Trends & Strategies in the $180+ Billion Telehealth & Telemedicine Industry, 2025-2030

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth & Telemedicine Market by Function (Teleconsultation, RPM, Diagnostics & Treatment, Analytics, Administrative), Application (TelelCU, Teleradiology, Telecardiology, Diabetes), End User (Hospital, ASC, Payer), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telehealth and telemedicine market is projected to reach USD 180.86 billion by 2030 from USD 94.14 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. The telehealth and telemedicine market is rapidly expanding due to a variety of factors such as advancement in telecommunication technologies, government support and regulatory policies, and expansion of remote patient monitoring systems.







An aging population necessitates continuous monitoring of chronic conditions, creating a growing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, emphasizes the value of remote care. Telemedicine saves a lot of time and money, hence becoming attractive for both patients and providers. The advancements in the field of telecommunications technology along with the increasing adoption of remote patient monitored technologies have enhanced the virtual care success rate and market adoption, while government support through favorable regulation and reimbursable frameworks has helped in market expansion.



The patients segment will attain the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, by end user



By end user, the patients segment is the fastest growing segment in the telehealth and telemedicine market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing adoption of remote healthcare services, which enable patients to receive medical consultations and treatment from the comfort of their own homes. The factors that have contributed to the increase include growing chronic conditions, the need for convenient and timely medical care, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of telemedicine. The COVID-19 pandemic had also been an accelerator of telehealth, with patients seeking safer alternatives to in-person visits. Other factors that are driving this market segment include enhanced patient comfort, reduced healthcare costs, and improved access to specialists, especially in rural or underserved areas.



By component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share



Based on component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in the telehealth and telemedicine market. This is due to the increase in the use of telehealth platforms for virtual consultation, remote patient monitoring, and electronic health record management. With use of digital resources by healthcare providers becoming widespread in delivering care in an efficient manner, software for video conferencing, appointment scheduling, secure messaging and data analytics, are fast becoming critical. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in telemedicine application software also is accelerating market expansion, providing enhanced diagnostic capabilities, tailored clinical management, and better outcomes for the patient. Moreover, the rising focus on seamless interoperability between healthcare systems and regulatory compliance for data security and privacy further accelerates the demand for advanced telehealth software.



Asia-Pacific estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period



The telehealth & telemedicine market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific telehealth & telemedicine market is projected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is benefiting from the fast-developing healthcare infrastructure, advances in digital technologies.



It is due to multiple factors such as the rising use of digital healthcare products, healthcare needs resulting from large and ageing populations, as well as an increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Moreover, internet penetration and mobile penetration have broadened in areas such as India and China, which in turn have accelerated the growth in telehealth services. Government activities promoting telemedicine and improvements in digital health infrastructure also play a role in contributing to the growth of telehealth and telemedicine market.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic (Ireland)

GE Healthcare (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

Doximity, Inc. (US)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (US)

American Well (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Included Health, Inc. (Doctor on Demand, Inc.) (US)

AMC Health (US)

TeleSpecialists (US)

Walgreen Co. (US)

Caregility (US)

CVS Health (US)

EverNorth Health, Inc. (US)

Elation (US)

Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions (US)

ZoomCommunications, Inc. (US)

Timedoc Health (US)

Cerebral Inc. (US)

Kindbody (US)

Transcarent (US)

Caresimple, Inc. (US)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 501 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $94.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $180.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Need for Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Reduced Time and Lower Out-Of-Pocket Costs Advancements in Telecommunication Technologies Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals Increased Government Support and Favorable Regulatory Policies Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

Restraints High Investment Costs for B2B Models and Lack of IT Expertise State-To-State and Inter-Country Regulatory Variations Behavioral Reluctance to Adopt New Technologies Rise in Fraud and Abuse in Healthcare Systems Adherence to Patient Privacy, Confidentiality, Medical Ethics

Opportunities Growing Use of Wearables, Applications, and Sensors for Virtual Care Emergence of AI and ML Increasing Shift Toward Outpatient Care Models High Utility of Telemedicine Against Infectious Communicable Diseases and Epidemics Expansion of Hospital-At-Home (HAH) Initiatives Demand for Electronic Medical Record-based Telehealth Services Rising Incidence of Mental Illnesses and Growing Focus on Emotional Well-Being

Challenges Data Security and Confidentiality Concerns Limited Data Accessibility Inability to Maintain Patient Hygiene and Cleanliness Standards



Case Study Analysis

Transforming Patient Care and Operational Efficiency with Tebra's Integrated Solutions

Use of Telehealth to Reduce Preventable Emergency Room Transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities

Cone Health to Revolutionize Telehealth for Transition to Caregility's Universal Health Engagement Solutions

Additional Insights Covered

Industry Trends

Ecosystem Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Tariff and Regulatory Analysis

Trade Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Patent Analysis

Unmet Needs & End-user Expectations

Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

Investment & Funding Scenario

Business Model Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market

Reimbursement Scenario Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vyl3w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment