Colombia Gift & Incentive Card Market Intelligence, Q1 2025: Forecast to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.1%

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of gift card industry in Colombia through 100+ tables and 280+ charts.



The gift card market in Colombia is expected to grow by 10.3% on an annual basis to reach US$1.12 billion in 2025.



The gift card market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 1.01 billion to approximately USD 1.59 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in Colombia, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Colombia

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Colombia Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



3 Colombia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2020-2029

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.6 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.7 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



4 Colombia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2020-2029

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



5 Colombia Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2020-2029

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2020-2029

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



6 Colombia Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2020-2029

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2020-2029

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2020-2029

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis



7 Colombia Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.2 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Company Type



8 Colombia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

8.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

8.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2020-2029

8.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

8.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



9 Colombia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2020-2029

9.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

9.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

9.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute



10 Colombia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2020-2029

10.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2020-2029

10.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2020-2029

10.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2020-2029

10.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2020-2029



11 Colombia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

11.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

11.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2020-2029

11.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

11.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



12 Colombia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2020-2029

12.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

12.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

12.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute



13 Colombia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2020-2029

13.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2020-2029

13.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2020-2029

13.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2020-2029



14 Colombia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

14.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

14.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

14.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



15 Colombia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

15.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

15.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

15.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute



16 Colombia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

16.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2022-2029

16.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2022-2029

16.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2022-2029

16.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel - 1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2022-2029



17 Colombia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

17.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2020-2029

17.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

17.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2024



18 Colombia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2020-2029

18.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



19 Colombia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2020-2029

19.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



20 Colombia Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



