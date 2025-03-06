Trends & Strategies Shaping the Global Radio Industry, 2025-2029, Featuring Cox Enterprises, iHeartMedia, Paramount Global, Sirius XM & More

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radio Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The radio market is forecasted to grow by USD 9.28 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by access to latest music and live updates, use of social media for promotion, and increasing penetration of smartphones and internet. The study identifies online radio services as one of the prime reasons driving growth during the next few years. Also, the popularity of cab aggregators and improving features in digital radios will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the radio market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.



The radio market is segmented as below:

By Type Broadcast radio Online mobile radio Satellite radio

By Revenue Advertising Public license fee Subscription

By Region North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Audacy Inc.

Australian Broadcasting Corp.

BCE Inc.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc.

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Bonneville International

Cox Enterprises Inc.

Cumulus Media Inc.

Deseret Management Corp.

EMMIS Communications Corp.

Global Media Group Services Ltd.

Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG

iHeartMedia Inc.

Minnesota Public Radio

Paramount Global

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC.

SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Townsquare Media Inc.

