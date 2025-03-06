South Beach, Miami is not the most popular beach destination in the world but ranks 2nd according to the Travel App, Visited

TORONTO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel map app, Visited, publishes the most popular beach destinations as per international beach goers.

The popular travel app, Visited, which is published by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, has published a list of the top 10 most popular beach destinations in the world. Based on popular beaches, the most popular locations are in Mexico and the Mediterranean. The popular beach destinations around the world include:

Cancun, Mexico South Beach, Miami, USA Majorca, Spain Cannes, France Tenerife, Spain



Of the US beach destinations, only South Beach, Miami and Venice Beach made it to the top 20. In the top 50 there is also Waikiki Beach, Santa Monica, Clearwater Beach, Panama City Beach, Atlantic City, Na Pali Coast and Virginia Beach.

The full beach destination list ranked by popularity is available in the travel map app, Visited, which can be downloaded for free on iOS or Android. The app which once started as a simple way to color in the places users have been on a map, has expanded to include the popular travel list feature. Users can select ‘where I’ve been’ or add it to their ‘bucketlist’ to see personalized travel stats and to help plan future travels. There are over 175 travel lists available including national parks, cruise ports, snorkeling destinations, ski destinations, golf locations and even festivals around the world. The apps other features include a personalized travel map, ability to print a personalized travel poster, see regional information on a map by states visited and see personalized travel stats.

About Visited Travel App

Popular travel map app Visited was designed to keep track of all countries, regions and cities that you have been to or want to visit in the future. A new feature of the app allows users to receive professionally printed posts of their travels. To help keep track of all the unique places and experiences users had, they can select destinations by travel categories. There are over 175 travel lists to choose from including ski destinations, golf destinations, national parks and more. For those that have a hard time choosing where to go next, Visited displays countries based on the total places of interest and experiences they want to do in that country, taking away the guess work of where to next. It is the ultimate travel bucket list and travel tracking app.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app.

