences, The Cheez-It® Escape is more than just a stay—it’s a snack lover’s dream come true. By partnering with local businesses, Cheez-It® is helping to support and celebrate the vibrant hospitality industry that makes PEC a must-visit destination.

What to Expect at The Cheez-It® Escape:

The Ultimate Cheezy Retreat: From themed décor to playful activities, every detail of this stay is designed for those who live for that bold, cheezy crunch.

A True Taste of Canada: From a stay at the Drake Motor Inn to local experiences in PEC, The Cheez-It® Escape is proud to partner with and support Canadian-owned businesses, bringing guests a truly local and immersive getaway.

Indulge the Obsession: Guests can snack on a supply of Cheez-It® Crackers—because ‘too much’ cheezy goodness is never enough.

Stylish Comfort: The boutique Drake Motor Inn offers a modern yet cozy setting for guests to kick back, relax, and savour every moment.

"Cheez-It® fans are some of the most passionate snack lovers out there, and we’ve seen just how far they’ll go to get their cheezy fix. With The Cheez-It® Escape, we’re celebrating that obsession—and saying thank you—by giving them a completely free, one-of-a-kind retreat where they can indulge in their love for Cheez-It® like never before," said Nicole Gawen, Marketing & Wellbeing Vice President, Kellanova Canada. "Canadians are also craving new and spontaneous adventures, and this escape delivers the perfect blend of indulgence, fun, and bold, cheezy excitement.”

Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate, one-of-a-kind Cheez-It® Escape—an unforgettable, cheezy retreat designed for true fans!

How to book the Cheez-It® Escape

Those interested in requesting to book their free two-night stay at The Cheez-It® Escape can visit Eventbrite. Stays are available on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure the experience is accessible to as many Canadians as possible.

Cost:

Stay at the Cheez-It® Escape for free!

Dates:

The Cheez-It® Escape will be available from March 14th – 22nd, 2025. Make sure to book early as bookings are limited.

What You Need To Know to Book:

Stays are subject to availability and only for confirmed bookings.

You must be a legal resident of Canada and 18 years of age or older to book the Cheez-It® Escape.

No children under the age of twelve (12) will visit or stay in the Cheez-It® Escape suite.

The maximum number of guests is four (4) per booking with an occupancy of two (2) rooms at the Cheez-It® Escape suite. There may be no more than four (4) people in the Cheez-It® Escape suite at any time. There are a total of four (4) rooms at the Cheez-It® Escape with some shared spaces, including the kitchenette and the firepit.

The Cheez-It® Escape suite booking offer includes only the stay at The Drake Motor Inn. No other costs or fees are included. Booking offer recipient will be solely responsible for travel, meals, gratuities and any other expenses related to the stay.

A 48-hour cancellation notice is required.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops® and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.ca.

