United States RTD Tea, Kombucha, and Mate Market Outlook 2025-2028: Innovations in Packaging and Flavors, Rise of Organic and Functional Teas and Growing Popularity of Kombucha and Mate Beverages

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-to-Drink Tea, Kombucha & Mate in the U.S. through 2028" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth analysis of the U.S. RTD tea market, highlighting significant growth driven by health-conscious consumer trends. The market is projected to reach $16.28 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. This comprehensive report examines market dynamics, including innovations in packaging and flavors, the rise of organic and functional teas, and the increasing popularity of kombucha and mate beverages. It offers valuable insights into regional consumption patterns, leading brands, and future market projections, making it an essential resource for stakeholders in the beverage industry.

The Ready-to-Drink Tea, Kombucha & Mate in the U.S. reportprovides in-depth data and market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.

Questions answered include:

What are the latest trends behind RTD tea's performance in the U.S. market? Which brands are outperforming the market? Which are underperforming?

How many gallons of RTD tea did U.S. residents consume in 2023 and the first half of 2024?

Which price segment of RTD tea will grow the most to 2028?

What is the latest news regarding organic tea?

What are the biggest challenges to growth the RTD tea market faces in the current consumer environment?

How has RTD tea fared in comparison with the broader New Age beverage category?

How has the RTD tea packaging mix changed in recent years?

What are the principal distribution channels for hot and RTD tea?

This ready-to-drink tea research report features:

The report offers an in-depth look at the category, companies and brands re-shaping the RTD tea market and the market drivers impacting current and anticipated growth through 2028. It provides perspective on the segment and its many facets, providing sales and volume statistics including total-market retail dollar sales, wholesale dollar data and volume data. Through a combination of discussion backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, users get a thorough understanding of all facets of the RTD tea market including:

An overview of the New Age beverage market, including dollar sales, as well as volume, per capita consumption and dollars for the various tea segments and analysis of U.S. and global tea trends. Quarterly RTD tea market growth data are also provided.

A look at the RTD tea market by price segment, breaking out five tiers from regular and fountain through superpremium.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes Pepsi-Lipton Tea Partnership, Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons, Milo's, Ito En and others.

A look at wholesale dollar sales and case volumes for leading RTD tea brands including Arizona, Bai, Lipton, Gold Peak, Fuze, Milo's, Teas' Tea, Peace Tea, Red Diamond, Sweet Leaf, Tazo, Tejava, Turkey Hill, Liquid Death, Joe Tea, Joyba and more.

Regional consumption patterns of RTD tea volume, as well as regional breakdowns of wholesale dollar sales and regional per capita consumption.

A look at hot-fill and cold-fill trends and volume by package type, including plastic, cans, glass and paperboard carton; includes detailed volume by package size of both shelf-stable and chilled RTD teas.

Data detailing volume by key distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

An overview of the kombucha and organic tea markets.

A look at kombucha brand data for leading brands including GT's, Health-Ade, KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Humm Kombucha, Aqua ViTea, Buddha's Brew, Rowdy Mermaid, private label and more.

Advertising expenditures of the leading RTD tea and dry tea companies and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Spanish-language network advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key RTD tea brands.

Data on green and black tea imports and exports.

Five-year projections for the overall tea market as well as RTD tea and its sub-segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. NEW AGE & TEA MARKETS

The 2023 New Age Market

Overview of the U.S. Retail Tea Market

The 2023 Tea Market Volume Per Capita Consumption Wholesale Dollar Sales Quarterly Growth Trends



2. THE NATIONAL READY-TO-DRINK TEA MARKET

RTD Tea Market Trends

RTD Tea Wholesale Dollar and Case Volume

RTD Tea Pricing

RTD Tea Retail Dollar Sales

Quarterly Growth Trends

Per Capita RTD Tea Consumption

RTD Tea Seasonality

RTD Tea Market Segmentation

3. THE REGIONAL READY-TO-DRINK TEA MARKETS

The South

The Midwest

The West

The Northeast

4. READY-TO-DRINK TEA PACKAGING

Shelf-Stable - Overview

Shelf-Stable - Glass Bottles

Shelf-Stable - Cans

Shelf-Stable - Plastic Bottles

Chilled

Fountain

5. THE LEADING READY-TO-DRINK TEA COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS

PepsiCo, Inc.

Coca-Cola Company

Gold Peak

Fuze

Peace Tea

Keurig Dr Pepper

Ferolito, Vultaggio & Sons

Ito En, Ltd.

Teas' Tea

Milo's Tea Company

Other RTD Tea Brands

Leading Grocery and Drug Store RTD Tea Brands

6. THE KOMBUCHA AND MATE MARKETS

Kombucha

Mate

Leading Brands

7. THE ORGANIC TEA MARKET

The National Organic Tea Market

Volume and Dollars

Per Capita Consumption

8. TEA DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

RTD Tea Distribution Channels

Dry Tea Distribution Channels

9. U.S. TEA ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

The Leading Advertised RTD Tea Brands

RTD Tea Advertising by Medium

The Leading Advertised Tea Brands

Tea Advertising by Medium

10. U.S. TEA DEMOGRAPHICS

Demographics of the RTD Tea Consumer

Comparative Demographics of RTD Tea Brands

11. U.S. TEA IMPORTS AND EXPORTS

Imported Tea

Exported Tea

12. TEA INDUSTRY PRICING IN THE U.S.

Price Indexes

Consumer Prices

Producer Prices

