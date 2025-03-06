Cytrellis’ Next-Generation ellacor® Optimizes Micro-Coring for Enhanced Patient and Provider Experience

WOBURN, Mass., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytrellis Biosystems, a medical technology company specializing in novel aesthetic solutions, recently launched the next generation of its ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology. This is the first and only non-surgical, in-office procedure designed to remove sagging skin, treat wrinkles, and rejuvenate the skin. Since its introduction in 2022, over 10,000 procedures have been performed at more than 250 practices, which have been vital in providing feedback on the real-world application of the procedure. Built to meet the evolving needs of aesthetic professionals, the updated ellacor (ellacor 2.0) represents the next step in aesthetic treatments, offering user-friendly technology and updated protocols for enhanced patient and provider satisfaction.

The updated system offers the following benefits:

The updated ellacor features a new needle design that enhances handling and precision. The redesigned needle boosts coring capabilities and ergonomics. Additionally, the software has been optimized. The velocity is now twice as fast, reducing treatment time and minimizing trauma to the dermis. The suction is 30% stronger, providing better visibility of the flange footprint and improving the reliability of core removal during the procedure. The needle redesign and software enhancements result in more precise core excision and improved wound closure and recovery.

Treatment protocols were revised and simplified to enhance patient recovery and the consistency of the procedure's results. The updated protocols were tested with 80 physicians and over 100 patients, who reported achieving more consistent results with fewer manual adjustments.

The enhanced clarity of procedural instructions and updates improved patient outcomes. Patients indicated they felt 50% more comfortable during the procedure, and self-reported downtime was reduced to 3.4 days.1 Clinicians also reported better overall experience and reduced procedure time.



“When new technology enters the market, it is common to release updated versions to refine best practices and optimize performance. These updates often incorporate feedback from early users who uncover enhancement opportunities not seen during initial development,” said Dr. Denise Dajles, President and CEO of Cytrellis. “ellacor 2.0 represents the extensive work we did to listen to users about their experiences. Their feedback was instrumental and led to standardizing techniques and improving user experience.”

Cytrellis will showcase ellacor at the upcoming American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) Meeting and Symposia (The Aesthetic MEET 2025) and the American Society for Medical and Laser Innovation in Medicine (ASLMS) Annual Conference. Attendees at ASAPS and ASLMS will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations, interact with Cytrellis’ expert team, and speak directly with ellacor users to gain firsthand insight into how ellacor can enhance their practice.

The ASAPS Aesthetic MEET, scheduled for March 20-23, 2025, in Austin, Texas, is the premier event for plastic surgeons and dermatologists interested in shaping the future of aesthetics. Cytrellis will host a lunch and learn featuring Cytrellis CEO Dr. Denise Dajles, Dr. Brad Calobrace from CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and Dr. Gaurav Bharti from HKB Cosmetic Surgery in Charlotte, N.C. They will discuss how ellacor provides a new option for plastic surgeons as a standalone procedure that can be used alongside other techniques, such as facelifts and surgery. Representatives from ellacor will also be present at Booth #512 to showcase the technology.

The ASLMS Annual Conference, taking place April 24-26 in Orlando, Florida, is the largest conference focused on laser and energy-based medical technologies in the United States. It provides a unique opportunity for specialists, including dermatologists, to explore new technologies and procedures. Cytrellis CEO Dr. Denise Dajles will lead a Tech Connect session introducing dermatologists to how ellacor can benefit patients. Representatives from ellacor will also demonstrate the technology at Booth #131.

“The demand for aesthetic procedures is growing, and we need new options for patients. We have had strong outcomes with ellacor with Micro-Coring. ellacor offers a durable solution for patients seeking a more youthful appearance without resorting to invasive treatments like facelifts,” stated Brad Calobrace of CaloAesthetics Plastic Surgery Center. “Now with ellacor 2.0, the system is easier to use, and the patient results are more consistent. The future for ellacor is bright.”

About ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology

The ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is the first and only minimally invasive, in-office procedure to remove sagging skin, treat wrinkles and rejuvenate skin. Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, this pioneering system works on a micro-scale to target moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face. Developed by Dr. William Austen, Jr, Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Chief of Burn Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Dr. Rox Anderson, the Lancer Endowed Chair in Dermatology and Director of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at MGH, Micro-Coring is a proprietary technology that removes skin surface area and stimulates the body’s natural healing process. It uses hollow needles to remove micro-cores of dermal and epidermal tissue without surgery, thermal energy or evidence of scarring. Indicated for use by qualified medical professionals, ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology is authorized for adults aged 22 years or older, encompassing Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information, visit www.ellacor.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis Biosystems is a medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class aesthetic devices. Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Cytrellis manufactures ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology, a novel, proprietary technology that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. For more information, visit www.cytrellis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

_____________________

1 Cytrellis data on file



Contact:

Patty Caballero

PSC Consulting

973-348-5055

patty@pscconsulting.net