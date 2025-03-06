JWF TECHNOLOGIES AND VANGUARD PARTNER TO ACCELERATE OEM ELECTRIFICATION EFFORTS

Milwaukee, WI, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton, a leading provider of commercial power solutions, is excited to announce JWF Technologies as its newest Vanguard™ Battery Technology Partner . Based in Hamilton, Ohio, JWF Technologies is a trusted supplier of motion control and fluid power solutions, specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics and advanced electronic control systems.

The Vanguard Battery Technology Partner program is a key initiative of Briggs & Stratton's commitment to electrification. By collaborating with leading technology providers like JWF Technologies, Vanguard is helping to simplify the electrification journey for OEMs across various industries. This partnership provides OEMs with access to not only Vanguard's innovative battery technology but also to JWF Technologies' deep expertise in fluid power and motion control systems, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.

“We are thrilled to welcome JWF Technologies to the Vanguard Battery Technology Partner program," said David Frank, Senior Vice President and President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Their expertise in fluid power and motion control systems combined with our leading, whole-system battery technology will enable us to deliver innovative electrification solutions for a wide range of industries. Through this collaboration, we are looking forward to helping more OEMs and their customers achieve their efficiency, performance and sustainability goals.”

JWF Technologies has a strong track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions to diverse sectors, including off-highway equipment, material handling, industrial automation, food processing and medical equipment. Through this partnership with Vanguard, JWF Technologies is poised to empower OEMs in these industries to embrace electrification and enhance the performance of their equipment.

JWF Technologies' dedication to customer-centric solutions led them to explore the possibilities of Vanguard's battery technology. The flexibility and adaptability of Vanguard's battery packs align with JWF Technologies' commitment to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

"What truly impressed us about Vanguard's battery packs is their ease of integration and robust design, which is perfectly suited for the demanding applications we encounter," said Dave DiPilla, President of JWF Technologies. "The battery management system is incredibly straightforward, allowing us to easily tap into its capabilities and scale the system according to our customers' specific needs. This modularity and ease of integration were key factors in our decision to work with Vanguard."

Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, Vanguard battery products are backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network. Vanguard has extended its commercial limited warranty to eight years * on its entire lineup of Lithium-Ion battery packs.



*See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

About JWF Technologies

JWF Technologies is a leading provider of motion control and fluid power solutions, specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, and advanced electronic control systems. With decades of expertise, we partner with OEMs and industrial customers to design and deliver customized systems that optimize performance, efficiency, and reliability. From electrification solutions to fully integrated motion control, JWF Technologies is committed to engineering the future of power and motion. Learn more at www.jwftechnologies.com.

