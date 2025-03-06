Travel Technologies Market Analysis (2025-2029) by Type of Travel, Product, Application and Region - AI, ML, VR, AR, and Blockchain Technology Reshaping the Industry

Dublin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Technologies Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The travel technologies market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.28 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing use of smartphones and mobile applications, growing adoption of online booking systems, and rising popularity of vacation rentals and home-sharing platforms.

The study identifies the rise of AI and ML in the travel industry as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of VR and AR in travel planning, and integration of blockchain technology for enhanced security & transparency in travel transactions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the travel technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.



The travel technologies market is segmented as below:

By Application

Travel industry

Tourism industry

Hospitality industry

By Product

Global distribution system

Airline and hospitality IT solutions

By Type

Leisure

Business

Group

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amadeus IT Group SA

Avani Cimcon Technologies

BCD Group

CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Digitrips

DirectVision SRL

Dolphins Dynamics Ltd.

ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Expedia Group Inc.

Fareportal Inc.

Kaptio

Lemax d.o.o.

Pc Voyages 2000 Inc.

Qtech Software Pvt. Ltd.

Sabre Corp.

Technoheaven

Tecnologia e Sistemas de Distribuicao Lda

Tramada Systems Pty. Ltd.

Travelport L.P.

Trip Solutions

