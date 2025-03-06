Blackpoint Cyber Recognized for Excellence in Workplace Culture

DENVER, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, the cybersecurity industry’s leading identity-driven MDR platform, today announced the company has been honored with two prestigious workplace culture awards: the Top Benefits Award from Mployer and the Breakthrough Culture Award (Growth Edition). These accolades recognize Blackpoint Cyber’s unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to excel.

The Top Benefits Award from Mployer highlights Blackpoint Cyber’s dedication to providing comprehensive and competitive benefits that enhance employees’ well-being, both personally and professionally. Mployer, a trusted leader in employee benefits research, evaluates companies based on industry expertise, plan features, and employer client ratings and reviews. This recognition underscores Blackpoint Cyber’s proactive efforts to go beyond standard offerings, ensuring employees and their families have access to resources that promote health, security, and work-life balance.

The Breakthrough Culture Award (Growth Edition) further highlights Blackpoint Cyber’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and engaging workplace. This recognition honors fast-growing companies that have built exceptional workplace cultures, positioning Blackpoint Cyber among the industry’s most innovative and forward-thinking organizations.

"At Blackpoint Cyber, we are intentional about building a thriving, mission-driven culture where employees can do their best work," said Andy Burner, Chief People Officer at Blackpoint Cyber. "These awards reflect our ongoing investment in creating an environment that attracts and retains exceptional talent, fosters innovation, and empowers our people to grow and succeed."

Blackpoint Cyber’s workplace philosophy is grounded in strong ethics, ownership, and a commitment to quality execution. The company has made significant investments in employee development, expanded its people operations team, and hosts annual in-person gatherings for its remote workforce to strengthen connections and align teams with the company’s mission.

As Blackpoint Cyber continues its rapid growth, the company remains dedicated to evolving its culture and benefits to support and inspire its workforce.

For more information about career opportunities at Blackpoint Cyber, visit https://blackpointcyber.com/company/careers/.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber’s mission is to provide 24/7, proactive, nation-state-grade cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes around the world. Through a unique combination of advanced proprietary technology and human-powered active-SOC services, Blackpoint empowers IT professionals with the industry’s fastest Managed Detection, Response, and Remediation (MDR) solution, eliminating cyber threats in real time and mitigating any potential risks. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint is deeply committed to the growth and success of the managed IT and security community and believes sophisticated cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to all.

Learn more at: www.blackpointcyber.com

