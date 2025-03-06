Indonesia $2.4 Bn Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence, 2020-2024 & 2025-2029

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 10.6% on annual basis to reach US$2.40 billion in 2025.



The gift card market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 12.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 2.17 billion to approximately USD 3.44 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in Indonesia, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics. It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



Key Insights



The Indonesian gift card market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the rise of digital platforms, mobile payment integrations, and corporate adoption. With major e-commerce players and mobile wallet providers expanding their gift card offerings, consumer demand for flexible and instant digital payment solutions continues to grow. Businesses also recognize the benefits of using gift cards for employee rewards and customer engagement, boosting market adoption.



Looking ahead, competition in the market is expected to intensify as retailers, fintech firms, and new entrants introduce innovative solutions, such as cryptocurrency-linked gift cards and personalized digital options. Mobile payment platforms will continue to shape the industry, embedding gift cards into everyday consumer transactions. Companies that invest in digital enhancements and strategic partnerships will be well-positioned to capitalize on Indonesia's expanding gift card sector.

Current Market Dynamics

Indonesia's gift card market is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of digital payment solutions and the growth of e-commerce. The demand for digital gift cards has surged as consumers shift towards online transactions and businesses integrate gift cards into their loyalty and reward programs.

The integration of gift cards into Indonesia's digital payment ecosystem has further contributed to market growth. Mobile payment platforms such as GoPay and OVO have enabled seamless transactions, making gift cards more accessible for personal and corporate use. As digital infrastructure continues to develop, the role of gift cards in Indonesia's retail and corporate sectors is expected to strengthen.

Key Players and Market Share

Tokopedia and Shopee have solidified their positions as key players in Indonesia's gift card market. They utilize their extensive e-commerce networks to offer a wide range of digital gift cards. These platforms have expanded their gift card services to include various categories, such as retail, entertainment, and gaming, making them accessible to a broad consumer base. Their ability to integrate gift cards with digital wallets and loyalty programs has further enhanced user engagement.

At the same time, new entrants are bringing innovative solutions to the market, introducing digital and multi-brand gift cards that cater to the growing demand for flexible payment options. These newcomers target tech-savvy consumers who prefer seamless digital transactions and cross-platform usability. As competition increases, established players and new entrants are expected to enhance their offerings to differentiate themselves in the evolving Indonesian gift card landscape.

Rising Adoption of Digital Gift Cards

Indonesia is witnessing a notable increase in the use of digital gift cards, driven by consumer preferences for convenience and immediate delivery. Major e-commerce platforms, such as Tokopedia and Shopee, have expanded their digital gift card offerings to cater to this growing demand.

The rapid growth of Indonesia's e-commerce sector, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly contributed to the popularity of digital gift cards. Consumers increasingly opt for online shopping, leading to a higher demand for digital payment solutions, including gift cards.

The trend toward digital gift cards is expected to strengthen, with projections indicating continued growth in Indonesia's gift card market. Retailers will likely invest in enhancing their digital platforms and offering personalized e-gift card options to attract and retain customers.

Integration of Gift Cards into Mobile Payment Ecosystems

Gift cards are increasingly integrated into Indonesia's mobile payment platforms, such as GoPay and OVO. This integration allows users to seamlessly purchase, store, and redeem gift cards within their everyday payment applications.

Indonesia's digital payment infrastructure has grown substantially, significantly increasing mobile payment users. The convenience of managing gift cards within popular mobile wallets has made them more appealing to consumers, further driving adoption.

As mobile payment platforms continue to evolve, the integration of gift cards is expected to deepen, offering more personalized and versatile options. This development is likely to further embed gift cards into the daily spending habits of Indonesian consumers.

Growth in Corporate Adoption of Gift Cards

Indonesian businesses increasingly utilize gift cards as part of their employee reward and customer loyalty programs. Companies are adopting gift cards to incentivize performance and enhance satisfaction.

The need for flexible and customizable reward solutions has led corporations to prefer gift cards over traditional incentives. Gift cards' versatility allows businesses to tailor rewards to individual preferences, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of their incentive programs.

The use of gift cards in corporate settings is anticipated to grow, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of Indonesia's gift card market. As companies seek innovative ways to motivate employees and retain customers, the demand for corporate gift card solutions is expected to rise.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

The competitive landscape of Indonesia's gift card market is expected to become more dynamic over the next few years as businesses adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. Established players will likely enhance their digital platforms by introducing more personalized and flexible gift card options. Meanwhile, new entrants may explore innovative solutions such as cryptocurrency-based gift cards to appeal to tech-savvy consumers looking for alternative digital payment methods.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions will continue to shape the industry as companies seek to strengthen their market presence and diversify their product offerings. Retailers and fintech firms are expected to collaborate further to integrate gift cards with mobile payment systems and loyalty programs, enhancing their overall utility. As competition intensifies, businesses investing in digital transformation and customer-centric innovations will be best positioned to capitalize on Indonesia's growing demand for gift card solutions.

Regulatory Changes

Indonesia has implemented new regulatory measures in the past year to improve transparency and consumer protection in the gift card industry. These regulations focus on standardizing fees, expiration policies, and usage terms, ensuring consumers receive clear and fair terms when purchasing and redeeming gift cards. By setting these guidelines, the government aims to promote a more structured and competitive market while minimizing risks associated with unclear or restrictive terms.

Additionally, authorities have introduced guidelines to prevent fraud and unauthorized transactions related to gift cards. These measures emphasize the need for businesses to adopt stronger security protocols, including improved verification processes and fraud detection mechanisms. Consumer education campaigns have also been encouraged to raise awareness about potential scams, ensuring that gift card users can make informed decisions and avoid financial risks.

