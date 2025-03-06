Susan McDowell Joins Upbring as Advisor for New Austin Community Program

Austin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the child wellbeing vision unveiled in Dallas, Upbring is proud to announce the launch of its new community-based programming in Austin. As part of this exciting expansion, former LifeWorks CEO Susan McDowell joins Upbring as a strategic advisor, lending her vast expertise to further refine its innovative, data-driven approach to supporting children and families.

Drawing on the successful framework developed in Dallas, the Austin initiative will leverage advanced data analytics, community insights, and real-time technology to pinpoint and address the root causes of child adversity. Central to this effort is Upbring’s proven VectorPoint™ assessment tool, which will guide local interventions by measuring long-term healing and resilience in children.

“Bringing this initiative to Austin represents an important milestone in our efforts to transform child wellbeing across Texas,” said Michael Loo, President and CEO at Upbring. “We are thrilled to welcome Susan McDowell as an advisor. Her leadership experience and deep understanding of community-driven models will be invaluable as we tailor our approach to the unique needs of Austin’s diverse communities.”

Susan McDowell added, “Too many families have their lives upended by systems involvement. Upbring has a bold vision to disrupt the status quo through community collaboration, innovative data tools, and true partnership with families. They are thinking outside the box, and I’m excited to be part of making this happen in Austin. By leveraging data-driven insights and deep community engagement, we have the opportunity to create meaningful, lasting change for children and families.”

In Austin, Upbring will further expand its reach to even more community organizations, educators, healthcare providers, and local leaders to co-create tailored solutions that address both immediate needs and long-term systemic challenges. By integrating comprehensive data insights with community expertise, the program aims to ensure that every child has access to the resources necessary for their material, physical, cognitive, educational, social, and emotional development.

This initiative underscores Upbring’s ongoing mission to develop scalable, sustainable models that empower communities to tackle child adversity at its core. The organization invites community members and partners in Austin to join in this collective effort to build healthier, more resilient futures for children and families.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, contact Upbring at innovate@upbring.org. To learn more about its mission, visit Upbring.org and follow Upbring on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We deliver a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. By shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, we are securing a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

