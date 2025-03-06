EtherWAN Unveils High-Speed Point-to-Multipoint Wireless Bridge Kit

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EtherWAN is excited to announce the launch of the EasyLink Pro MP Series, a new high-speed wireless bridge kit capable of delivering data rates up to 2,400 Mbps. This latest addition to EtherWAN’s turnkey hardened wireless solutions is designed to provide secure and instant connectivity to up to six remote locations, making it ideal for a variety of applications, including security, transportation, and any scenario requiring wireless data transmission.

The EasyLink Pro MP Series Wireless Bridge Kit supports Point-to-Multipoint connections, allowing users to connect up to six remote locations with ease. The bridges can connect locations up to 1.5 miles away, with an array of 4K cameras attached to each remote unit, providing robust and reliable connectivity over long distances. Additionally, the EasyLink Pro MP Series is IP67 rated, and operable in temperatures ranging from -40 to 167°F, ensuring durability and reliability in harsh outdoor environments. Like its predecessors, the bridges are engineered to save integrators time and money by eliminating the need to configure the devices.

With no user configuration required, installers can simply mount, plug in, and align the units using the built-in alignment LEDs for instant connectivity. The units are wall or pole mountable, ensuring flexibility for almost any application.

“The EasyLink Pro Multi Series was designed for quick installations with no configuration required. There’s no network knowledge needed, avoiding the need for a network engineer to configure the device or for IT to provide an IP address,” says David Choi, EtherWAN’s Sr. Product Manager. “It’s the perfect product for both integrators and end-users, as they can mount the unit and have it running in a few minutes, allowing them to move on to the next project.”

Each remote unit can support up to five 4K cameras, making it an excellent choice for high-resolution video surveillance and other data-intensive applications.

Whether you are a security integrator or transportation engineer, the EasyLink Pro MP Series offers a reliable and versatile solution for a wide range of data transmission needs. The EasyLink Pro MP Series can be found at distributors nationwide, including ADI, Wesco/Anixter, and more. EtherWAN is thrilled to introduce the future of grab-and-go turnkey wireless bridge systems.

EtherWAN’s hardened products are rated to operate within a -40°F to 167°F range and are built to resist vibration and electromagnetic interference at four times the level of commercial devices. The products are backed by a long warranty and complimentary US-based tech support. Networking training courses are also available, providing general technical knowledge for network design and planning.

Visit EtherWAN’s website for more details and learn how to integrate the range of EasyLink Series products into your network.

https://www.etherwan.com/us

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters, and Fiber connectivity products for demanding environments. Founded in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN’s expertise lies in Critical Infrastructure & Surveillance connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes.