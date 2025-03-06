Altenar Integrates Optimove's Digital Experience Platform, Opti-X, Delivering Faster Time-to-Conversion and Higher Player Lifetime Value for Sport Betting Operators

NEW YORK, NY, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altenar’s Sports betting software that delivers ‘best in class’ solutions for licensed operators announced it has integrated Optimove’s Digital Experience Platform, Opti-X, into its platform. For sport betting operators it means they can deliver faster time-to-conversion and higher player lifetime value for Sport Betting Operators.



Altenar’s software ranges from ‘software-only’ products to the provision of a fully managed sports betting platform stack. Altenar delivers proven stability coupled with a flexible and personalized service.

With Optimove, Altenar is further empowering its sport betting platform with personalized experiences that can create individualized content recommendations from a player’s first visit to a sport betting site. With Altenar’s integration of Opti-X, sports betting sites can now create dynamic layouts that are unique to each individual player, with flexible experimentation tools to enable operators to learn what works for players.



Key capabilities of Optimove’s DXP, Opti-X, include:

1. Real-Time Messaging Platform

Altenar’s platform will now enable operators to automatically trigger personalized messages across all marketing channels at the most opportune moments, enhancing player engagement and retention.

2. Smart Search Engine Powered by AI

Optimove’s AI-driven search engine delivers lightning-fast, personalized search results, enabling players to quickly find what they’re looking for across the site.

3. Personalized Search Results

Search results are tailored for each player based on their past search history, platform behaviors, and betting preferences. Optimove’s self-learning engine continuously refines results to align with player intent, ensuring a seamless and satisfying search experience.

4. End-to-End Personalization

Altenar now supports symmetric personalization across all channels and platforms, ensuring consistent, cohesive experiences that maximize player engagement and lifetime value.

5. Richer Player Profiles

With Optimove’s behavioral, historical, and predictive modeling, Altenar equips operators to create detailed micro-segments that drive highly personalized player interactions, fostering loyalty and increasing value.

This integration underscores Altenar’s commitment to delivering innovative, player-centric solutions for sports betting operators. With Optimove’s DXP, operators gain powerful tools to enhance their platforms, achieve faster time-to-conversion, and boost player lifetime value.

Adi Dagan, Senior Director of Partnerships at Optimove commented, “Altenar is a clear breakthrough leading sports betting software provider. Being part of their solution is a true honor. This partnership is a boon for sports betting operators to ensure incredible personalized experience for each player. These are incredibly exciting times for online sports betting as we get to partner with an innovator like Altenar take the industry to the next level.”

Altenar Sales Manager Diego Salas said, “We are committed to enhancing the user experience and leveraging data to provide personalized content that offers clear benefits both to players and operators. Our partnership with Optimove allows our clients to better understand player behaviour and tailor their content to optimise their content and marketing messages.

About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to Optimove.com

About Altenar

Altenar is a leading sports betting software provider delivering best-in-class solutions for licensed operators around the world. Ranging from a standalone sportsbook product to the provision of a turnkey sportsbook solution, Altenar offers proven stability coupled with a flexible and personalized service.

As a leading sportsbook software provider, Altenar is inspired by the vision of our clients and partners. Any non-standard request is a strong reason for our professionals to expand the product's capabilities by adapting it to a new market, new audience, or delivering new functionality.

By delivering a high-quality iGaming platform in the field of the sportsbook iGaming software, we fully understand the value of trust between the operator and the supplier. For that reason, Altenar remains an exclusively B2B company.

The flexibility of our product portfolio has led us to become the preferred partner for licensed operators and has also allowed us to share our experiences of the gaming industry to help grow our clients' operational capacity. For more information visit www.Altenar.com