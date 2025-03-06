Flat Panel Antenna Market Size to Grow USD 5007.84 Million by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for High-Speed Connectivity in Remote Areas | SNS Insider

Austin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flat Panel Antenna Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Flat Panel Antenna Market size was USD 477.55 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5007.18 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.84% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Flat Panel Antenna Market Expands as Global Investments in Satellite Communication and 5G Surge

The market for flat panel antennas is expanding at a high rate because of increasing adoption in key economies such as Japan, China, the USA, France, Germany, and India. Governments are making investments in satellite communication for military, aerospace, and commercial purposes, with plans like India's "SpaceCom Policy 2023" and the U.S. Department of Defense's rising investments. Advances in technology, such as electronically steered antennas (ESAs) and integration with 5G, improve connectivity in difficult environments. Efforts to close the digital divide, as well as partnerships between space agencies and private companies, are fueling market growth. Rising investments in satellite infrastructure further drive the need for flat-panel antennas globally.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Kymeta Corporation (u8 MIL hybrid terminal, u8 GO terminal)

(u8 MIL hybrid terminal, u8 GO terminal) ThinKom Solutions (ThinAir® Ka2517, ThinSat® 300)

(ThinAir® Ka2517, ThinSat® 300) Hanwha Phasor (Phasor electronically steered antenna, Phasor integrated SATCOM solutions)

(Phasor electronically steered antenna, Phasor integrated SATCOM solutions) TTI Norte (TTI flat panel antennas, TTI phased array systems)

(TTI flat panel antennas, TTI phased array systems) L3Harris Technologies (L3Harris SATCOM terminals, L3Harris ISR antennas)

(L3Harris SATCOM terminals, L3Harris ISR antennas) Ball Aerospace (Ball Aerospace phased array antennas, Ball Aerospace ESA systems)

(Ball Aerospace phased array antennas, Ball Aerospace ESA systems) RadioWaves (RadioWaves flat panel antennas, RadioWaves microwave antennas)

(RadioWaves flat panel antennas, RadioWaves microwave antennas) SatPro Tech (SatPro flat panel antennas, SatPro satellite communication systems)

(SatPro flat panel antennas, SatPro satellite communication systems) NXT Communications (NXT flat panel antennas, NXT SATCOM solutions)

(NXT flat panel antennas, NXT SATCOM solutions) ALCAN Systems (ALCAN flat panel antennas, ALCAN smart antennas)

(ALCAN flat panel antennas, ALCAN smart antennas) C-COM Satellite Systems (iNetVu® FMA-120, iNetVu® MP-80)

(iNetVu® FMA-120, iNetVu® MP-80) Gilat Satellite Networks (Gilat flat panel antennas, Gilat SATCOM solutions)

(Gilat flat panel antennas, Gilat SATCOM solutions) Isotropic Systems (Isotropic multi-beam antennas, Isotropic optical beamforming technology)

(Isotropic multi-beam antennas, Isotropic optical beamforming technology) China Starwin (Starwin flat panel antennas, Starwin phased array antennas)

(Starwin flat panel antennas, Starwin phased array antennas) OneWeb (OneWeb user terminals, OneWeb satellite connectivity solutions)

(OneWeb user terminals, OneWeb satellite connectivity solutions) ST Engineering (ST Engineering flat panel antennas, ST Engineering SATCOM solutions)

(ST Engineering flat panel antennas, ST Engineering SATCOM solutions) Inmarsat (Inmarsat Global Xpress antennas, Inmarsat L-band antennas)

(Inmarsat Global Xpress antennas, Inmarsat L-band antennas) Cobham Aerospace Communications (Cobham AVIATOR antennas, Cobham SATCOM solutions)

(Cobham AVIATOR antennas, Cobham SATCOM solutions) MTI Wireless Edge (MTI flat panel antennas, MTI military antennas)

(MTI flat panel antennas, MTI military antennas) PCTEL (PCTEL flat panel antennas, PCTEL wireless solutions).

Flat Panel Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 477.55 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 5007.18 Million CAGR CAGR of 29.84% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Mechanically steered, Electronically steered),

• By Frequency (C band, X band, Ku band, K band, Ka band),

• By End Use Application (Aviation, Military, Telecommunications, Commercial, Others),

• By Technology (Microstrip Antenna, Planar Antenna, Phased Array Antenna, Reflector Antenna) Key Drivers • High-Speed Internet through Satellite Communication Technologies.



• Growing Usage of Flat-Panel Antennas in Defense and Aerospace.

By Type, Mechanically Steered Antennas Dominate the Market, While the Electronically Steered Segment is Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Mechanically Steered category dominated the market with a 42% share based on its affordability and reliability in maritime commercial and terrestrial communication. It is the most sought-after option where the need for mobility is low. The Electronically Steered category will experience the highest CAGR growth of 29.96% between 2024 and 2032 due to increasing adoption in aviation, high-speed trains, and military operations. Firms are developing lightweight and scalable ESA models to address growing demand, raising performance in dynamic environments, and increasing the application of electronically steered antennas across industry sectors.

By End-Use Application, Telecommunications Segment Dominates Flat Panel Antenna Market, While Commercial Sector Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Telecommunications segment dominated the market with a 27% share due to the demand for improved connectivity in out-of-way places. Chinese and US telecom companies are using flat-panel antennas to increase satellite internet coverage. On the other hand, the Commercial segment will grow at a CAGR of 30.87% during the forecast period 2024-2032, spurred by growing usage in transportation, shipping, and media broadcasting. The incorporation of antennas in autonomous vehicles and high-speed rail is a new development. Moreover, increasing investments in smart cities and connected infrastructure will also continue to drive demand for commercial applications of flat-panel antennas.

North America Dominates Flat Panel Antenna Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America: With a 37% market share in 2023, North America dominates the market because of its sophisticated technological infrastructure and high government investment in satellite communication. The U.S. Space Force invested USD 2 billion in satellite development in 2023, which greatly increased market demand.

Asia-Pacific: Growing at the highest CAGR of 31.43% during the forecast period from 2024-2032, the Asia-Pacific region is growing fast with urbanization, rising internet penetration, and government initiatives. China's 2024 Space Development Program and India's growing space and communications technology investments help drive growth in the market, making Asia-Pacific the most promising region for flat-panel antennas.

Recent Developments

March 2024: ThinKom Solutions, Inc. announced the launch of the ThinAir GT line of airborne solutions, specifically designed for government customers. These systems are engineered to operate in extreme electromagnetic interference (EMI) and environmental conditions while maintaining high reliability.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Key Vendors and Feature Analysis, 2023

5.2 Performance Benchmarks, 2023

5.3 Integration Capabilities

5.4 Usage Statistics, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Flat Panel Antenna Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Flat Panel Antenna Market Segmentation, by Frequency

9. Flat Panel Antenna Market Segmentation, by End-Use Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

