Winvest Group's IQI Media Gears Up for Q2 Beta Demos of AI & Blockchain-Powered Streaming Distribution Platform

RENO, NV, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winvest Group Limited (OTCQB: WNLV) ("Winvest"), an investment holding company with diverse media, entertainment, and technology portfolios, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary IQI Media Inc. will be offering beta demos of Launchrr, its proprietary SaaS solution for the film and television industry, in the second quarter of 2025.





"Hollywood is facing significant changes, with a notable contraction in production activities," said Khiow Hui Lim, Founder of IQI Media and Chief Strategy Officer at Winvest. "Shifting consumer behaviors, technological advancements, and the rise of streaming platforms have all played a role. Whether it's the best time to disrupt Hollywood with a new SaaS product depends on identifying a clear need, delivering a superior solution, and navigating the industry's complexities. IQI has done just that with Launchrr, which fills a key niche by using AI to optimize content delivery, recommend distribution channels, and predict audience demand."

"As an AI-driven, cloud-based distribution platform designed to revolutionize the streaming ecosystem, Launchrr can help Hollywood innovate through the use of data analytics," continued Lim. "Beyond that, it can provide secure and transparent residuals using blockchain technology and help both stakeholders and regulators track ownership and royalties. Finally, it can streamline the distribution process in a way that lowers costs and offers efficiencies for everyone involved, from filmmakers to studios."

Typically, the process of submitting content and negotiating deals with multiple streamers is both time-consuming and costly for filmmakers and content creators. An advanced aggregator, Launchrr simplifies the process into a single submission that covers all streamers, dramatically speeding up the time to market while meeting all encoding requirements. From there, Launchrr uses intelligent automation to provide real-time insights and earnings, interactive dashboards, predictive analytics, and blockchain-based security for all intellectual property.

"Winvest will be heavily investing in Launchrr's Phase 2 development," said Jeffrey Wong, CEO of Winvest. "That's because we see strong potential for Launchrr based on current industry trends and have several reasons for optimism. For one, Launchrr tackles the industry's biggest pain point—the streaming wars. It does so by addressing numerous inefficiencies in the current system and shifting the focus to data-driven decision-making. We believe this will result in more informed distribution strategies, not to mention the potential for increased revenue and profitability."

Winvest's Phase 2 investments in Launchrr will primarily revolve around its new API integration with AI, particularly Large Language Models (LLMs). While most streamers with the exception of a handful continue to use web-based development, Launchrr is preparing for the future by pre-emptively building in API access costs, which include the learning curve involved in utilizing AI models and tailoring the API to fit each streamer, which requires additional coding, testing, and debugging. Other planned expenses include development environments, version control systems, hosting, servers, and specialized AI development tools.

"While doubling down on LLMs impacts our development costs, it's crucial to enhancing Launchrr's value," said Lim. "We also feel it supports our desire to align with the Hollywood guilds around the goals of transparency and potentially fairer compensation for all union members associated with a streaming title. Our AI-driven APIs enable accurate and timely performance metrics, plus the ability to identify what audiences are responding to the content and reach them cost-effectively with targeted social advertising. With Launchrr, it's no longer a guessing game how to find your ideal viewers—or make your content profitable."

