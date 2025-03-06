Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: BNPL Payments to Grow by 15.1% to Reach $2.52 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payment market in Malaysia is expected to grow by 15.1% on annual basis to reach US$2.52 billion in 2025. The BNPL market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 24.0%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 2.19 billion to approximately USD 4.22 billion.



Malaysia's BNPL market is evolving rapidly, driven by the surge in e-commerce, diversification into non-traditional sectors, and increasing regulatory focus. Providers such as Atome and Grab PayLater are shaping the market by expanding their offerings and catering to consumer demand for flexible payment solutions.



Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL is expected to become a standard payment method across industries, with innovation and compliance playing a critical role in sustaining growth. Providers must balance expansion with responsible lending practices as the market matures to build long-term consumer trust and stability.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in Malaysia's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Market



Malaysia's BNPL market is undergoing rapid growth, driven by rising e-commerce adoption and increasing demand for flexible payment options. Key players such as Atome, Grab PayLater, and Shopee PayLater have established strong footholds, contributing to a highly competitive market landscape. Recent strategic partnerships, such as that of Standard Chartered and Pine Labs, underscore the dynamic nature of the sector as providers aim to expand their reach and service offerings.



Over the next 2-4 years, the Malaysian BNPL market will see further consolidation as established players strengthen their market positions through mergers and acquisitions. Simultaneously, regulatory changes, led by Bank Negara Malaysia under the forthcoming Consumer Credit Act, will likely foster transparency and consumer protection, shaping a more robust and sustainable BNPL ecosystem. Providers must adapt to these evolving dynamics to maintain competitiveness and meet regulatory standards, ensuring long-term growth and consumer trust.



Current State of the BNPL Market

Malaysia's BNPL market is experiencing significant expansion, this surge reflects the increasing adoption of BNPL services among Malaysian consumers, particularly driven by the widespread growth of e-commerce platforms. BNPL has become a convenient alternative payment method, enabling consumers to manage purchases through flexible installment options.

The rapid penetration of e-commerce in Malaysia has played a critical role in driving BNPL adoption, as consumers increasingly prefer seamless and flexible payment methods for online transactions. Additionally, the demand for alternative financial solutions that cater to budget-conscious individuals is fueling the popularity of BNPL, making it a vital component of Malaysia's evolving retail and payment landscape.

Key Players and New Entrants

Atome: A leading BNPL provider in Malaysia, Atome has established a strong presence across various retail sectors.

Grab PayLater: Integrated into the Grab ecosystem, Grab PayLater offers BNPL services to its extensive user base, enhancing consumer payment flexibility.

Shopee PayLater: Shopee's BNPL service has gained significant traction, contributing to the platform's competitive edge in e-commerce.

Rely: As a BNPL provider, Rely has expanded its services in Malaysia, catering to the growing demand for installment payment options.

Anticipated Competitive Dynamics

The Malaysian BNPL market is expected to grow as established players seek to strengthen their positions through mergers and acquisitions. New entrants, both domestic and international, are likely to enter the market, intensifying competition. Providers may focus on diversifying their services and forming strategic partnerships to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

Increasing Adoption of BNPL Services

Malaysia's BNPL market has grown rapidly, with over 5 million users in 2023, driven by expanding providers such as Atome, Grab PayLater, and Rely. The increasing use of BNPL services for small-ticket items such as electronics, fashion, and daily essentials reflects its versatility and appeal to younger demographics. This growth signifies consumer preference for flexible and convenient payment solutions across various spending categories.

The expansion of Malaysia's e-commerce market, has created a strong demand for alternative payment methods such as BNPL. With limited credit card penetration and consumers looking to avoid interest-based loans, BNPL has emerged as an attractive option for Millennials and Gen Z. Its zero-interest installment plans align with the financial needs of these demographics, bridging the gap left by traditional credit products.

Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL is expected to solidify its position as a mainstream payment method for both high-ticket and everyday purchases in Malaysia. Providers will likely introduce innovative features such as loyalty programs and digital wallet integrations to enhance customer retention and attract new users. As adoption intensifies, the BNPL market will play a pivotal role in shaping Malaysia's retail and financial landscape.

Expansion into Non-Traditional Sectors

BNPL services in Malaysia are expanding into non-traditional sectors such as healthcare, education, and travel, reflecting their growing versatility. Providers such as Grab PayLater have partnered with healthcare providers to offer installment options for medical treatments, addressing affordability concerns for high-cost services. Similarly, Atome has entered the travel segment, enabling consumers to pay for travel-related expenses in manageable installments, opening new opportunities for consumers and merchants.

Consumer demand for flexible payment options in essential and high-value services is a primary driver of BNPL's growth beyond retail. Rising living costs and the shift toward aspirational spending have prompted consumers to seek installment-based solutions for medical treatments and tuition fees. For merchants in these sectors, BNPL offers a competitive edge by attracting cost-sensitive customers and providing accessible payment alternatives, boosting sales and customer satisfaction.

Over the next 2-4 years, BNPL's expansion into non-traditional sectors is expected to grow, creating new revenue streams for providers and increasing consumer accessibility to essential services. However, higher-value transactions in sectors such as healthcare and education may necessitate enhanced credit assessments and risk management by BNPL providers. This diversification will likely strengthen BNPL's role in Malaysia's financial ecosystem, catering to consumer needs and merchant opportunities.

Rising Regulatory Oversight

Regulatory oversight of BNPL services in Malaysia is intensifying as authorities aim to address concerns about consumer debt and transparency. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has emphasized the importance of responsible lending practices, encouraging providers to reassess their business models. This regulatory push reflects a proactive approach to mitigating financial risks associated with BNPL's rapid growth, particularly for vulnerable consumer groups.

Concerns about over-indebtedness, especially among younger consumers, have been a significant driver of increased scrutiny. Many BNPL users may not fully understand the financial implications of deferred payments, raising the need for better transparency in terms and conditions. Additionally, Malaysia's regulatory approach has been influenced by global trends in markets such as Singapore and Australia, where stricter regulations have been introduced to enhance consumer protection within the BNPL ecosystem.

Over the next 2-4 years, increased regulatory oversight is expected to foster greater transparency and build consumer trust in BNPL services. Providers will likely need to implement stricter credit assessments and clearer disclosures, which could enhance the sector's reputation. However, smaller BNPL providers may face operational challenges in meeting compliance requirements, potentially leading to market consolidation as larger players dominate the regulated environment.

Companies Featured

Grab PayLater

Atome

Klarna

Razer Fintech

Hoolah

Lazada PayLater

Shopee PayLater

Helo

FavePay

BigPay

