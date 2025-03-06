Westland Insurance acquires Saskatchewan-based Loewen Agencies Ltd.

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s leading insurance brokerages, has acquired Loewen Agencies Ltd. effective March 1, 2025. With this acquisition, Westland gains Loewen Agencies' trusted reputation and strong community ties, allowing it to enhance its offerings and serve more clients.

Loewen Agencies serves the Radville, Ceylon, and Minton communities with coverage for properties, vehicles, businesses, and farm insurance. Loewen Agencies has been a trusted part of these communities since 1947, built on a legacy of exceptional advice and client service.

The integration of Loewen Agencies into Westland’s operations will ensure that clients continue to receive the high level of service they’ve come to expect, while also gaining access to a broader range of insurance products and resources.

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome Loewen Agencies to the Westland team,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland's President & CEO. “This is an exciting step in our growth journey. Supporting rural communities across Canada with their insurance needs is an important part of our business model at Westland. We look forward to welcoming their talented team and to continue providing outstanding service in these new communities that they’ve served for decades.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.