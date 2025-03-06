Travel Concerns Surge Amid Federal Employee Layoffs, Office Mandates, and National Park Cuts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A series of government policies are set to impact travel just ahead of what is expected to be one of the most expensive spring break seasons on record.

Travelers are expressing growing concerns about their upcoming trips in light of federal employee layoffs, return-to-office mandates, and recent cuts to national parks, wildlife centers, and other prominent landmarks across the country.

With trip costs up nearly 25% this year, travelers are seeking ways to protect their investments and plans amid these uncertainties, reports Squaremouth.com, the nation’s leading travel insurance marketplace.

Many are also looking for expert guidance to ensure they choose the right coverage for their unique needs.

Concern: Federal Employee Reduction in Workforce

With thousands of federal employees impacted by recent workforce reductions and more cuts expected, travelers may feel uncertain about whether to proceed with their travel plans amid employment instability.

Squaremouth Tip: Look for a policy that includes Employee Layoff Insurance , also known as Job Loss Insurance, which provides coverage if you need to cancel your trip due to an involuntary layoff or termination of employment. Employment Layoff covers up to 100% of your prepaid, non-refundable expenses.

Concern: Return-to-Office Mandates

As many companies reintroduce return-to-office mandates, employees may find themselves unexpectedly required to return to the office, even if they had previously planned time off for travel. This shift could force them to cancel or reschedule trips, disrupting their personal plans.

Squaremouth Tip: When booking your trip, consider a policy that includes "Cancel For Work Reasons" (CFWR) coverage. This can protect your travel investment if your PTO is revoked or you're suddenly required to commute to a new office location.

Squaremouth data shows that the number of travelers searching for Cancel For Work Reasons coverage has increased by 15% in the past two months compared to the same period last year.

Concern: Closure of National Parks, Wildlife Centers, and Other Landmarks

Visitors to popular destinations like Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and the Great Smoky Mountains may encounter reduced operating hours, fewer park rangers, overcrowding, and potential closures of trails, visitor centers, and other facilities. It comes as no surprise then that the number of travelers searching for broader trip cancellation coverage has doubled.

Squaremouth Tip: If you're concerned about overcrowding, delays, or other disruptions impacting your visit to national parks or other destinations this year, consider purchasing Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage.

Squaremouth found that the number of travelers searching for CFAR coverage for their summer trips more than doubled in 2025, rising from 5.07% to 11.57%.

CFAR coverage can offer partial reimbursement of 50-75% of your total trip cost should you choose to cancel for a reason not otherwise covered by the Trip Cancellation benefit, such as overcrowding or park closures. This provides the most possible flexibility and can help protect most of your travel investment.