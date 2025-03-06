Mooring Inspection Market Set to Reach USD 549.45 Million by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements and Stringent Safety Regulations | SNS Insider

Austin, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Mooring Inspection Market Size was estimated at USD 412.70 Million in 2023 and is expected to arrive at USD 549.45 Million by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 3.23% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Mooring Inspection Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing complexity of offshore projects, technological advancements in inspection methods, and stricter regulatory requirements for safety.





Download PDF Sample of Mooring Inspection Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5900

Key Companies:

Acteon Group (Mooring Integrity Management, Subsea Inspection Services)

DeepOcean (ROV-Based Mooring Inspection, Structural Integrity Monitoring)

Oceaneering International (Autonomous Inspection Systems, Digital Asset Integrity Solutions)

DOF Subsea (ROV and Diver-Based Mooring Inspections, Ultrasonic Testing)

Deep Sea Mooring (Mooring Line Inspection, Load Monitoring Systems)

Welaptega (3D Scanning, Chain Measurement and Inspection)

InterMoor (Mooring System Surveys, Fatigue Analysis)

Moffatt & Nichol (Engineering and Mooring Risk Assessment, Structural Health Monitoring)

Delmar (Mooring Integrity Services, Anchor Handling and Inspection)

Vryhof (Mooring System Inspection, Digital Monitoring Solutions)

Fugro (Subsea Asset Monitoring, Remote Mooring Inspection)

Bureau Veritas (Mooring Compliance Audits, Certification & Testing)

ABS Group (Mooring Integrity Management, Risk-Based Inspection)

Saipem (ROV-Based Inspection, Structural Fatigue Analysis)

Wood PLC (Digital Twin for Mooring, Structural Risk Assessment)

DNV (Regulatory Compliance, Mooring Component Certification)

Seatronics (Subsea Inspection Equipment, ROV Tooling)

JIFMAR Offshore Services (Mooring Maintenance, Inspection & Repair)

Ocean Installer (Mooring System Monitoring, Tension Analysis)

Bluewater (Floating System Integrity, Mooring Line Inspection)

Mooring Inspection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 412.70 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 549.45 Million CAGR CAGR of 3.23% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Below Water Inspection, Above Water Inspection)

• By Technology (Close Visual Inspection, Magnetic Particle Inspection, Ultrasonic Testing, Electromagnetic Detection, Mooring Line Dimension Measurement) Key Drivers • Stringent safety regulations drive the demand for frequent mooring inspections, accelerating the adoption of AI-driven monitoring, remote inspection technologies, and non-destructive testing.

If You Need Any Customization on Mooring Inspection Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5900

Below Water Inspection and Close Visual Inspection Lead the Mooring Inspection Market with Advanced Safety and Efficiency

By Type: The Below Water Inspection (BWI) segment led the Mooring Inspection Market in 2023, capturing over 62% market share. This can be attributed to the growing demand for inspecting underwater structures to develop effective mooring systems. Underwater inspection of oil rigs out at sea, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units and other marine structures need frequent examination to check for corrosion, fatigue and risk of failures. Other advanced methods like ROV and diver-based inspections have also improved the speed of below-water inspections. Moreover, the increasing deployment of offshore wind farms and deepwater exploration projects has significantly spurred the need for thorough underwater mooring inspections to meet strict safety standards.

By Technology: The Close Visual Inspection (CVI) segment accounted for over 32% market share in 2023, Undersea cleaning and inspection CVI has been adopted with cost-effectiveness and reliability, providing an auditable, detailed anatomy without significant structural disassembly. Presently, inspectors use high-resolution cameras, drones, and ROVs to visually inspection chains, anchors, and connectors, searching for cracks, corrosion or structural irregularities. The growing focus on predictive maintenance and asset integrity management in offshore industries has driven the growth of the CVI market, as it enables early defect detection and minimizes unplanned downtime and repair costs. The non-invasive and efficient accuracy of the sonar system with a camera makes it the preferred choice for mooring inspection.

North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth in Mooring Inspection

North America led the Mooring Inspection Market in 2023, holding over 42% of the market share. The region's strength is linked to its developed offshore oil and gas industry, strict safety regulations and advanced inspection technologies. Market growth is further propelled by the presence of key industry players as well as substantial investments for the maintenance of old and aging offshore infrastructure. Periodic inspections that ensure assets are safe for execution and are free from environmental danger are in high demand in the USA and Canada. Moreover, North America maintains its market leadership due to advanced inspections processing likes pervasive use of remote operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), to improve efficiency/reliability.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Mooring Inspection Market, driven by the surge in offshore energy projects, expanding maritime trade, and rising investments in renewable energy. The practice of conducting mooring inspections is essential to keep the operations safe as offshore oil and gas exploration activities are on the rise by countries like China, India, Australia, etc. Maritime activities across the region have also increased, and as a result, a rising need for port infrastructure maintenance and vessel mooring inspections. Offshore wind energy is also sensitive to government and private sector investment, which may accelerate market expansion. Advanced inspection technologies like AI-powered predictive maintenance and robotic inspection systems are anticipated to improve efficiency and assist growth momentum across the region.

Recent Development

In May 2024: Fugro unveiled the Fugro Blue Dragon, a modular and fully automated seafloor drill designed to transform offshore geotechnical exploration. This advanced system enables in situ testing, soil sampling, and rock coring in a single deployment, functioning effectively across diverse water depths and seabed conditions. By enhancing safety, reducing operational risks, promoting sustainability, and ensuring high-quality data consistency, it sets a new standard in underwater drilling technology.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Mooring Inspection Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Mooring Inspection Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Mooring Inspection Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5900

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.