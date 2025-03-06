Scanning Electron Microscope Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 9.58 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 8.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electron microscop y is a method for obtaining high-resolution images of biological and non-biological specimens. It is widely employed in biomedical research to investigate the intricate structure of tissues, cells, organelles, and macromolecular complexes. Due to the use of electrons as the source of illumination radiation, these images possess a high resolution. Several ancillary techniques, such as thin sectioning, immunolabeling, and negative staining, are utilized in electron microscopy for various research applications. The images produced by electron microscopy are indispensable for understanding the structural basis of cell function and disease.

Market Dynamics

Increasing R&D Activities in the Field of Nanotechnology Drive the Global Market

Nanotechnology refers to studying materials at the atomic, molecular, and macromolecular levels, which requires technologically sophisticated microscopes with high resolution. As nanotechnology has applications in most areas of semiconductors, life sciences, and material sciences that significantly impact the economy of any nation, it encourages government organizations and other corporations to support R&D through public funding. It is among the most important tools for analyzing nanomaterials at the atomic scale in numerous pharmaceutical industries, medical devices, and other business sectors.

Scanning electron microscopes are increasingly used worldwide to study topography, composition, and naturally occurring materials. For instance, the Zeiss Gemini 500 is a high-resolution Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FE-SEM) that provides nanoscale imaging from 100 mm wafers to tiny pieces. Its resolution and image quality are superior at high and moderate accelerating voltages. The market for scanning electron microscopes is anticipated to be driven by escalating investments in nanotechnology.

Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Procedures such as coating, lithography, failure analysis, and detection rely heavily on scanning electron microscopes in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The rapid growth of the semiconductor industry in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan due to outsourcing electric equipment manufacturing in the region is a primary force propelling the market for scanning electron microscopes. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, China held over 47.5% of the global semiconductor market share in 2018. Due to the accelerated demand growth in the electronic and renewable energy industries, worldwide semiconductor sales are anticipated to increase over the forecast period. These factors are expected to serve the market as opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global scanning electron microscope market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Japan is the largest provider of cutting-edge microscopes, with some of the country's leading corporations. Japanese manufacturers have also pioneered numerous innovations in SEM and provided compact solutions to meet the market's diverse SEM requirements. The manufacturers also provide the necessary training and maintenance services to ensure the longevity of SEM systems. For instance, in November 2017, Olympus Corporation introduced two upright FV3000 confocal laser scanning microscope models. These products use lasers for scanning a sample marked with fluorochrome and identifying the sample's faint fluorescence. In addition, India's semiconductor industry growth has made the country the fastest-growing market for scanning electron microscopes in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association, the Indian Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) market expanded by 26.7% in 2020. This expansion is attributable to OEM and EMS firms' local production of telecommunications equipment.

North America is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The presence of major research institutes in various industries, the development of advanced devices due to high R&D expenditure, the growing emphasis on life sciences and nanotechnology, and the introduction of advanced microscopy devices are major contributors to the growth of this region. In August 2020, JEOL Ltd. will release the JSM-IT700HR Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM). It is utilized in various disciplines, including semiconductors, metals, nanotechnology, medicine, ceramics, and biology. For instance, in November of 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific Phenom ParticleX desktop scanning electron microscopy solution designed to provide additive manufacturing companies and automotive suppliers with a faster quality control analysis of materials used in the development and production processes. Carl Zeiss AG, Bruker Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Hitachi High Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Leica Microsystems, JEOL Ltd, and Nanoscience Instruments, Inc. are the leading companies in this market.

Key Highlights

The global scanning electron microscope market size was valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 4.64 billion in 2025 to USD 9.58 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on end-user, the global scanning electron microscope market is categorized into material science, nanotechnology, life science, semiconductors, and other applications. The Life science segment is the highest contributor to the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global scanning electron microscope market shareholder, expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI Company)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Danish Micro Engineering (DME)

Nanoscience Instruments, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Carl Zeiss

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Following the acquisition of London-based Odin Vision, a cloud-AI endoscopy company with a strong portfolio of commercially available computer-aided detection/diagnostic solutions and an innovation pipeline of cloud-based applications, Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, announced plans to establish a series of Digital Excellence Centres (DECs).

In May 2023, Nanoscience Instruments strategically partnered with Ivium Technologies, a Dutch manufacturer of advanced potentiostats/galvanostats and battery cycling instrumentation, to distribute their products across the United States and Canada. This expansion to the portfolio of electrochemical research solutions aligns with Nanoscience Instruments' mission of connecting customers to innovative products and services that enable them to solve complex problems, leading to scientific breakthroughs.

Segmentation

By End-User

Material Science

Nanotechnology

Life Science

Semiconductors

Other Applications.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

