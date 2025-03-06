Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market to Hit USD 4592.14 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 25.96% | SNS Insider

Pune, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market in 2023 was valued at USD 538.96 million, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 4592.14 million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 25.96% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The digital neuro biomarker market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, advancements in wearable technology, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics.

Market analysis

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy, is one of the primary factors driving the digital neuro biomarkers market. As per WHO, over 1 billion people worldwide are affected by neurological disorders, which remain a substantial contributor to disability and the second cause of mortality. Diverse Digital neuro biomarkers based on wearable, mobile apps and AI algorithms are revolutionizing the early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of these conditions. Governments and healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in digital health technologies to meet the growing need for precision medicine and personalized care. Recent innovations in wearable technology and AI-powered analytics have also panced the growth of the market. Smartwatches and biosensors are capable of monitoring brain activity, sleep, and movement, allowing for the monitoring of neurological health in real-time. Moreover, predictive modeling algorithms can leverage large data sets to identify trends and predict disease progression, which will improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.





Get a Sample Report of Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5498

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Altoida Inc. (Neuro Motor Index, Digital Cognitive Assessment Platform)

(Neuro Motor Index, Digital Cognitive Assessment Platform) Koneksa (Koneksa Compare, Mobile Neurocognitive Tests)

(Koneksa Compare, Mobile Neurocognitive Tests) Biogen Inc. (MS Performance Test, CogEval)

(MS Performance Test, CogEval) Roche (Navify Algorithm Suite, Remote Patient Monitoring)

(Navify Algorithm Suite, Remote Patient Monitoring) NeuraMetrix (Typing Biometrics, NeuraMetrix Dashboard)

(Typing Biometrics, NeuraMetrix Dashboard) Merck KGaA (Syntropy, Digital Biomarker Discovery)

(Syntropy, Digital Biomarker Discovery) Linus Health (Digital Cognitive Assessment, Brain Health Platform)

(Digital Cognitive Assessment, Brain Health Platform) Neurotrack Technologies, Inc. (Memory Health Program, Eye Tracking Assessment)

(Memory Health Program, Eye Tracking Assessment) Empatica Inc. (EmbracePlus, Aura)

(EmbracePlus, Aura) Eyenuk (EyeArt AI System, EyeMark)

(EyeArt AI System, EyeMark) BioSensics (PAMSys, LEGSys)

(PAMSys, LEGSys) ActiGraph LLC (CentrePoint Insight Watch, ActiLife Software)

(CentrePoint Insight Watch, ActiLife Software) Aural Analytics (Speech Vitals, A2E Platform)

(Speech Vitals, A2E Platform) Sonde Health, Inc. (Sonde Mental Fitness, Sonde Respiratory

(Sonde Mental Fitness, Sonde Respiratory Quibim (QP-Brain, QP-Prostate)

(QP-Brain, QP-Prostate) IXICO plc (TrialTracker, Assessa)

(TrialTracker, Assessa) Huma (Disease Agnostic Platform, Digital Biomarker Discovery)

(Disease Agnostic Platform, Digital Biomarker Discovery) Feel Therapeutics (Feel Emotion Sensor, Digital Therapeutics Platform)

(Feel Emotion Sensor, Digital Therapeutics Platform) Brainomix (e-Stroke Suite, e-CTA)

(e-Stroke Suite, e-CTA) Kinsa Inc. (Kinsa Smart Thermometers, HealthWeather)

Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 538.96 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 4592.14 million CAGR CAGR of 8.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of AI and Wearable Technologies.

Key Segments Analysis

By Type

In 2023, the wearable segment held a 38% market share in the digital neuro biomarkers market, dominating the global revenue. Various wearables like EEG headsets, smartwatches, and biosensors are becoming commonly accepted as they are non-invasive, easy to use, and can provide real-time data. Such systems are especially useful in tracking conditions such as epilepsy, sleep disorders, and cognitive impairments. Overall, these wearable devices play a vital role in both patient well-being and healthcare delivery due to the combination of advanced sensors and AI algorithms. Further drive to the growth of the segment is due to the rising demand for remote patient monitoring along with increasing uptake of fitness and wellness tracking.

By Clinical Practice

In 2023, Diagnostic Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers segment dominated this market accounted for the largest share of the market 28% in 2023. This section examines the application of digital biomarkers to diagnose psychiatric disorders, including depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Digital tools, such as mobile applications and wearable devices, are leveraged to obtain data about mood, behaviour and cognitive function, allowing for early detection of mental disorder and personalized treatment programs. The increasing number of mental health disorders and acceptance of digital health solutions among the population is leading to a rise in adoption of diagnostic psychiatric digital biomarkers. Governments and health organizations are also encouraging the use of these tools to combat the global mental health crisis.

By End Use

In 2023, the Healthcare Companies held the significant revenue share of the market. Pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers are investing increasingly in digital neuro biomarkers throughout drug development, clinical trials, and patient care. Digital biomarkers offer rich data for accessing the disease continuum and for evaluating treatment effect, thus enabling the development of more efficacious therapies to improve patient outcomes. Key factors such as a growing focus on precision medicine and increasing adoption of digital health technologies contribute to the growth of this segment.

Need any customization research on Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5498

Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Segmentation

By Type

Mobile-based Applications

Wearable

Sensors

Others

By Clinical Practice

Diagnostic Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers

Monitoring Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers

Predictive and Prognostic Psychiatric Digital Biomarkers

Others

By End Use

Healthcare companies

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest market share of 35% of the digital neuro biomarkers market. This can be attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high level of adoption of digital health technologies and government support for research and innovation. The U.S. is a major contributor to the market, with significant investments in AI-driven diagnostics and wearable technology. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), nearly one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness, highlighting the need for innovative diagnostic tools. Also, the presence of major market participants like, Apple, Google, and, IBM makes this region a global market leader.

The digital neuro biomarkers market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, which is driven by rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of wearable technology, and growing awareness about neurological disorders. The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases in countries such as China, India, and Japan is causing governments to introduce initiatives to enhance accessibility to digital therapeutics solutions, contributing to the growth of the digital therapeutics for CNS & neurological diseases market. Another example is the India NPDI (National Digital Health Mission) which drives the innovative solutions of digital biomarkers in the country.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Apple Inc. launched a new feature in its Apple Watch that uses advanced sensors to detect early signs of Parkinson's disease by monitoring tremors and movement patterns.

In January 2024, the IBM Watson Health AI-powered digital biomarker platform was approved by the FDA for continuous analysis of wearable device data and providing real-time biomarkers of neurological health.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5498

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.3 Healthcare Spending, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket) (2023)

5.4 Research and Development Investment Trends (2023)

5.5 Adoption Rates in Clinical vs. Consumer Markets (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market by Type

8. Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market by Clinical Practice

9. Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/digital-neuro-biomarkers-market-5498

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.