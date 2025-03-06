Cirrascale Cloud Services Announces Availability of Inference Cloud Powered by Qualcomm’s AI Inference Suite

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrascale Cloud Services®, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the availability of an Inference Cloud powered by the Qualcomm® AI Inference Suite, a powerful solution designed to streamline the deployment of AI models and applications with a single click. Built to meet the growing demand for generative AI, this suite enables businesses to harness efficient, scalable AI from the cloud.

“As enterprises continue integrating AI into their workflows, the need for platforms that not only serve AI models but also provide comprehensive solutions has never been greater,” said Nick Pandher, vice president of product, Cirrascale Cloud Services. “Large Language Models (LLMs) and multimodal models are transforming industries, and developers require the right tools to seamlessly incorporate AI capabilities into their applications.”

Previously, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Cirrascale Cloud Services introduced the Playground for Qualcomm Cloud AI , offering developers a simplified environment to experiment with leading AI models, example agents, and libraries. The AI Playground leverages the Qualcomm® Cloud AI 100 Ultra, an AI inference accelerator purpose-built for generative AI and LLM workloads. With industry-leading performance per dollar, the Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra is optimized for large-scale AI inference deployments, ensuring cost-effective and high-performance AI execution.

Now, building upon that same advanced technology, the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite is available to accelerate generative AI development. This ready-to-use suite provides access to open-source models, popular AI application and agent frameworks plus pre-configured applications and agents tailored for key AI-driven use cases, including chatbots, summarization, code development, image generation, real time transcription and translation, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and more.

With the Inference Cloud powered by the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite, customers pay only for their AI model usage, seamlessly accessing models through API endpoint interfaces. This approach ensures affordability and simplifies integration, bringing cutting-edge AI capabilities to businesses of all sizes.

For more information on how the Inference Cloud and the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite can accelerate AI adoption, visit: https://www.cirrascale.com/ai-innovation-cloud/qualcomm-cloud-ai .

Cirrascale Cloud Services is a specialized cloud and managed services provider dedicated to deploying state-of-the-art computer resources and high-speed storage solutions at scale. Our AI Innovation Cloud is purpose-built to enable clients to scale their training and inferencing workloads for generative AI, large language models, and high-performance computing. To learn more about Cirrascale Cloud Services and its unique cloud offerings, please visit https://cirrascale.com or call (888) 942-3800.

