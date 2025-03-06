Cholesterol Test Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 16.10 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 7.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A cholesterol test, a lipid panel, or a lipid profile is a blood test used to measure cholesterol levels and other fats in the blood. It evaluates total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad" cholesterol), high-density lipoprotein (HDL or "good" cholesterol), and triglycerides. This test is vital for assessing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes. Regular monitoring of cholesterol levels enables early detection and management of hyperlipidemia, guiding necessary lifestyle changes or medical treatments to maintain heart health.

The global cholesterol test market is driven by growing awareness of the importance of cardiovascular health, particularly about high cholesterol levels. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and advancements in testing technologies are also contributing factors. The rise in obesity rates has sparked global health concerns, leading to a higher demand for early diagnosis through cholesterol tests.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cholesterol-test-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases drives market growth

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has fueled the demand for cholesterol testing, as these tests are crucial for diagnosing cardiovascular conditions and analyzing lipid profiles. Abnormal cholesterol levels can result in serious outcomes, including heart attacks and strokes.

In December 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified cardiovascular diseases as the leading cause of death worldwide, emphasizing the importance of routine cholesterol screenings to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the global demand for improved cholesterol testing, further propelling the market.

Many countries have initiated public awareness campaigns and established guidelines for regular cholesterol testing. These efforts aim to make cholesterol testing more accessible, educate the public on monitoring lipid levels, and integrate testing into national health agendas.

Technological advancements in cholesterol testing devices create tremendous opportunities

New technological developments that enhance the accuracy, speed, and convenience of cholesterol testing devices present significant opportunities for market growth. Portable, handheld cholesterol testing tools provide easier access for healthcare providers and end-users, enabling quick results in various settings, from hospitals to home use. Innovations in testing devices are creating substantial opportunities in the cholesterol test market. These portable kits offer fast, reliable results, facilitating point-of-care testing in clinics, pharmacies, and at home. These advancements improve patient compliance and encourage proactive health monitoring, particularly for individuals at risk of cardiovascular diseases.

In January 2022, a study published in the National Library of Medicine examined the impact of advanced cholesterol testing technologies. The study emphasized the need for high-resolution analytical tools for precise cholesterol profiling, enabling more personalized cardiovascular care.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a leading global cholesterol test market share, accounting for 39.8% of global revenue. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high public awareness regarding cardiovascular health, and widespread adoption of preventive healthcare measures. Consumers in North America are increasingly focused on early diagnosis and proactive health management, particularly concerning cholesterol and heart disease.

Moreover, government initiatives, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) campaigns on heart disease prevention, further contribute to the rising demand for cholesterol testing services. Substantial investments in healthcare from both the public and private sectors help sustain the growth of testing services, positioning North America as the dominant market globally.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cholesterol-test-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global cholesterol test market size was valued at USD 8.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 9.12 billion in 2025 to USD 16.10 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on product, the global cholesterol test market is segmented into testing kits, testing strips, and others. The testing kits segment is the most significant revenue contributor and is projected to exhibit a market share of 37.8% in 2024.

Based on test type, the global cholesterol test market is segmented into total cholesterol tests, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol tests, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol tests, triglyceride tests, and others. The low-density lipoprotein segment is the most significant revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a market share of 32.8% in 2024.

Based on application, the global cholesterol test market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and others. The cardiovascular diseases segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a market share of 39.7% in 2024.

Based on service providers, the global cholesterol test market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pathology laboratories, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment are the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a market share of 43.5% in 2024.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Elabscience Bionovation Inc. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Cell Biolabs, Inc. Spectra Laboratories, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care) BioReference Health LLC Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc. Novartis AG Labcorp Randox Laboratories Ltd. Eurofins Scientific SYNLAB AG Verichem Laboratories Inc. Merck KGaA Abbott Others

Recent Developments

In September 2024 , Quest Diagnostics finalized its acquisition of some lab assets from Allina Health. The acquisition enhances Quest Diagnostics's ability to cater to a more extensive population by providing comprehensive diagnostic services like cholesterol testing.

, Quest Diagnostics finalized its acquisition of some lab assets from Allina Health. The acquisition enhances Quest Diagnostics's ability to cater to a more extensive population by providing comprehensive diagnostic services like cholesterol testing. In October 2024, Verichem Laboratories, new reference materials for the calibration and verification testing of cholesterol assays were released to address the booming demand in quality diagnostic equipment, thereby maintaining reliability and accuracy during cholesterol tests.

Segmentation