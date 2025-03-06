Europe Green Methanol Market Report 2025, with Focus on Key Market Players OCI Global, Carbon Recycling International, Sodra, BASF, Thyssenkrupp Uhde and Nordic Green ApS

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Green Methanol Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Green Methanol Market was valued at USD 2.85 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.23%. Renewable methanol, commonly known as green methanol, is sourced from sustainable and renewable feedstock materials, with biomass and carbon dioxide being notable examples. The production of green methanol places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, making it a preferred alternative to conventional methanol. Its applications span from being a renewable fuel to a crucial raw material in various chemical processes. Notably, green methanol is lauded for its low-carbon characteristics, significantly reducing the emission of greenhouse gases into the environment.







Key Market Drivers

Rushing Demand for Green Methanol as Fuel Grade



Green methanol, frequently referred to as sustainable methanol, has emerged as a promising fuel grade, effectively addressing the urgent need for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. In the context of the global imperative to reduce carbon emissions and shift towards renewable energy solutions, the demand for green methanol as a fuel grade has experienced a remarkable surge. A primary driver behind this increasing demand for green methanol as a fuel grade is its inherent sustainability.



This innovative methanol variant is derived from renewable feedstock sources like biomass, industrial waste gases, or carbon capture technologies, significantly diminishing its carbon footprint compared to conventional methanol produced from fossil fuels. As nations and industries strive to meet their carbon reduction targets and combat the adverse effects of climate change, green methanol is increasingly recognized as a valuable contributor to a more sustainable energy future. Green methanol offers a viable path to substantially reduce carbon emissions across multiple sectors.



When employed as a fuel grade, it can power internal combustion engines, gas turbines, and fuel cells for electricity generation and vehicle propulsion. Notably, green methanol combustion results in significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur oxides (SOx), and nitrogen oxides (NOx), in contrast to conventional fossil fuels. Consequently, industries and transportation systems that transition to green methanol as a fuel grade can markedly reduce their emissions, leading to cleaner air and a reduced environmental footprint.



Green methanol, with its low sulfur content and reduced emissions, has gained traction as a viable marine fuel, especially for ships operating in emission-controlled areas. Green methanol's role in power generation is rapidly expanding. Power plants can utilize green methanol as a fuel grade in gas turbines and engines to produce electricity efficiently. It can be employed in fuel cells for clean and reliable power generation. Its compatibility with existing power generation infrastructure renders it an attractive option for transitioning to sustainable energy sources.



The capability to store surplus renewable energy as green methanol and convert it back into electricity during peak demand periods enhances grid stability, a critical consideration in the transition to renewable energy. Green methanol is also gaining prominence as a carrier of hydrogen, a pivotal element in the global shift towards clean energy. In industrial ammonia synthesis processes, green methanol often serves as a hydrogen carrier, presenting an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional hydrogen production methods. This dual role as both a fuel and a hydrogen carrier position green methanol as a key player in the emerging hydrogen economy. In May 2023, BASF SE and Advent Technologies entered into a strategic partnership to establish a comprehensive supply chain for hydrogen fuel cell systems in Europe. Hence, the increasing demand for green methanol as a fuel grade is anticipated to propel the growth of the Europe Green Methanol Market.



Key Market Challenges

High Production Costs



One of the central hurdles in the green methanol market pertains to the relatively elevated production expenses in comparison to conventional methanol. The manufacturing of methanol from renewable feedstock sources or carbon capture technologies can indeed incur higher costs, thereby affecting the competitive positioning of green methanol. In response to this challenge, continuous research and development endeavors are aimed at streamlining production processes, curtailing energy consumption, and ultimately reducing production outlays.



The endeavor to upscale green methanol production to meet the burgeoning demand presents a notable predicament. The transition towards large-scale, sustainable production facilities necessitates substantial investments in both infrastructure and cutting-edge technology. Ensuring the availability of a steady and dependable supply of renewable feedstock materials can be an intricate task, contingent upon variables such as crop yields and the accessibility of waste materials. Conquering these scalability challenges mandates a collaborative effort involving governments, industries, and investors alike.



Key Market Players

OCI Global

Carbon Recycling International

Sodra

BASF SE

Thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH

Nordic Green ApS

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $71.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $150.87 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Europe

Report Scope:



In this report, the Europe Green Methanol Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Europe Green Methanol Market, By Feedstock:

CO2 Emission

Municipal Solid Waste

Agricultural Waste

Forestry Residues

Others

Europe Green Methanol Market, By Type:

E-Methanol

Bio-Methanol

Europe Green Methanol Market, By Application:

Fuel Grade

Chemical Feedstock

Others

Europe Green Methanol Market, By Country:

Germany

Denmark

Netherlands

Sweden

France

United Kingdom

Austria

Italy

Spain

Russia

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Europe Green Methanol Market.

