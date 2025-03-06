Organovo Announces the Issuance of Additional Shares in Conjunction with Warrant Exercises

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONVO) (“Organovo” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatment approaches in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) today announced it has issued additional shares in conjunction with warrant exercises by investors and at-the-market stock sales. An additional 2,967,144 shares of common stock of the Company have been issued. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the outstanding warrants were registered pursuant to a registration statements that was declared effective on May 8, 2024. The aggregate gross proceeds from the exercise of the existing warrants and at-the-market stock sales are expected to total approximately $2.3 million, before deducting financial advisory fees and commissions. After giving effect to the issuance of these additional shares, the Company has 20,421,617 shares of outstanding common stock.

About Organovo

Organovo is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing drugs that are demonstrated to be effective in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues as candidates for drug development. The company has proprietary technology used to build 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function, and disease. For more information visit Organovo's website at www.organovo.com.

