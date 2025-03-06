Anti-Money Laundering Industry Forecast 2025-2029 & 2034 - NICE Actimize, Tata Consultancy Services, Trulioo, ACI Worldwide, and SAS Institute Lead the $5.98 Billion Market

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Money Laundering Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-money laundering market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.92 billion in 2024 to $3.39 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of financial transactions, rise in financial crimes, increased digital transactions, government initiatives and enforcement, regulatory compliance requirements.







The anti-money laundering market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to real-time transaction monitoring, enhancing know your customer (KYC) processes, automated regulatory reporting, increasing focus on trade-based money laundering, enhanced customer monitoring. Major trends in the forecast period include emphasis on transaction monitoring and analysis, cryptocurrency and virtual asset AML solutions, deployment of regulatory technology (RegTech), biometric authentication in AML processes, automated suspicious activity reporting (SAR).



The surge in digital payments and internet banking activities is projected to drive the expansion of the anti-money laundering market. For example, in February 2023, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology reported a notable increase in digital payment transactions, recording 8,840 crore transactions in the financial year 2021-22, up from 5,554 crore in the preceding fiscal year. Consequently, the intensified emphasis on digital payment and internet banking is propelling the growth of the anti-money laundering market.



The rise in cyber threats is expected to fuel the expansion of the anti-money laundering market. Notably, in February 2023, the Australian Cyber Security Centre observed a significant surge in cybercrime reports, tallying 76,000 cases in 2022, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. Moreover, in January 2022, Check Point Research highlighted a 50% upsurge in corporate hacking attacks per week during 2021. As a result, the escalating number of cyber threats is fostering growth within the anti-money laundering market.



Major players in the anti-money laundering (AML) market are embracing novel technological solutions, such as AI-powered AML products, to fortify their market presence. For instance, in June 2023, Google LLC's Google Cloud Platform introduced an AI-powered AML product. This innovation harnesses machine learning capabilities to generate risk scores, effectively pinpointing high-risk customers. Moreover, this product delivers real-time alerts concerning the most critical money laundering risks and identifies shifts in transactional data and illicit activities.



In May 2023, Verified, a prominent US-based provider specializing in anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) digital solutions, finalized the acquisition of Pliance for an undisclosed sum. This strategic acquisition by Verified aims to streamline and automate crucial business procedures using digital signatures while integrating advanced AML automation functionalities. Pliance, a Swedish regtech company, specializes in offering automated financial crime compliance solutions, particularly in the domain of anti-money laundering (AML) automation.



North America was the largest region in the anti-money laundering market in 2024. The regions covered in the anti-money laundering market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the anti-money laundering market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



1) by Product: Compliance Management; Currency Transaction Reporting; Customer Identity Management; Transaction Monitoring.

2) by Component: Software; Services.

3) by Deployment: Cloud; on-Premise

4) by Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises



Subsegments:



1) by Compliance Management: Policy and Procedure Management; Risk Assessment Tools; Reporting and Auditing Solutions

2) by Currency Transaction Reporting: Automated Reporting Solutions; Manual Reporting Tools

3) by Customer Identity Management: KYC (Know Your Customer) Solutions; Identity Verification Tools; Customer Due Diligence Solutions

4) by Transaction Monitoring: Real-Time Monitoring Systems; Batch Transaction Analysis; Alert Management Solutions



Key Companies Profiled: NICE Actimize Ltd.; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Trulioo Inc.; ACI Worldwide Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Anti-Money Laundering market report include:

NICE Actimize Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Trulioo Inc.

ACI Worldwide Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Bae Systems India Private Limited

Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

CaseWare RCM Inc.

TransUnion Holding Company Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

SAP AG

Jumio Corporation

Comarch SA

Feedzai Inc.

Napier Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation.

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

Truth Technologies Inc.

Cs&s Computer Systems Inc.

Accuity Inc.

ComplyAdvantage Ltd.

Refinitiv Holdings Limited

Quantexa Limited

Fenergo Limited

RELX Inc.

KPMG International Ltd.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Thomson Reuters Corporation

FICO TONBELLER AG

Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC

Fidelity Information Services LLC

