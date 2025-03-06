CrowdStreet Celebrates Two C-Suite Executives Named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2024 Ranking

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStreet, a leading platform for direct-access private market investing, today announced that two of its executive leaders have been honored with placement in The Financial Technology Report’s Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2024. This recognition celebrates the exceptional achievements of women driving innovation and progress in the fintech industry.

Chief Financial Officer Genni Combes and General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer Kristen Howell have both been honored for their leadership, industry insights, and contributions to the company, and their impact across the fintech industry. They join a list of industry-leading women from other top companies including Consero, Finastra, and NMI.

As CFO at CrowdStreet, Combes has been a driving force in shaping the company’s financial strategy and operations. Her strategic insights have helped establish the company’s financial foundation, enabling it to scale and navigate a competitive and fast-paced market. As General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Howell has played a key role in evolving CrowdStreet’s business model and product offerings, working to ensure compliance with complex regulatory laws. Her knowledge in legal and regulatory matters has allowed CrowdStreet to consistently scale its operations. Combined, the two have over three decades of experience that will enable CrowdStreet to grow, evolve, and thrive in the alternatives market that is expected to reach $29T by 2029.

“We are incredibly proud of Genni and Kristen for receiving this well-deserved recognition,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of CrowdStreet. “Their leadership has been instrumental in helping CrowdStreet thrive as a category leader for direct-access alt investing. This honor underscores their relentless dedication to excellence and their commitment to serving as shining lights for the next generation of female leaders.”

The Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology list is curated annually by The Financial Technology Report and recognizes women who have significantly shaped the fintech industry. Winners were selected through a comprehensive vetting process that examined candidates’ professional milestones achieved, demonstrated domain prowess, and longevity in the fintech field. The award leaders have demonstrated outstanding vision, innovation, and impact in the fintech sector.

The private market investing landscape is growing, yet institutions still primarily control access to these opportunities and the vast majority of products created by investment firms are only available to financial advisors. CrowdStreet’s seasoned team of professionals provides these opportunities through the platform so its members can access the same kinds of investments that have been historically reserved for institutions and ultra-wealthy individuals. As of February 2025, the company’s thousands of members have invested billions of dollars through CrowdStreet’s platform, where they have accessed a wide range of investment opportunities.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet is a leading platform for direct-access private market investing. The company offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, CrowdStreet is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – working to further bridge the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. Learn more at https://www.crowdstreet.com/.

