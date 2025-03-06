Namkeen Market in India to Grow by $4.51 Billion Over 2025-2029: Analysis of Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and the Leading Companies

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Namkeen Market in India 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The namkeen market in India is forecasted to grow by USD 4.51 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising retail space in tier-II and tier-III cities of India, evolving taste preferences, and growing preference for savory snacks. The study identifies the growth of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving growth during the next few years. Also, increasing spending on healthy snacks and the rise in strategic partnership and recent developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the namkeen market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.



The namkeen market in India is segmented as below:

By Type Indian and ethnic snacks Western snacks

By Distribution Channel Offline Online

By Price Range Economy Mid-range Premium

By Product Type Pouches Tins Others



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Ashok Masale

Babaji Snacks Pvt. Ltd.

Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Bikharam Chandmal

Desai Brothers Ltd.

Gopal Snacks Pvt. Ltd.

Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

JABSONS COTTONSEED IND. PVT. LTD.

Maa Laxmi Namkeen

Maxvita Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Prakash Namkeen Udyog

Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Priniti Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Shri Ajab Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Sonal Foods

