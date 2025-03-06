GreyOrange to Showcase AI-powered Warehouse Orchestration at ProMat 2025

ATLANTA, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc ., a global leader in software for robotics-led warehouse automation, invites ProMat attendees to experience the future of intelligent warehouse orchestration firsthand. From March 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago, visitors to booths N8101 and N8107 will witness how GreyMatter, the company’s AI-powered orchestration platform, seamlessly integrates with a diverse fleet of partner robots to optimize fulfillment efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.

“As supply chains face rising complexity and labor shortages, businesses need solutions that increase throughput, reduce costs, and deliver real-time adaptability,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “At ProMat, attendees will see our vendor-agnostic GreyMatter platform in action—coordinating multiple robotic systems with AI-driven intelligence to transform warehouse efficiency.”

Experience AI-powered warehouse orchestration in action. GreyOrange will offer live demonstrations that showcase end-to-end fulfillment orchestration:

GreyMatter Software Experience – Attendees can interact with real-time warehouse simulations, tracing an order’s journey from inbound receiving to outbound shipping, while seeing how AI dynamically optimizes tasks.

GreyMatter driven orchestration of Rack-to-Person (RTP) and Tote-to-Person (TTP) Hybrid Picking – Maximizes storage density 4-5x, handling diverse product sizes with seamless fulfillment from both mobile storage units (MSUs) and totes at a single station.

GreyMatter powered Relay Pick AS/RS Solution – Showcasing high-speed automated storage and retrieval, using synchronized tote movement for enhanced throughput and adaptability.

Orchestration of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Forklifts using GreyMatter – Demonstrating plug-and-play automation for case picking, deep storage, cross-docks, and forward-pick zones across multiple warehouse levels.

Discover the power of AI-driven fulfillment orchestration by visiting GreyOrange at booths N8101 and N8107. Attendees can also schedule a private demo or meeting by visiting https://www.greyorange.com/event/promat-march-17-20-2025/ .

To learn more about GreyMatter and GreyOrange’s partner AMRs, visit www.greyorange.com .

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. is at the forefront of AI-driven robotics systems, transforming distribution and fulfillment centers worldwide. Its emphasis on orchestration, innovation, and customer satisfaction marks a new era in efficient, responsive supply chain solutions. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and time to market, and creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

