Euroseas Ltd. Announces Dates for Effectiveness of the Registration Statement and Approval for Listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market of its Spin-Off, Euroholdings Ltd.

ATHENS, Greece, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has requested that the registration statement on Form 20-F of Euroholdings Ltd. (“Euroholdings”) be declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around March 6, 2025. The Company also announced that the application of Euroholdings Ltd. for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EHLD” has been approved, subject to notice of issuance.

Currently, Euroholdings Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Shares of Euroholdings Ltd. will be distributed on or around March 17, 2025 (the “Distribution Date”) to shareholders of record of the Company as of March 7, 2025 (the “Record Date”). The Company’s shareholders will receive one share of common stock of Euroholdings Ltd. for every two and a half shares of common stock of the Company they own as of the Record Date. Fractional shares of common stock will not be distributed. Instead, the distribution agent will aggregate fractional shares of common stock into whole shares, sell such whole shares in the open market at prevailing rates promptly after our shares of common stock commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and distribute the net cash proceeds from the sales pro rata to each holder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive fractional shares of common stock in the distribution.

After the spin-off, the Company will continue owning and operating its fleet of 22-feder and intermediate-size container carrier vessels, while Euroholdings Ltd. will independently own and operate its fleet of two vessels.

Shares of Euroseas common stock will continue to trade "regular-way" on NASDAQ under the symbol “ESEA" through and after the March 17, 2025 Distribution Date. Any holder of shares of Euroseas common stock who sells Euroseas shares "regular way" through the close of trading on the March 17, 2025 Distribution Date will also be selling their right to receive shares of Euroholdings common stock in the distribution.

It is anticipated that Euroseas shares will also trade "ex-distribution" (that is, without the right to receive shares of Euroholdings common stock in the distribution) beginning on or about March 7, 2025, and continuing through the close of trading on March 17, 2025, under the symbol “ESEAV". Beginning on March 18, 2025, "regular-way" trading in Euroseas stock will reflect the distribution of Euroholdings Ltd.

A "when-issued" public trading market for Euroholdings Ltd.'s common stock is expected to begin on or about March 7, 2025 on NASDAQ under the symbol “EHLDV" and continue through the close of trading on March 17, 2025. Beginning on March 18, 2025, "when-issued" trading under the symbol “EHLDV" will end and Euroholdings Ltd. will begin "regular-way" trading on NASDAQ under the symbol “EHLD". Investors are encouraged to consult with their financial advisors regarding the specific implications of buying or selling Euroseas common stock on or before the Distribution Date.



Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented: “We are excited with the spin-off and separate listing of our elder vessels into a separate publicly listed company, Euroholdings Ltd. This spin-off will allow both companies to pursue different investment strategies and different distributions to their shareholders. Management of each company will be able to set the appropriate performance indicators for its respective strategy and more effectively communicate it to investors and the financial community. We plan to take advantage of growth opportunities to increase the size of each company as we believe that they are both well positioned to do so both in terms of their capital structure and their contract mix.

“Specifically, Euroseas will continue focusing on operating container vessels with a lower environmental footprint by owning - on average - younger vessels, keep investing in retrofits of certain of its existing vessels to improve their efficiency and continuing its newbuilding program of modern, fuel-efficient containerships.

“Euroholdings will focus on managing elder vessels, likely, operating them to the end of their economic lives. It will also have the opportunity to explore investments in vessels in other sectors as well as other maritime opportunities. We expect for each of Euroseas and Euroholdings to be valued better separately than if they continue to operate together by offering more options to shareholders.”

Fleet Profile:

After the spin-off of Euroholdings Ltd., the Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day)

Container Carriers MARCOS V(*) Intermediate 72,968 6,350 2005 TC until Aug-25 $15,000 SYNERGY BUSAN (*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Dec-27 $35,500 SYNERGY ANTWERP (+)(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until May-25

then until May-28 $26,500

$35,500 SYNERGY OAKLAND (*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000 SYNERGY KEELUNG (+)(*) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Jun-25

TC until Jun-28 $23,000

$35,500 EMMANUEL P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Apr-25 $21,000 RENA P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2007 TC until Apr-25 $21,000 EM KEA (*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-26 $19,000 GREGOS (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Apr-26 $48,000 TERATAKI(*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2023 TC until Jul-26 $48,000 TENDER SOUL (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2024 TC until Oct-27 $32,000 LEONIDAS Z (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2024 TC until Mar-26 $20,000 DEAR PANEL (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2025 TC until Nov-27 $32,000 SYMEON P (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 2025 TC until Nov-27 $32,000 EVRIDIKI G (*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Apr-26 $29,500 EM CORFU (*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Aug-26 $28,000 PEPI STAR (*) Feeder 22,262 1,800 2024 TC until Jun-26 $24,250 MONICA (*) Feeder 22,262 1,800 2024 TC until May-25 $16,000 STEPHANIA K (*) Feeder 22,262 1,800 2024 TC until May-26 $22,000 EM SPETSES (*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Feb-26 $18,100 JONATHAN P (*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-25 $20,000 EM HYDRA (*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until Mar-25 $13,000

Total Container Carriers 22 849,398 67,494





Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered ELENA (H1711) Intermediate 55,200 4,300 Q4 2027 NIKITAS G (H1712) Intermediate 55,200 4,300 Q4 2027 Total under construction 2 110,400 8,600



Notes:

(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).

The Euroholdings Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment(*)



TCE Rate ($/day)

Container Carriers JOANNA(**) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until Mar-26,

then until Sep-26,

then until Nov-26 $19,000

$9,500

$16,500 AEGEAN EXPRESS Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Oct-25 $16,700

Total Container Carriers 2 40,882 3,171



Notes:

(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date.

(**) Period to Nov-2026 is at the option of the charterer.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

Following the completion of the spin-off of three of the Company’s subsidiaries into Euroholdings Ltd., Euroseas will have a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships will have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

